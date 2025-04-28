E.L.F. Beauty, Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. May 5, 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ("e.l.f. Beauty" or the "Company") (NYSE: ELF) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between November 1, 2023 and November 19, 2024 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). e.l.f. Beauty investors have until May 5, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

The Complaint alleges that the Company misrepresented information to the market through false and misleading statements. To uphold investor confidence, e.l.f. Beauty artificially inflated its revenue and other financial metrics over several quarters. Additionally, the Company experienced increasing inventory levels but falsely attributed this rise to changes in sourcing. As a result, the Company's public disclosures were materially false and misleading throughout the class period. When the truth about e.l.f. Beauty was revealed, investors incurred significant losses.

