Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
I Scream Gelato Launches In Wynwood With Flavor-Packed Grand Opening During Miami F1 Week

I Scream Gelato Launches In Wynwood With Flavor-Packed Grand Opening During Miami F1 Week


2025-04-28 04:46:47
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Produced in collaboration with Media Squad Marketing , the event kicks off at 6:00 PM with a private influencer experience, featuring curated gelato, sorbet, and dessert tastings, a Dubai-style chocolate dessert bar by Habibi Desserts Bar , along with mango sorbet margaritas infused with Nosotros Tequila . VIP guests will enjoy exclusive gift bags, a chance to win free gelato for a year and a $500 gift card for celebrity Dr. Ron Miami at Meridian Cosmetic .

Miami Artist Hannah Baez will paint live, unveiling a vibrant Art Wall with works available for purchase. The evening's soundtrack will be set by top Miami DJs, with WAAE playing from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM , followed by Ben Finx and Hali Diana into the late night.

At 7:00 PM , doors open to the public, where guests can enjoy:

  • Passed dessert and gelato tastings
  • Signature cocktails including mango sorbet margaritas
  • Complimentary small gelato, cone, or coffee with RSVP via Eventbrite
  • Public tastings available until 9:00 PM
  • Immersive photo moments and viral-worthy displays
  • Meet-the-artist access at the Art Wall

"This is more than a store opening-it's a community celebration," said Nadav Abergel, Founder of the I Scream Gelato Brand. "Launching during one of Miami's busiest weekends lets us connect with locals and visitors in a high-energy, unforgettable way."

The Wynwood location marks I Scream Gelato 's continued expansion across South Florida, following successful launches in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale . The brand currently serves customers across 10 locations in five U.S. states, with six new locations slated to open over the next year. Known for bold flavors, fun aesthetics, and social-forward experiences, I Scream Gelato is quickly becoming a must-visit dessert destination.

Event Details:
 What: I Scream Gelato Wynwood Grand Opening
When: Saturday, May 3, 2025 | 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Where: I Scream Gelato, Wynwood-Miami | 2445 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
RSVP: Complimentary gelato, cone, or coffee with RSVP via Eventbrite

Press Inquiries: [email protected

Follow @iscreamgelato for updates and live coverage.

Contact: Amy Noel Oman
Media Squad Marketing
 [email protected]
(305) 395-0151

SOURCE I Scream Gelato

MENAFN28042025003732001241ID1109483043

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

