Muse Health Welcomes Medidrive As Exclusive Transportation Partner For The Oasis Care Navigation Platform

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Muse Health is proud to announce its new strategic partnership with MediDrive , a leader in Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), as the exclusive transportation services provider within Oasis by Muse Health. This collaboration marks a major milestone in Muse Health's mission to remove barriers to care by delivering seamless, accessible, and culturally aligned healthcare solutions nationwide.

The Oasis platform, launched earlier this year, integrates best-in-class health and wellness services across eight core pillars: behavioral health, chronic disease management, physical therapy, sleep optimization, pharmacy, nutrition, diagnostics, and now - through this new partnership - transportation. MediDrive will enable Oasis members to access proprietary AI routing, dispatching and tracking technology, on-demand transportation to and from essential health services including medical appointments, diagnostics, therapy, and pharmacy visits.

"Oasis is designed to meet people where they are - geographically, culturally, and clinically," said Ricardo Johnson II, CEO of Muse Health. "Transportation is one of the most overlooked barriers to care. Without a vehicle or viable public transportation 1 in 5 Americans will miss needed healthcare. With MediDrive's expertise and national reach, we're closing that gap and making sure no patient is left behind simply because they couldn't get to the care they need."

Through seamless integration into the Oasis platform, MediDrive's services will be embedded directly into member journeys - enhancing access, increasing compliance, and helping drive better health outcomes. This includes transportation support for Medicare and Medicaid populations, commercial members, and underserved communities engaged through partnerships with insurers, employers, community hubs, and even international consulates.

"Our partnership with MediDrive reflects Muse Health's commitment to building an ecosystem of partners who are best-in-class and mission-aligned," Johnson continued. "MediDrive brings deep operational experience and a tech-forward approach that enables scalable, human-centered logistics. Together, we're reimagining what health access can look like."

"We are excited to partner with Muse Health and become a vital part of the Oasis platform," said Alan Murray, CEO of MediDrive. "Our mission has always been to remove transportation as a barrier to care. With Oasis, we can now support more patients than ever before with timely, tech-enabled solutions that deliver industry leading on-time performance and customer satisfaction that are deeply integrated into their broader healthcare journey."

The Oasis platform is currently being deployed through partnerships with organizations such as UnitedHealth, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and Anytime Fitness, with expansion planned across multiple states and demographic segments in 2025.

About Muse Health

Muse Health is a health innovation company transforming how care is delivered through culturally intelligent strategies, community-based partnerships, and integrated platforms. With its Oasis platform, Muse Health connects diverse populations to the care they need through solutions that are personal, preventive, and built for impact.

About MediDrive

MediDrive is dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of Americans by providing compassionate, reliable transportation to medical appointments. Specializing in Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), MediDrive combines advanced technology with exceptional service to address the complexities of patient transportation, a key social determinant of health. Serving Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and various healthcare provider programs nationwide, MediDrive is committed to delivering top-tier on-time performance and customer satisfaction through its AI-driven, scalable platform.

