Couture Diaper Gown Campaign: Arsahd Baby Diaper Raises Awareness About Toxic Chemicals In Baby Diapers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) In collaboration with Celebrity Photographer Janessa Taber, Arsahd's Founder Kerry Meikle wore the couture diaper gown, which has since gone viral.

AUBURN, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arsahd Baby recently commissioned celebrity photographer Janessa Taber for a creative brand campaign, granting her full artistic direction. The collaboration led to the creation of a couture gown made from Arsahd Baby diapers, worn by founder Kerry Meikle. The gown aims to raise awareness about diaper quality and safety, highlighting broader concerns within the baby care industry.The campaign prompts parents to consider an important question: Would you wear your baby's diaper?Arsahd Baby seeks to encourage thoughtful conversations about material safety in baby products. Although diapers often appear similar, many mainstream brands may contain elements such as synthetic fragrances, petroleum-based materials, and other additives that can raise health concerns.Given that a baby's skin is significantly thinner and more absorbent than an adult's, extended exposure to potentially harmful materials warrants attention.Arsahd Baby positions itself within the premium segment of the market by offering diapers crafted from hypoallergenic, ultra-soft materials and featuring advanced absorption technology. With an emphasis on avoiding harmful chemicals and prioritizing high-quality construction, the brand seeks to redefine standards in luxury baby care.“Luxury is about intention,” says Kerry Meikle.“For me, that means putting a safety, wellbeing and quality first. As a mother of 5, I know firsthand the anxiety of wondering what's touching your child's skin. I wouldn't trust a product just because it's on a store's shelf- I made that mistake with my firstborn which eventually led to the creation of Arsahd. This campaign is about demanding safer products for our children."A Visual StatementThe couture diaper gown, designed by Janessa Taber, serves as a visual representation of the brand's broader message: that informed decisions about baby care products are critical.Raising AwarenessThe campaign comes at a time when consumer advocacy groups continue to call for greater transparency within the baby care industry. Through this project, Arsahd Baby invites parents to consider the materials and production standards behind everyday baby products.Campaign LaunchThe full campaign, featuring Janessa Taber's couture diaper gown, is now live across social media platforms and select print publications.To view the full campaign video, visit and follow @Arsahd on Instagram.About Arsahd BabyFounded on the belief that every baby deserves safe, high-quality care, Arsahd Baby combines luxury craftsmanship with scientific innovation. Its products are designed to offer superior comfort, protection, and purity.About Janessa TaberJanessa Taber is an internationally published photographer and creative director, recognized for her bold artistic vision and advocacy work. Her portfolio spans the fields of fashion, film, and philanthropy, with a focus on health and safety initiatives for children and families.

