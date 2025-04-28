ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD AMENDS AND UPSIZES U.S. COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO US$3.5 BILLION

LAVAL, QC, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD), announced today that it has amended its U.S. commercial paper program (the "U.S. Commercial Paper Program"), initially launched on May 9, 2022 and pursuant to which it may issue from time to time on a private placement basis unsecured commercial paper notes with maturities not exceeding 397 days from the date of issue (the "Notes"), in order to increase the aggregate principal amount of Notes that may be issued by the Corporation and outstanding at any one time from US$2.5 billion to US$3.5 billion. Couche-Tard intends to use the proceeds from the issuance of Notes for general corporate purposes.

The Notes will remain senior unsecured obligations of the Corporation and will rank equally and pari passu with all of its existing and future senior unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness. The Notes will continue to be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by certain wholly-owned subsidiaries of Couche-Tard that are guarantors under the Corporation's senior credit facilities. Couche-Tard's senior revolving credit facility, now available for a total amount of US$3.5 billion, continues to serve as a liquidity backstop for repayment of the Notes issued under the program.

The Notes have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable securities laws in Canada and may not be offered or sold to or purchased by any resident of Canada.

The Notes to be offered under the U.S. Commercial Paper Program have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes in the United States or any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with close to 17,000 stores, of which approximately 13,000 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, including, without limitation, those with respect to the expected use of proceeds of the issuance of Notes under the U.S. Commercial Paper Program. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Couche-Tard and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of Couche-Tard's control. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular statement or projection. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

SOURCE Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

