EQUINOX STRATEGY PARTNERS' JONATHAN FITZGARRALD NAMED GLOBAL LEADER IN LEGAL STRATEGY FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Equinox Strategy Partners Managing Partner Jonathan Fitzgarrald has been recognized in Lawdragon's list of "Global Leaders in Legal Strategy & Consulting ." This is the third, consecutive year that Fitzgarrald has been included in the Business Development category.“This guide recognizes professional recruiters, marketing and PR professionals, management consultants and an array of talent that helps law firms work stronger, better and more decisively to achieve their missions,” states the publication.The Founder of Equinox Strategy Partners, Fitzgarrald is a nationally recognized advisor who empowers professionals to maximize their revenue-generating potential. With nearly two decades of leadership experience inside top business law firms-including serving as Chief Business Development Officer at Greenberg Glusker-Fitzgarrald has guided firms in business development, marketing, public relations, and communications. Prior to his in-house roles, he leveraged his communications degree at public and private companies in Silicon Valley.Fitzgarrald is a longtime leader within the Legal Marketing Association and a former board advisor to the Legal Sales and Service Organization, Inc. Recently, he has been honored by the Los Angeles Times as a“CEO Visionary” and a“Business Visionary.” He was also recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a "Leader of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s." Fitzgarrald is a Fellow of the College of Law Practice Management.

