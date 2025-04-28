West Covina Unified Celebrates Classified Employees Through CSEA's ACE Program

- Dr. Emy Flores COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) proudly participated in the California School Employees Association's (CSEA) Appreciating Classified Employees (ACE) Program. This engaging event allows administrators to experience a day in the life of classified employees during Classified School Employee Week.Through the ACE Program, administrators across the district stepped into various roles - from campus supervisors and custodians to instructional aides and office staff - gaining firsthand insight into the vital contributions classified employees make to the daily success of WCUSD schools.“This experience is truly eye-opening and inspiring,” said Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores .“Our classified employees are the backbone of our schools. They create welcoming environments, keep our campuses running smoothly, and support our students' learning and growth in countless ways. It's an honor for our administrators to walk alongside them and gain a deeper appreciation for their incredible work.”The ACE Program strengthens connections between leadership and staff and highlights the district's ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration and mutual respect.“Our classified employees play an essential role in shaping the educational experience for every student,” added Dr. Flores.“We are grateful for their dedication, their heart, and the energy they bring to our schools daily.”WCUSD proudly celebrates classified employees by recognizing its staff's commitment, expertise, and spirit, and looks forward to continuing this important tradition for years to come.

