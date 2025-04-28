REMAX Names Daniel Dennis SVP Of Sales And Service, Reinforcing Commitment To Broker And Agent Success

Dennis joins REMAX from Illustrated Properties in South Florida with two decades of experience in brokerage operations.

DENVER, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continued effort to elevate broker and agent success across the network, REMAX®, the #1 name in real estate*, is proud to announce Daniel Dennis has joined the brand as Senior Vice President of Sales and Service. With nearly 20 years of real estate leadership, Dennis brings deep operational expertise and a strong track record of driving growth and improving agent performance. His addition reinforces the brand's continued investment in delivering world-class service and strategic guidance to its affiliates.

With REMAX, Dennis will focus on delivering enhanced services and resources to brokerages in company-owned regions across the U.S. and supporting the company's expansion. He also assumes leadership over the sales team, responsible for franchise growth through sales, conversions, mergers and acquisitions.

"Daniel is an accomplished industry leader with a strategic, results-driven mindset and a passion for supporting brokers and agents," said Chris Lim, Chief Growth Officer of RE/MAX, LLC. "I believe his depth of experience and passion for the industry will strengthen our operations and reinforce our dedication to affiliate success across the network."

Dennis previously served as President of Illustrated Properties Real Estate in Palm Beach, Florida – a leading luxury brokerage with more than 600 associates across 21 offices. Under his leadership, the company saw record-breaking recruitment. He also led Roberts Brothers Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices of America affiliate in Mobile, Alabama, as CEO for over a decade. Roberts Brothers achieved significant growth and profitability during Dennis's tenure.

"I've had the privilege of working alongside real estate agents for the past 17 years, focusing on creating environments where they can truly thrive," said Dennis. "Success in this industry isn't just about tangible aspects like technology or transaction support – it's also about the intangible, emotional connection that drives decisions. I'm excited to continue fostering these environments and empowering REMAX affiliates to deliver their best to their clients and communities."

Erik Carlson, CEO of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. added, "This is an exciting time for REMAX as we continue to evolve and invest in top-tier talent. Daniel's leadership and operational expertise align perfectly with our mission and vision. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Dennis's appointment is the latest in a wave of leadership additions at REMAX headquarters, including a new President of REMAX Canada, Don Kottick, and several key roles focused on brand evolution and broker success, namely Chief Growth Officer Chris Lim and Executive Vice President of Strategy Travis Saxton.

"This is a transformative time for REMAX," said Dennis. "I'm honored to join such a respected organization – the most productive brand in real estate – and look forward to partnering with our brokers and agents to help them succeed."

* Source: MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness

About the REMAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX ) with more than 145,000 agents in nearly 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides.

REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. REMAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about REMAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit remax. For the latest news from REMAX, please visit remax.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "project," "anticipate," "may," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements include statements related to driving growth and improving agent performance, the company's expansion, and strengthening its operations. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily accurately indicate the times at which such performance or results may be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, (1) changes in the real estate market or interest rates and availability of financing, (2) changes in business and economic activity in general, (3) the Company's ability to attract and retain quality franchisees, (4) the Company's franchisees' ability to recruit and retain real estate agents and mortgage loan originators, (5) changes in laws and regulations, (6) the Company's ability to enhance, market, and protect its brands, (7) the Company's ability to implement its technology initiatives, (8) risks related to the Company's leadership transition, (9) fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, (10) the nature and amount of the exclusion of charges in future periods when determining Adjusted EBITDA is subject to uncertainty and may not be similar to such charges in prior periods, and (11) those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at and on the SEC website at . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.

SOURCE RE/MAX, LLC

