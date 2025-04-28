Laura Zaspel's Farm Hero Showcases The Human Stories Powering Regenerative Agriculture

Farm Hero Host Laura Zaspel and Will Harris of White Oak Pastures

Farm Hero Host, Laura Zaspel, with TomKat Regenerative Agriculture Interns

Know your farmer, Know your food!

Laura Zaspel's Farm Hero spotlights the farmers and ranchers leading the regenerative agriculture movement to rebuild soil, food, and communities.

- Laura Zaspel, Host and Executive Producer of Farm Hero

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Farm Hero , a new television series hosted and executive produced by Laura Zaspel , is shining a spotlight on the farmers and ranchers who are leading a quiet revolution through regenerative agriculture .

Laura Zaspel, founder of Serendipity Catering and long-time advocate for sustainable food systems, created Farm Hero to share the real, human stories behind soil restoration, biodiversity, and healthier communities. "Healthy soil leads to healthy food, and healthy food leads to healthy people," Zaspel says. "If we fix our soil, we fix our food, and ultimately, we fix ourselves."

The show travels across America, introducing viewers to the men and women who are rebuilding the land through regenerative agriculture practices. From ranchers who are healing overgrazed pastures to farmers turning depleted fields into thriving ecosystems, Farm Hero offers a firsthand look at the challenges, innovations, and rewards of this vital movement.

Through Farm Hero, Zaspel emphasizes a core belief: that every meal, every purchasing choice, and every farming decision has the power to rebuild the world from the ground up. "Our food system is broken," she says. "But regenerative agriculture is the solution. And it's happening right now - not just on a few farms, but in communities across the country."

In addition to telling these ground-level stories, Farm Hero aims to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers. The series calls on businesses, food brands, and everyday shoppers to understand where their food comes from - and to support regenerative practices that prioritize soil health, animal welfare, and human nutrition.

Laura Zaspel's work on Farm Hero builds on her two decades of experience connecting sustainable sourcing with real-world change. At Serendipity Catering, she leads one of the few catering companies in the U.S. to invest over $2 million annually into local, organic, and regenerative producers.

Farm Hero is now streaming on EarthX TV, offering viewers an opportunity to rethink what's on their plate - and the future of farming.

