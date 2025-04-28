​K4connect And Artemis Care, Inc. Partner To Enhance Senior Living Health & Wellness Through Fusionos Integration

Leading provider of enterprise technologies for senior living, K4Connect announces an integration with Artemis Care Inc.'s eCare4You Wellness Solution.

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- K4Connect, a leading provider of enterprise technologies for senior living communities, is excited to announce a strategic integration partnership with Artemis Care Inc. 's eCare4You solution. This collaboration is a significant component of K4Connect's broader Health & Wellness initiative, aimed at enhancing access to care and enabling data-driven decision-making through the interoperability capabilities of FusionOS .​

FusionOS, K4Connect's senior living data management and operating system, serves as a comprehensive platform that seamlessly integrates over 50 third party point solutions to empower senior living staff with the data needed for more informed decisions; to save time, improve efficiencies, and deliver superior care.

Artemis Care Inc.'s eCare4You solution sets a new benchmark in senior care by prioritizing independence, safety, and quality of life for residents. This innovative solution offers a range of advanced features, including cutting-edge camera-based vitals monitoring, daily check-ins, up-to-date medication tracking, personalized health summaries, lifestyle and wellness support, and enhanced safety measures. Seamless communication channels enabled by the FusionOS ecosystem ensures effortless connectivity between residents, their care providers, caregivers, and family members.

Through this partnership, eCare4You will receive census data from FusionOS and, in return, send observations, metrics, and alerts back to FusionOS. This bidirectional data exchange ensures that all relevant health information is centralized, facilitating timely interventions and personalized care plans.​

Furthermore, FusionOS will populate eCare4You platform with data from connected Electronic Health Records (EHRs), including the newly updated integration with PointClickCare that pulls critical data such as allergies, assessments, conditions, immunizations, medications, nutrition orders, vitals, progress notes, and additional patient contacts for care planning. Additionally, FusionOS now integrates data from over 500 wearable devices via Thryve, enriching the resident health profiles within the eCare4You platform.​

“Our partnership with Artemis Care Inc. underscores our commitment to advancing health and wellness in senior living through innovative technology integrations,” said Rebecca Schlieman, FusionOS Program Manager at K4Connect.“By leveraging FusionOS's interoperability, we are enabling a more connected and insightful approach to resident care.”​

Arun Bantval, President of Artemis Care Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration:“Integrating eCare4You Wellness with K4Connect's FusionOS aligns perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive, connected care solutions. This partnership enhances our ability to deliver timely interventions and support the overall well-being of residents.” ​

This integration exemplifies K4Connect's dedication to creating a technology ecosystem that enhances the lives of older adults and the staff who care for them. By fostering seamless data exchange and interoperability, K4Connect continues to drive operational efficiencies and elevate the standard of care in senior living communities.​



About K4Connect

K4Connect is a mission-driven, AgeTech company that builds solutions to serve and empower older adults and the staff who support them. Its flagship platform, FusionOS, unifies community systems, devices, and services, enabling smarter operations, better care, and more connected living. K4Connect serves leading senior living operators across the country.

About Artemis Care Inc.

Artemis Care Inc., founded in 2019 and based in Edison, New Jersey, is dedicated to empowering seniors and individuals with special needs to maintain independence and well-being at home. Their holistic approach to care integrates clinical, social, and emotional support through user-friendly technology solutions that connect users with care providers, caregivers, social agencies, and family members, creating a comprehensive Circle of Care. eCare4You offers personalized care solutions tailored to individual needs, promoting confident and dignified living.

