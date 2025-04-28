MAY IS SKIN CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

"Each year, more than 5 million cases of skin cancer are treated in the U.S., and the Mohs procedure is the standard for removing many types of skin cancer while preserving healthy tissue," said Michael Nagel, president and CEO of Vomaris Innovations, the company behind PowerHeal® Bioelectric Bandages. "PowerHeal Bioelectric Bandages generate a low level of electricity that effectively kills bacteria without antibiotics, and has been shown to speed the movement of healing cells across the wound surface. They also help maintain wound moisture. The result is a bandage that reduces the risk of infection and supports fast healing of the Mohs incision."

According to the National Institutes of Health, 879,000 Mohs surgery procedures are performed annually in the United States. This number has been increasing due to the rising incidence of skin cancer and the effectiveness of Mohs surgery in treating high-risk cases.



75% of Mohs procedures are performed on the face 80% of patients say the scar is more extensive than they expected

Key Benefits of PowerHeal Bioelectric Bandages for Mohs Surgery Patients:



Antibacterial Protection: Kills up to 99.99% of bacteria without antibiotics, reducing infection risk.

Fast Healing: Bioelectric technology has been shown in studies to accelerate cell movement across the wound surface, to help speed wound healing.

Enhanced Cosmetic Outcomes: Maintains moisture to create the optimal environment for fast healing, which can help minimize pain and scarring. Easy to Use: Advanced wound care that patients can apply at home.

"PowerHeal Bioelectric Bandages let consumers take charge of their healing, rather than relying on traditional bandages that haven't evolved in the past 100 years," Nagel said. "The result is wounds that heal fast, with our advanced technology that can now be delivered to a customer's doorstep."

Available Without a Prescription

Previously only available in hospitals and clinics, PowerHeal Bioelectric Bandages, which are made in America, are now accessible for at-home use. The bandages can be purchased online through Amazon and PowerHealWounds , making professional-grade healing technology available to millions of patients suffering from surgical incisions, advanced or slow-healing wounds, cuts, scrapes, blisters, minor burns, and more.

ABOUT PowerHeal®:

PowerHeal, developed by Vomaris, is the world's only bioelectric bandage that is FDA-cleared for over-the-counter use, giving access to advanced wound care when and where people need it. The microcell battery design generates a low level of electricity that mimics your skin's natural electrical energy to help heal wounds fast. For more information about PowerHeal Bioelectric Bandages, visit PowerHealWounds , and follow PowerHeal on Instagram and Facebook .

ABOUT VOMARIS

Vomaris Innovations, Inc. ( ) is a privately held medical device company based in Arizona, specializing in bioelectric technology that is redefining infection control and wound healing. Vomaris' patented microcell battery technology powers antimicrobial products for the advanced wound and incisional care markets, and has been validated in 29 peer-reviewed publications to date. It is FDA-cleared and commercially available for over-the-counter use under the brand name PowerHeal® Bioelectric Bandage, and prescription use under the brand name JumpStart® Antibacterial Wound Dressing, exclusively from Arthrex.

PowerHeal is a registered trademark of Vomaris Innovations, Inc. JumpStart is a registered trademark of Arthrex, Inc.

SOURCE Vomaris