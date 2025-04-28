Spur Therapeutics Announces Oral And Poster Presentations Highlighting Data From Clinical And Preclinical Programs At Upcoming ASGCT Annual Meeting
The oral presentation will showcase clinical and preclinical durability data on FLT201, Spur's adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy candidate for Gaucher disease, which is expected to begin a Phase 3 trial this year. Details of the oral presentation are below:
Title : Durability of FLT201: An Investigational Gene Therapy for Gaucher Disease Type 1 Encoding an Engineered Variant of the GCase Enzyme
Session : Disease Models and Pre-Clinical Applications for Lysosomal Storage Diseases
Date & Time : Thursday, May 15, 2025, 9:00am CT
Location : Room 291-292
Presenter : Rose Sheridan, PhD, Spur Therapeutics
Details of the poster presentations are below:
Title : SPR301: Dose-dependent Reduction of Inflammation and Substrates in a Surrogate Model for GBA1-linked Neuroinflammation
Session : Tuesday Poster Reception
Poster Number : 522
Date & Time : Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 6:00-7:30pm CT
Location : Poster Hall I2
Presenter : Rose Sheridan, PhD, Spur Therapeutics
Title : Initial Safety Results from the PROPEL Trial Evaluating SBT101 as a Potential Gene Therapy for Spinal Cord Disease in Adult Males with X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy
Session : Tuesday Poster Reception
Poster Number : 857
Date & Time : Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 6:00-7:30pm CT
Location : Poster Hall I2
Presenter : Philip Yin, MD, PhD, Spur Therapeutics
Abstracts are now available on the ASGCT website .
About Spur Therapeutics
Spur Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for debilitating chronic conditions. By optimizing every component of its product candidates, Spur aims to unlock the true potential of gene therapy to realize outsized clinical results. Spur is advancing a breakthrough gene therapy candidate for Gaucher disease, a potential first-in-class gene therapy candidate for adrenomyeloneuropathy and a preclinical gene therapy candidate for Parkinson's disease, as well as a research strategy to move gene therapy into more prevalent diseases, including forms of dementia and cardiovascular disease. Expanding our impact, and advancing the practice of genetic medicine.
Toward life-changing therapies, and brighter futures. Toward MoreTM
For more information, visit or connect with Spur on LinkedIn and X .
