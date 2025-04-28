Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Names Arm Candy as Media Agency of Record

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to have Arm Candy join the Walk-On's team," said Jerome Elenez, Head of Marketing at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. "Their expertise in the media landscape coupled with their deep understanding of the Walk-On's brand and our key demographics, they are the right partner to elevate our media strategy to optimize results in markets across the country."

Arm Candy, a full-service media intelligence agency, will leverage its proprietary media intelligence platform, CYRIS, to activate optimal media strategies across markets and drive profitable growth across locations. In concert with real-time data visualization capabilities and a frictionless optimization experience, Arm Candy's unique agency model will be a perfect addition to support Walk-On's growing footprint. The agency's deep category expertise and restaurant industry experience position it to immediately contribute to Walk-On's continued momentum.

"We're excited to bring Walk-On's media data to life through CYRIS, enabling smarter decisions and stronger business results," said Alysia Ehle, VP of Strategy and Product at Arm Candy. "Our team is eager to collaborate with Walk-On's to drive traffic and grow brand engagement leveraging our tactical awareness strategies proven to deliver for the restaurant category."

The partnership represents a strategic evolution in Walk-On's marketing efforts, aligning with the brand's ambitious growth goals and commitment to innovation and quality in its advertising approach. This isn't new ground for Arm Candy-it's a challenge they've met before with success and is experience they're looking forward to tapping into for Walk-Ons.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Walk Ons!" said John Lods, CEO and Founder at Arm Candy. "Jerome and Arm Candy have made a lot of great things happen together in the past and we plan to build upon this success in our future! I can't wait to see what our collective teams can accomplish together."

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, celebrated as the #1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN, is a nationally recognized restaurant and sports bar that brings together the love of food, sports, and community. Concepted on the back of a napkin by LSU walk-on basketball players Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux opened its doors in 2003 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The menu boasts scratch-made dishes, paired with a wide selection of unique cocktails and beers. With nearly 80 restaurants in the U.S., Walk-On's is accelerating its nationwide expansion – ranked #1 by Entrepreneur for Top New Franchise and consistently ranking in Top 500 lists for Restaurant Business, Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. Walk-On's success and growth are a testament to its passionate franchise partners, including renowned athletes in co-owner Drew Brees and franchisees Dak Prescott, Derrick Brooks, and football coach Dabo Swinney. To learn more about Walk-On's or for information on becoming a franchisee, visit walk-ons.

Arm Candy is a full-service media intelligence agency executing highly proficient media services across all advertising channels including media planning, buying, campaign management and data management services. Powered by our proprietary media intelligence technology, CYRIS, and engineered for quality. We are headquartered in Dallas, TX with remote employees working in all U.S. time zones.

