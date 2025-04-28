Lights, Camera, Action For Change 2025: An Afternoon Of Impact, Empowerment, And Purpose

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Over 50 creatives, advocates, and changemakers gathered at Mint Room Studios in Miami for the 2nd Annual Lights, Camera, Action for Change Impact Event - a powerful afternoon of conversation, connection, and community in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month. Founded by survivor advocate and visionary Sabine Dieme-Erlich , Lights, Camera, Action for Change is creating a movement for aspiring entertainers to pursue their dreams with dignity, education, and empowerment. The 2025 event built upon this mission by spotlighting real stories, actionable tools, and uplifting performances designed to inspire both healing and leadership in creative spaces.The afternoon was hosted by media personality Suzette Speaks, who also moderated a dynamic panel featuring:● Kye Alexis, Wilhelmina model and CEO of Priceless One Management● Guy Michel, international cellist and composer, who gave a stirring live performance● Renee Rivers, licensed mental health therapist● Tifa, award-winning international recording artist and songwriterOther notable guests included Miss World Haiti 2016 Suzana Sampeur, Miss Black Florida 2025 Keyera Lyn, renowned social justice advocate Lutze Segu, and two-time cancer survivor and motivational speaker David Octavio Gandell. One of the most poignant moments of the day was when Sabine Dieme-Erlich publicly shared her personal story for the first time - setting the tone for future Lights, Camera, Action for Change projects, including an upcoming docuseries and a groundbreaking curriculum tailored for aspiring entertainers.“We want every creative to know they have a choice,” said Dieme-Erlich.“Your definition of success should be your own - rooted in your values, character, and dignity. We are here to provide education, empowerment, and community every step of the way.”The event was made possible thanks to a generous community of sponsors, including The Jerk Stop, Walker Chiropractic, Posh Life Pilates, Ending The Game, Happily Joint, Perfect Illusions, CTJ 360 Photo & Testimony Booth, Fit For The Role, You Know Me Game, Serenity Blues, and more. With workshops scheduled throughout 2025 and the 3rd Annual Lights, Camera, Action for Change Impact Event on the horizon, the initiative's mission remains clear: to equip creatives to heal, thrive, and lead with integrity and purpose.About Lights, Camera, Action for Change:Lights, Camera, Action for Change is a social impact initiative created by Sabine Dieme-Erlich, dedicated to educating and empowering survivors, creatives, and aspiring entertainers. Through annual events, workshops, and media projects, the initiative promotes mental wellness, resilience, and ethical success in the entertainment industry.

