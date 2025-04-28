New Insights Into Glutathione S-Transferases: A Key To Unlocking Disease Treatment And Drug Resistance

Structure and features of the GSTA1 protein.

Glutathione S-transferase (GST) mediated detoxification pathway in Homo sapiens.

SHANNON, CLARE, IRELAND, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A recent review highlights the critical role of glutathione S-transferases (GSTs) in human health, emphasizing their influence on disease development, drug metabolism, and therapeutic interventions. These enzymes are responsible for detoxifying harmful compounds, but their dysregulation is linked to severe conditions, including cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and chronic inflammatory diseases. Genetic variations in GSTs can lead to oxidative stress, DNA damage, and resistance to apoptosis, making them key players in disease pathogenesis.

The connection between GSTs and drug resistance is particularly significant in cancer treatment. Overexpression of certain GST isoforms has been associated with chemotherapy resistance, reducing the effectiveness of widely used drugs. By metabolizing chemotherapeutic agents, GSTs alter drug activity, making tumors more resilient to treatment. This discovery underscores the importance of developing targeted GST inhibitors to counteract resistance and improve therapeutic outcomes.

Advancements in GST inhibitors represent a promising step toward overcoming these challenges. Inhibitors are being designed that selectively target specific GST isoforms, aiming to enhance drug efficacy while minimizing off-target effects. These inhibitors could play a crucial role in restoring chemotherapy sensitivity and improving treatment success rates in drug-resistant cancers. Researchers are also exploring how GST variations influence disease susceptibility, paving the way for personalized medicine approaches that tailor treatments to an individual's genetic profile.

Beyond oncology, GSTs have been implicated in neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, where their role in oxidative stress regulation is crucial. Certain genetic variants are linked to increased disease risk, suggesting that GST-targeted therapies could offer new treatment avenues. In inflammatory and autoimmune conditions, GST activity influences immune response and tissue damage, making these enzymes potential therapeutic targets in disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

With growing interest in precision medicine, understanding GST functions and genetic variations has far-reaching implications. Researchers are working toward refining GST inhibitors, ensuring they are highly specific, bioavailable, and clinically effective. The ability to modulate GST activity could revolutionize treatment strategies for multiple diseases, from cancer to neurological disorders. Continued advancements in GST research are expected to drive more effective, targeted therapies, ultimately improving patient care and clinical outcomes.

Funding Information:

Deanship of Graduate Studies and Scientific Research at Qassim University QU-APC-2024-9/1

Reference

Sulaiman Muhammad Alnasser, The role of glutathione S-transferases in human disease pathogenesis and their current inhibitors, Genes & Diseases, Volume 12, issue 4, 2025, 101482,

