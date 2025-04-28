I Scream Gelato Launches In Wynwood With Flavor-Packed Grand Opening During Miami F1 Week
Miami Artist Hannah Baez will paint live, unveiling a vibrant Art Wall with works available for purchase. The evening's soundtrack will be set by top Miami DJs, with WAAE playing from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM , followed by Ben Finx and Hali Diana into the late night.
At 7:00 PM , doors open to the public, where guests can enjoy:
-
Passed dessert and gelato tastings
Signature cocktails including mango sorbet margaritas
Complimentary small gelato, cone, or coffee with RSVP via Eventbrite
Public tastings available until 9:00 PM
Immersive photo moments and viral-worthy displays
Meet-the-artist access at the Art Wall
"This is more than a store opening-it's a community celebration," said Nadav Abergel, Founder of the I Scream Gelato Brand. "Launching during one of Miami's busiest weekends lets us connect with locals and visitors in a high-energy, unforgettable way."
The Wynwood location marks I Scream Gelato 's continued expansion across South Florida, following successful launches in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale . The brand currently serves customers across 10 locations in five U.S. states, with six new locations slated to open over the next year. Known for bold flavors, fun aesthetics, and social-forward experiences, I Scream Gelato is quickly becoming a must-visit dessert destination.
Event Details:
What: I Scream Gelato Wynwood Grand Opening
When: Saturday, May 3, 2025 | 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Where: I Scream Gelato, Wynwood-Miami | 2445 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
RSVP: Complimentary gelato, cone, or coffee with RSVP via Eventbrite
Press Inquiries: [email protected
Follow @iscreamgelato and href="" rel="nofollow" squa for updates and live coverage.
Contact: Amy Noel Oman
Media Squad Marketing
[email protected]
(305) 395-0151
SOURCE I Scream Gelato
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment