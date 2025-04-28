Inception Fertility Celebrates Tennessee's IVF Protection Bill

The Fertility Treatment and Contraceptive Protection Act codifies that nothing in Tennessee law prohibits or prevents individuals from obtaining IVF

HOUSTON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Fertility , North America's largest provider of fertility services, commends Tennessee Governor Bill Lee for signing into law HB 0533, the Fertility Treatment and Contraceptive Protection Act, which codifies the right to in vitro fertilization services and contraceptives in the state.

"Inception Fertility expresses its gratitude to Governor Lee for signing the Fertility Treatment and Contraceptive Protection Act and for ensuring IVF protections for those who need fertility care," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception Fertility. "Infertility affects one in six couples in the U.S., and this measure ensures that Tennesseans who require fertility treatments have the essential right to build the families they deserve."

HB 0533 comes after the Alabama Supreme Court ruling in 2024 that assigned personhood to embryos, which jeopardized fertility care for hundreds of patients in the state. Key provisions of HB 0533 state that individuals in Tennessee are not prohibited from obtaining IVF.

Inception Fertility is the parent company of The Prelude Network (Prelude), North America's fastest-growing network of fertility clinics. Tennessee Fertility Institute , part of Prelude, is Tennessee's premier fertility provider. Dr. Christopher Montville, Medical Director at Tennessee Fertility Institute, also expressed his gratitude to the state legislature and Governor Lee for strengthening IVF protections. "HB 0533 marks a significant victory for IVF protections for Tennessee residents, and we are grateful to the Governor and Tennessee General Assembly for the passage of this bill."

About Inception FertilityTM

Inception Fertility TM (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network ®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; MyEggBank ®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility TM, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo TM, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom ®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

About The Prelude Network®

The Prelude Network ® (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility TM – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of Prelude, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has more than 90 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing, LGBTQ+ fertility options, and egg/embryo storage, among others.

Those clinics within Prelude include Aspire Fertility Austin (Texas); Aspire Fertility Dallas (Texas); Aspire Fertility McAllen (Texas); Aspire Fertility San Antonio (Texas); Aspire Houston Fertility Institute (Texas); Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago (Illinois); Center for Reproductive Medicine (Florida); Indiana Fertility Institute (Indiana); IVFMD (Florida); Main Line Fertility (Pennsylvania); NYU Langone Fertility Center (New York); NYU Langone RSNY (New York); Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (Canada); Pacific Fertility Center (California); Regional Fertility Program (Canada); Reproductive Biology Associates (Georgia); Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey (New Jersey); Tennessee Fertility Institute (Tennessee), and The Reproductive Medicine Group (Florida).

Media Contact:

Mia Humphreys

239-297-6592

[email protected]

SOURCE Inception Fertility

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED