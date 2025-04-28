PDD Holdings Files Annual Report On Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2024
The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations Department at ... .
About PDD Holdings:
PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.
