LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Record First Quarter 2025 Earnings And Declares Dividend
1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.
First Quarter 2025 Highlights
Consistent strength in core earnings. Annualized return on average assets was 2.19% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.06% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.86% for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted return on average assets was 1.05%1 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.07%1 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 0.86%1 for the first quarter of 2024.
Net interest margin expands to 3.94%. Net interest margin expanded to 3.94% for the first quarter of 2025 from 3.85% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was impacted by increased purchase accounting accretion, an increase in loan yields and a decrease in cost of funds.
Greater than 8% growth in tangible book value per share. The Company's book value per share increased to $7.87 at March 31, 2025 from $7.50 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased $0.44, or 8.2%, from $5.361 at December 31, 2024 to $5.801 at March 31, 2025. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.78%1 at March 31, 2025, compared to 7.16%1 at December 31, 2024 and 6.91%1 at March 31, 2024.
Significant increase in core deposits supports balance sheet growth. Total deposits at March 31, 2025 were $2.43 billion compared to $2.45 billion at December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $66.6 million, or 11.01% annualized after adjusting for the Branch Sale2. Total loans at March 31, 2025 were $2.27 billion, compared to $2.35 billion at December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $24.0 million or 4.10% after adjusting for the Branch Sale2.
Continued strength in on-balance sheet liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents increased $54.1 million from $166.1 million at December 31, 2024 to $220.2 million at March 31, 2025, further bolstering the Company's strong liquidity position.
1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.
2 See Loan and Deposit Tables for Branch Sale Reconciliation
"We are very pleased to present consistent core earnings in addition to the successful sale of our New Jersey operations," said Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP. "Strong core deposit growth and the gain from the New Jersey sale has well positioned our teams to support our loan pipeline headed into the second quarter. Our strengthened liquidity and capital positions provide the foundation for continued growth, with an emphasis on creating long term shareholder value as we positively impact our local communities."
Income Statement
Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2025 was $25.8 million compared to $25.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $24.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. Net interest margin expanded to 3.94% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 3.85% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The improvement in net interest margin was driven by a 5 basis points increase in average yield on interest earning assets from 6.09% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 6.14% for the first quarter of 2025. This increase included an increase in purchase accounting accretion while core loan yields increased marginally quarter-over-quarter. In addition, the total cost of funds declined 3 basis points from 2.32% for the fourth quarter of 2024 to 2.29% for the first quarter of 2025, driven by a 5 basis points decrease in the average cost of deposits from 2.15% for the fourth quarter of 2024 to 2.10% for the first quarter of 2025, partially offset by an increase in wholesale funding costs.
Noninterest income increased quarter-over-quarter to $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the $11.1 million pre-tax gain from the Branch Sale, offset by a decline in service charges on deposits mostly attributable to a decrease in account level fees and interchange revenue.
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $19.7 million compared to $18.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $19.3 million for the first quarter of 2024. Excluding non-core operating costs totaling $912 thousand in the first quarter of 2025, $56 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $56 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, adjusted noninterest expense increased $541 thousand1 from $18.2 million1 for the fourth quarter of 2024 to $18.7 million1 for the first quarter of 2025 while decreasing $407 thousand1 year-over-year from $19.2 million1 for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 excludes expenses related to the reduction of the size of the Board of Directors included in other noninterest expense, as well as bonus accruals related to completion of the Branch Sale included in salaries and employee benefits expense, and other merger and restructuring costs.
Income tax expense was $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting an effective tax rate of 20.1% compared to $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting an effective rate of 21.9% and $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, reflecting an effective tax rate of 21.8%, respectively. The tax rate decreased quarter-over-quarter due to a state income tax apportionment adjustment.
1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $2.86 billion at March 31, 2025 compared to $2.88 billion at December 31, 2024 and $2.79 billion at March 31, 2024. Deposits and net loans as of March 31, 2025 totaled $2.43 billion and $2.25 billion, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $2.36 billion and $2.23 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2024 and $2.28 billion and $2.11 billion, respectively, at March 31, 2024. Deposits and net loans exclude recorded balances held for sale in the Branch Sale of $93.6 million and $91.8 million, respectively, at December 31, 2024, which are reflected in liabilities held for sale and assets held for sale. These balances were $105.6 million and $115.9 million respectively, at March 31, 2024.
Total loans at March 31, 2025 were $2.27 billion, compared to $2.35 billion at December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $24.0 million after adjusting for the Branch Sale2.Total commercial loan commitments originated in the first quarter of 2025 were $98.5 million with funded balances of $72.0 million. The average commercial loan commitment originated during the first quarter of 2025 totaled approximately $788 thousand with an average outstanding funded balance of $576 thousand.
Total deposits at March 31, 2025 were $2.43 billion compared to $2.45 billion at December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $66.6 million after adjusting for the Branch Sale2. Average total deposits, including deposits held for sale, increased $5.3 million to $2.38 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $646.0 million at March 31, 2025, representing 26.5% of total deposits.
The Company continues to maintain strong on-balance sheet liquidity, as cash and cash equivalents increased 32.6% to $220.2 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $166.1 million at December 31, 2024.
Shareholders' equity increased from $280.2 million at December 31, 2024 to $294.1 million at March 31, 2025 primarily as a result of a $12.6 million increase in retained earnings. Book value per share increased to $7.87 at March 31, 2025 compared to $7.50 at December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per share increased to $5.801 at March 31, 2025 compared to $5.361 at December 31, 2024 and $5.001 at March 31, 2024, representing 16% growth year over year.
1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.
2 See Loan and Deposit Tables for Branch Sale Reconciliation
Asset Quality
The Company recorded a $228 thousand provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2025, after recording a $132 thousand provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2024.
As of March 31, 2025, the Company's non-performing assets were $26.0 million, representing 0.91% of total assets, compared to $17.2 million, representing 0.60% of total assets at December 31, 2024.
Loans 30-89 days past due at March 31, 2025 were $12.7 million, representing 0.56% of total loans compared to $2.9 million or 0.13% of total loans at December 31, 2024 and $15.3 million or 0.68% of total loans at March 31, 2024.
The current increase in non-performing assets and delinquencies primarily relate to two properly margined first lien secured real estate loans with an aggregate principal balance of approximately $8.8 million at March 31, 2025.
The allowance for credit losses-loans was $26.6 million, or 1.17% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2025, compared to $26.4 million, or 1.17% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses-loans to nonperforming assets ratio was 102.22% at March 31, 2025, compared to 153.93% at December 31, 2024.
1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.
Capital
The Bank's regulatory capital ratios were well in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of March 31, 2025. The Bank's Total Capital Ratio and Tier 1 Capital Ratio were 12.61% and 11.71% respectively, at March 31, 2025, compared to 11.55% and 10.74%, respectively, at December 31, 2024 and 11.04% and 10.24%, respectively, at March 31, 2024. The Company's ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.78%1 at March 31, 2025 compared to 7.16%1 at December 31, 2024.
1 See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP measure.
ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, LINKBANK, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia, through 24 client solutions centers and . LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" linkbancor .
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation, tariffs and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of any cybersecurity breaches. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
ASSETS
Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents
|
|
$ 13,834
|
|
$ 14,516
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
Securities available for sale, at fair value
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
Loans receivable, gross
Allowance for credit losses - loans
Loans receivable, net
Investments in restricted bank stock
Premises and equipment, net
Right-of-Use Asset – premises
Bank-owned life insurance
Goodwill and other intangible assets
Deferred tax asset
Assets held for sale
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
TOTAL ASSETS
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest bearing
Interest bearing
Total deposits
Long-term borrowings
Short-term borrowings
Note payable
Subordinated debt
Lease liabilities
Liabilities held for sale
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
TOTAL LIABILITIES
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
Common stock
Surplus
Retained earnings
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common shares outstanding
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
Other
Total interest and dividend income
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
Other Borrowings
Subordinated Debt
Total interest expense
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE
Provision for credit losses
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
Bank-owned life insurance
Gain on sale of loans
Gain on sale of branches
Other
Total noninterest income
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
Occupancy
Equipment and data processing
Professional fees
FDIC insurance and supervisory fees
Bank Shares Tax
Intangible amortization
Merger & restructuring expenses
Advertising
Other
Total noninterest expense
Income before income tax expense
Income tax expense
NET INCOME
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE, BASIC
EARNINGS PER SHARE, DILUTED
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
BASIC
DILUTED
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|
|
Net Income
|
Net Interest Income
|
Provision for Credit Losses
|
Non-Interest Income
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
Earnings per Share, Basic
|
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (2)
|
Earnings per Share, Diluted
|
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (2)
|
|
|
Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")
|
Adjusted ROA2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Condition Data
Total Assets
Loans Receivable, Net
|
Noninterest-bearing Deposits
Interest-bearing Deposits
Total Deposits
|
Selected Balance Sheet Ratios
Total Capital Ratio1
Tier 1 Capital Ratio1
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1
Leverage Ratio1
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4
Tangible Book Value per Share5
|
Asset Quality Data
Non-performing Assets
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
Non-performing Loans to Total Loans
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans ("ACLL")
ACLL to Total Loans
ACLL to Nonperforming Assets
Net chargeoffs (recoveries)
|
(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital
|
(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
|
(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
|
(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
|
(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
|
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Securities
Taxable (1)
Tax-Exempt
Total Securities
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
Total Loans (3)
Total Earning Assets
Other Assets
Total Assets
Interest bearing demand
Money market demand
Time deposits
Total Borrowings
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Non Interest-Bearing Deposits
Total Cost of Funds
Other Liabilities
Total Liabilities
Shareholders' Equity
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
Net Interest Income
Net Interest Margin
|
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
|
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
|
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
|
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin - Linked Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Securities
Taxable (1)
Tax-Exempt
Total Securities
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
Total Loans (3)
Total Earning Assets
Other Assets
Total Assets
Interest bearing demand
Money market demand
Time deposits
Total Borrowings
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
Non Interest-Bearing Deposits
Total Cost of Funds
Other Liabilities
Total Liabilities
Shareholders' Equity
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
Net Interest Income
Net Interest Margin
|
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
|
(2) Income stated on a tax equivalent basis which is a non-GAAP measure and reconciled to GAAP at the bottom of the table
|
(3) Includes the balances of nonaccrual loans
|
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
Agriculture and farmland loans
Construction loans
Commercial & industrial loans
Commercial real estate loans
Multifamily
Owner occupied
Non-owner occupied
Residential real estate loans
First liens
Second liens and lines of credit
Consumer and other loans
Municipal loans
|
Deferred costs
Total loans receivable
Less: Loans held for sale
Loans Held for Investment
|
|
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
(In Thousands)
Total Loans at March 31, 2025
Total Loans at December 31, 2024
Quarterly Change
Net Book Value of Loans Sold
Quarterly Loan Growth Excluding Branch Sale
Annualized Growth Rate
|
|
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|
Available for Sale:
|
|
Obligations of state and political subdivisions
|
Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities
|
Other securities
|
|
Allowance for
Held to Maturity:
|
|
|
|
(In Thousands)
|
Available for Sale:
|
|
Obligations of state and political subdivisions
|
Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored entities
|
Other securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits Detail (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
Demand, noninterest-bearing
Demand, interest-bearing
Money market and savings
Time deposits, $250 and over
Time deposits, other
Brokered deposits
|
Less: Deposits held for sale
Total deposits
|
|
(In Thousands)
Demand, noninterest-bearing
Demand, interest-bearing
Money market and savings
Time deposits
Brokered deposits
Total deposits
Balances in table above include deposits held for sale
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
(In Thousands)
Total Deposits at March 31, 2025
Total Deposits at December 31, 2024
Quarterly Change
Net Book Value of Deposits Sold
Quarterly Deposit Growth Excluding Branch Sale
Annualized Growth Rate
Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income
Average assets
Return on average assets (annualized)
Net income
Gain on sale of branches
Tax effect(1)
Transaction bonus accrual
Tax effect(1)
Board restructuring accrual
Tax effect(1)
Merger & restructuring expenses
Tax effect(1)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
Average assets
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 21% for prior periods
Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income
Average shareholders' equity
Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
Net income
Gain on sale of branches
Tax effect(1)
Transaction bonus accrual
Tax effect(1)
Board restructuring accrual
Tax effect(1)
Merger & restructuring expenses
Tax effect(1)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
Average shareholders' equity
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 21% for prior periods
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
(Dollars in thousands)
GAAP-based efficiency ratio
Net interest income
Noninterest income
Less: Gain on sale of branches
Adjusted revenue (Non-GAAP)
Total noninterest expense
Less: Merger & restructuring expenses
Less: Transaction bonus accrual
Less: Board restructuring accrual
Adjusted non-interest expense
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP)
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Basic
GAAP-Based Earnings Per Share, Diluted
Net Income
Gain on sale of branches
Tax effect(1)
Transaction bonus accrual
Tax effect(1)
Board restructuring accrual
Tax effect(1)
Merger & restructuring expenses
Tax effect(1)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Basic (Non-GAAP)
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (Non-GAAP)
(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 21% for prior periods
Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible Common Equity
Total shareholders' equity
Adjustments:
Goodwill
Other intangible assets
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
Common shares outstanding
Book value per common share
Tangible book value per common share
Tangible Assets
Total assets
Adjustments:
Goodwill
Other intangible assets
|
|
(18,573)
|
|
(20,955)
|
|
(22,118)
|
|
(23,323)
|
|
(24,526)
|
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$ 2,786,017
|
|
$ 2,799,017
|
|
$ 2,799,017
|
|
$ 2,776,464
|
|
$ 2,704,175
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
|
|
7.78 %
|
|
7.16 %
|
|
7.02 %
|
|
6.82 %
|
|
6.91 %
|
Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
3/31/2025
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
3/31/2024
|
Net Income (GAAP)
|
$ 15,343
|
|
$ 7,584
|
|
$ 5,726
|
Gain on sale of branches
|
(11,093)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Tax effect(1)
|
2,440
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Transaction bonus accrual
|
490
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Tax effect(1)
|
(108)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Board restructuring accrual
|
381
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Tax effect(1)
|
(84)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Merger & restructuring expenses
|
41
|
|
56
|
|
56
|
Tax effect(1)
|
(9)
|
|
(12)
|
|
(12)
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
7,401
|
|
7,628
|
|
5,770
|
Income tax expense
|
3,859
|
|
2,121
|
|
1,597
|
Provision for credit losses
|
228
|
|
132
|
|
40
|
Tax effect included in Adjusted Net Income
|
(2,239)
|
|
12
|
|
12
|
Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 9,249
|
|
$ 9,893
|
|
$ 7,419
|
(1) Tax effect was 22% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 21% for prior periods
Contact:
Nick West
Director, Corporate Development
717.678.7935
[email protected]
SOURCE LINKBANCORP, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment