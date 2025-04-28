Spur Therapeutics Announces Oral And Poster Presentations Highlighting Data From Clinical And Preclinical Programs At Upcoming ASGCT Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spur Therapeutics today announced that it will share new data from its gene therapy programs in Gaucher disease, GBA1 Parkinson's disease and adrenomyeloneuropathy in oral and poster presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28Annual Meeting being held May 13-17, 2025, in New Orleans.

The oral presentation will showcase clinical and preclinical durability data on FLT201, Spur's adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy candidate for Gaucher disease, which is expected to begin a Phase 3 trial this year. Details of the oral presentation are below:

Title : Durability of FLT201: An Investigational Gene Therapy for Gaucher Disease Type 1 Encoding an Engineered Variant of the GCase Enzyme

Session : Disease Models and Pre-Clinical Applications for Lysosomal Storage Diseases

Date & Time : Thursday, May 15, 2025, 9:00am CT

Location : Room 291-292

Presenter : Rose Sheridan, PhD, Spur Therapeutics

Details of the poster presentations are below:

Title : SPR301: Dose-dependent Reduction of Inflammation and Substrates in a Surrogate Model for GBA1-linked Neuroinflammation

Session : Tuesday Poster Reception

Poster Number : 522

Date & Time : Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 6:00-7:30pm CT

Location : Poster Hall I2

Presenter : Rose Sheridan, PhD, Spur Therapeutics

Title : Initial Safety Results from the PROPEL Trial Evaluating SBT101 as a Potential Gene Therapy for Spinal Cord Disease in Adult Males with X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy

Session : Tuesday Poster Reception

Poster Number : 857

Date & Time : Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 6:00-7:30pm CT

Location : Poster Hall I2

Presenter : Philip Yin, MD, PhD, Spur Therapeutics

Abstracts are now available on the ASGCT website .

About Spur Therapeutics

Spur Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for debilitating chronic conditions. By optimizing every component of its product candidates, Spur aims to unlock the true potential of gene therapy to realize outsized clinical results. Spur is advancing a breakthrough gene therapy candidate for Gaucher disease, a potential first-in-class gene therapy candidate for adrenomyeloneuropathy and a preclinical gene therapy candidate for Parkinson's disease, as well as a research strategy to move gene therapy into more prevalent diseases, including forms of dementia and cardiovascular disease. Expanding our impact, and advancing the practice of genetic medicine.

Toward life-changing therapies, and brighter futures. Toward MoreTM

For more information, visit or connect with Spur on LinkedIn and X .

