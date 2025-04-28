I Scream Gelato Launches In Wynwood With Flavor-Packed Grand Opening During Miami F1 Week

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Produced in collaboration with Media Squad Marketing , the event kicks off at 6:00 PM with a private influencer experience, featuring curated gelato, sorbet, and dessert tastings, a Dubai-style chocolate dessert bar by Habibi Desserts Bar , along withinfused with. VIP guests will enjoy exclusive gift bags, a chance to winand afor celebrity Dr. Ron Miami at Meridian Cosmetic .

Miami Artist Hannah Baez will paint live, unveiling a vibrant Art Wall with works available for purchase. The evening's soundtrack will be set by top Miami DJs, with WAAE playing from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM , followed by Ben Finx and Hali Diana into the late night.

At 7:00 PM , doors open to the public, where guests can enjoy:



Passed dessert and gelato tastings

Signature cocktails including mango sorbet margaritas

Complimentary small gelato, cone, or coffee with RSVP via Eventbrite

Public tastings available until 9:00 PM

Immersive photo moments and viral-worthy displays Meet-the-artist access at the Art Wall

"This is more than a store opening-it's a community celebration," said Nadav Abergel, Founder of the I Scream Gelato Brand. "Launching during one of Miami's busiest weekends lets us connect with locals and visitors in a high-energy, unforgettable way."

The Wynwood location marks I Scream Gelato 's continued expansion across South Florida, following successful launches in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale . The brand currently serves customers across 10 locations in five U.S. states, with six new locations slated to open over the next year. Known for bold flavors, fun aesthetics, and social-forward experiences, I Scream Gelato is quickly becoming a must-visit dessert destination.

Event Details:

What: I Scream Gelato Wynwood Grand Opening

When: Saturday, May 3, 2025 | 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Where: I Scream Gelato, Wynwood-Miami | 2445 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

RSVP: Complimentary gelato, cone, or coffee with RSVP via Eventbrite

