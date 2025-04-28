Manish R. Patel, MD Is Oral Presenter Of Abstract Analyzing Effectiveness Of First-In-Human Study Of Cutting-Edge Treatment For Advanced Prostate Cancer At AUA Meeting

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The abstract details updated results from the first-in-human, multicenter study of BMS-986365, a new type of orally-administered drug that degrades and inhibits the Androgen Receptor. Data reported are from the Part B dose expansion at 400, 600 or 900 mg BID (n=20 each) among 68 patients.

The authors concluded, "....Treatment with BMS-986365 was well tolerated, with a manageable safety profile and promising anti-tumor activity. These data show the potential of BMS-986365 to overcome resistance to current ARPI (Androgen Receptor Pathway Inhibitors) in a large segment of patients regardless of AR genomic status." Additional analyses on clinical benefits is underway.

"These insights equate to good news as we continue our work to improve survival rates for patients with advanced prostate cancer," said Dr. Patel.

FCS provides ongoing access to more than 150 clinical trials within 29 FCS clinics and three early-phase Drug Development Units (DDUs) located in Sarasota and Central Florida overseen by Dr. Patel. In recent years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation, prior to approval, and many of these therapies began as Phase 1 or first-in-human clinical trials at FCS DDUs.

Lucio N. Gordan, MD , FCS president & managing physician, said, "Through our extensive and expanding clinical trials program, we are helping lead global efforts to save lives by delivering truly personalized treatment options tailored to each patient's unique condition and genetic makeup."

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

