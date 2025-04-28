UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2025 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
Universal Health Services, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months
|
|
ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenues
|
$4,099,720
|
|
$3,843,582
|
|
|
|
|
Operating charges:
|
|
|
|
Salaries, wages and benefits
|
1,951,104
|
|
1,842,624
|
Other operating expenses
|
1,105,752
|
|
1,032,170
|
Supplies expense
|
402,881
|
|
403,573
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
148,345
|
|
141,003
|
Lease and rental expense
|
36,813
|
|
35,450
|
|
3,644,895
|
|
3,454,820
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
454,825
|
|
388,762
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
40,056
|
|
52,826
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(5,659)
|
|
(150)
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
420,428
|
|
336,086
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
98,800
|
|
70,264
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
321,628
|
|
265,822
|
|
|
|
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to
|
|
|
|
noncontrolling interests ("NCI")
|
4,948
|
|
3,988
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to UHS
|
$316,680
|
|
$261,834
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a)
|
$4.87
|
|
$3.90
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a)
|
$4.80
|
|
$3.82
|
Universal Health Services, Inc.
|
Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months
|
(a) Earnings per share calculation:
|
ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Basic and diluted:
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to UHS
|
$316,680
|
|
$261,834
|
Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants
|
0
|
|
(45)
|
Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted
|
$316,680
|
|
$261,789
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares - basic
|
64,970
|
|
67,204
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS:
|
$4.87
|
|
$3.90
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares
|
64,970
|
|
67,204
|
Add: Other share equivalents
|
1,067
|
|
1,278
|
Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted
|
66,037
|
|
68,482
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS:
|
$4.80
|
|
$3.82
|
Universal Health Services, Inc.
|
Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule")
|
For the Three Months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
% Net
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
% Net
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
revenues
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to UHS
|
$316,680
|
|
|
|
$261,834
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
148,345
|
|
|
|
141,003
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
40,056
|
|
|
|
52,826
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
98,800
|
|
|
|
70,264
|
|
|
EBITDA net of NCI
|
$603,881
|
|
14.7 %
|
|
$525,927
|
|
13.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(5,659)
|
|
|
|
(150)
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI
|
$598,222
|
|
14.6 %
|
|
$525,777
|
|
13.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenues
|
$4,099,720
|
|
|
|
$3,843,582
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
Per
|
|
|
|
Per
|
|
Amount
|
|
Diluted Share
|
|
Amount
|
|
Diluted Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to UHS
|
$316,680
|
|
$4.80
|
|
$261,834
|
|
$3.82
|
Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized loss on equity securities
|
3,285
|
|
0.05
|
|
444
|
|
0.01
|
Impact of ASU 2016-09, net
|
(461)
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
(9,156)
|
|
(0.13)
|
Subtotal adjustments
|
2,824
|
|
0.04
|
|
(8,712)
|
|
(0.12)
|
Adjusted net income attributable to UHS
|
$319,504
|
|
$4.84
|
|
$253,122
|
|
$3.70
|
Universal Health Services, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
126,753
|
|
$
|
125,983
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
2,411,524
|
|
|
2,177,751
|
Supplies
|
|
|
221,991
|
|
|
220,940
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
317,106
|
|
|
291,614
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
3,077,374
|
|
|
2,816,288
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment
|
|
|
12,905,358
|
|
|
12,643,283
|
Less: accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
(6,208,744)
|
|
|
(6,071,058)
|
|
|
|
6,696,614
|
|
|
6,572,225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
3,948,178
|
|
|
3,932,879
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
133,244
|
|
|
118,449
|
Right of use assets-operating leases
|
|
|
409,458
|
|
|
418,719
|
Deferred charges
|
|
|
9,186
|
|
|
9,404
|
Other
|
|
|
601,376
|
|
|
601,785
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
14,875,430
|
|
$
|
14,469,749
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
$
|
40,410
|
|
$
|
40,059
|
Accounts payable and other liabilities
|
|
|
2,092,451
|
|
|
2,081,479
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
75,929
|
|
|
74,649
|
Federal and state taxes
|
|
|
121,462
|
|
|
14,219
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
2,330,252
|
|
|
2,210,406
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
|
681,654
|
|
|
655,806
|
Operating lease liabilities noncurrent
|
|
|
368,518
|
|
|
376,239
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
4,609,272
|
|
|
4,464,482
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
13,324
|
|
|
13,293
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UHS common stockholders' equity
|
|
|
6,785,604
|
|
|
6,666,207
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
86,806
|
|
|
83,316
|
Total equity
|
|
|
6,872,410
|
|
|
6,749,523
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
$
|
14,875,430
|
|
$
|
14,469,749
|
Universal Health Services, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Three months
|
|
ended March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$321,628
|
|
$265,822
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net
|
|
|
|
cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
148,345
|
|
141,003
|
Gains on sales of assets and businesses
|
0
|
|
(3,725)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
21,595
|
|
19,630
|
Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from
|
|
|
|
acquisitions and dispositions:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(218,374)
|
|
(74,446)
|
Accrued interest
|
11,086
|
|
3,453
|
Accrued and deferred income taxes
|
88,641
|
|
72,193
|
Other working capital accounts
|
(42,824)
|
|
(33,291)
|
Other assets and deferred charges
|
(489)
|
|
(20,307)
|
Other
|
3,811
|
|
8,897
|
Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid
|
47,334
|
|
51,112
|
Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims
|
(20,705)
|
|
(33,935)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
360,048
|
|
396,406
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment additions
|
(239,026)
|
|
(208,539)
|
Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses
|
0
|
|
5,428
|
Acquisition of businesses and property
|
(8,314)
|
|
0
|
(Outflows) inflows from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment
|
(23,695)
|
|
8,319
|
(Increase) decrease in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary
|
(264)
|
|
155
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(271,299)
|
|
(194,637)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
(9,113)
|
|
(63,905)
|
Additional borrowings
|
152,454
|
|
12,038
|
Repurchase of common shares
|
(223,385)
|
|
(142,084)
|
Dividends paid
|
(13,534)
|
|
(13,601)
|
Issuance of common stock
|
3,658
|
|
3,241
|
Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
(5,912)
|
|
(4,480)
|
Purchase (sale) of ownership interests by (from) minority members
|
4,412
|
|
(156)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(91,420)
|
|
(208,947)
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
1,645
|
|
(492)
|
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(1,026)
|
|
(7,670)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
224,752
|
|
214,470
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$223,726
|
|
$206,800
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:
|
|
|
|
Interest paid
|
$27,718
|
|
$48,116
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
|
$5,638
|
|
$2,671
|
|
|
|
|
Noncash purchases of property and equipment
|
$116,196
|
|
$60,125
|
Universal Health Services, Inc.
|
Supplemental Statistical Information
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months ended
|
Same Facility:
|
|
|
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acute Care Hospitals
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
6.5 %
|
Adjusted Admissions
|
|
|
|
|
2.4 %
|
Adjusted Patient Days
|
|
|
|
|
0.3 %
|
Revenue Per Adjusted Admission
|
|
|
|
|
2.5 %
|
Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day
|
|
|
|
|
4.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Behavioral Health Hospitals
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
5.5 %
|
Adjusted Admissions
|
|
|
|
|
-1.6 %
|
Adjusted Patient Days
|
|
|
|
|
-0.3 %
|
Revenue Per Adjusted Admission
|
|
|
|
|
7.2 %
|
Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day
|
|
|
|
|
5.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UHS Consolidated
|
|
|
Three Months ended
|
|
|
|
3/31/2025
|
|
3/31/2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
$4,099,720
|
|
$3,843,582
|
EBITDA net of NCI
|
|
|
$603,881
|
|
$525,927
|
EBITDA Margin net of NCI
|
|
|
14.7 %
|
|
13.7 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI
|
|
|
$598,222
|
|
$525,777
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI
|
|
|
14.6 %
|
|
13.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
|
|
$360,048
|
|
$396,406
|
Capital Expenditures
|
|
|
$239,026
|
|
$208,539
|
Days Sales Outstanding
|
|
|
53
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt
|
|
|
$4,649,682
|
|
$4,861,805
|
UHS' Shareholders Equity
|
|
|
$6,785,604
|
|
$6,256,697
|
Debt / Total Capitalization
|
|
|
40.7 %
|
|
43.7 %
|
Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1)
|
|
|
2.00
|
|
2.65
|
Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1)
|
|
2.01
|
|
2.63
|
Debt / Cash From Operations (1)
|
|
|
2.29
|
|
3.54
|
|
(1) Latest 4 quarters.
|
Universal Health Services, Inc.
|
Acute Care Hospital Services
|
For the Three months ended
|
March 31, 2025 and 2024
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of Net
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of Net
|
Net revenues
|
|
$2,244,062
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
$2,108,045
|
|
100.0 %
|
Operating charges:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries, wages and benefits
|
|
894,101
|
|
39.8 %
|
|
861,086
|
|
40.8 %
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
630,025
|
|
28.1 %
|
|
577,582
|
|
27.4 %
|
Supplies expense
|
|
343,470
|
|
15.3 %
|
|
347,130
|
|
16.5 %
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
88,084
|
|
3.9 %
|
|
90,283
|
|
4.3 %
|
Lease and rental expense
|
|
25,071
|
|
1.1 %
|
|
23,833
|
|
1.1 %
|
Subtotal-operating expenses
|
|
1,980,751
|
|
88.3 %
|
|
1,899,914
|
|
90.1 %
|
Income from operations
|
|
263,311
|
|
11.7 %
|
|
208,131
|
|
9.9 %
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
2,262
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
1,300
|
|
0.1 %
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
(8,572)
|
|
(0.4) %
|
|
160
|
|
0.0 %
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
$269,621
|
|
12.0 %
|
|
$206,671
|
|
9.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All Acute Care Hospital Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of Net
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of Net
|
Net revenues
|
|
$2,349,229
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
$2,185,081
|
|
100.0 %
|
Operating charges:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries, wages and benefits
|
|
910,724
|
|
38.8 %
|
|
861,547
|
|
39.4 %
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
715,340
|
|
30.4 %
|
|
654,983
|
|
30.0 %
|
Supplies expense
|
|
348,393
|
|
14.8 %
|
|
347,004
|
|
15.9 %
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
94,647
|
|
4.0 %
|
|
90,312
|
|
4.1 %
|
Lease and rental expense
|
|
25,339
|
|
1.1 %
|
|
23,833
|
|
1.1 %
|
Subtotal-operating expenses
|
|
2,094,443
|
|
89.2 %
|
|
1,977,679
|
|
90.5 %
|
Income from operations
|
|
254,786
|
|
10.8 %
|
|
207,402
|
|
9.5 %
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
2,262
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
1,300
|
|
0.1 %
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
(8,267)
|
|
(0.4) %
|
|
634
|
|
0.0 %
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
$260,791
|
|
11.1 %
|
|
$205,468
|
|
9.4 %
|
|
We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.
|
|
The All Acute Care Hospital Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.
|
Universal Health Services, Inc.
|
Behavioral Health Care Services
|
For the Three months ended
|
March 31, 2025 and 2024
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same Facility Basis - Behavioral Health Care Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of Net
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of Net
|
Net revenues
|
|
$1,705,862
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
$1,616,241
|
|
100.0 %
|
Operating charges:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries, wages and benefits
|
|
925,537
|
|
54.3 %
|
|
868,656
|
|
53.7 %
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
321,446
|
|
18.8 %
|
|
314,001
|
|
19.4 %
|
Supplies expense
|
|
55,379
|
|
3.2 %
|
|
56,709
|
|
3.5 %
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
51,368
|
|
3.0 %
|
|
47,597
|
|
2.9 %
|
Lease and rental expense
|
|
11,127
|
|
0.7 %
|
|
11,454
|
|
0.7 %
|
Subtotal-operating expenses
|
|
1,364,857
|
|
80.0 %
|
|
1,298,417
|
|
80.3 %
|
Income from operations
|
|
341,005
|
|
20.0 %
|
|
317,824
|
|
19.7 %
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
1,074
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
1,027
|
|
0.1 %
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
(825)
|
|
(0.0) %
|
|
(676)
|
|
(0.0) %
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
$340,756
|
|
20.0 %
|
|
$317,473
|
|
19.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All Behavioral Health Care Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of Net
|
|
Amount
|
|
% of Net
|
Net revenues
|
|
$1,747,649
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
$1,656,067
|
|
100.0 %
|
Operating charges:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries, wages and benefits
|
|
928,166
|
|
53.1 %
|
|
872,196
|
|
52.7 %
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
363,584
|
|
20.8 %
|
|
347,268
|
|
21.0 %
|
Supplies expense
|
|
55,447
|
|
3.2 %
|
|
56,924
|
|
3.4 %
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
51,408
|
|
2.9 %
|
|
47,872
|
|
2.9 %
|
Lease and rental expense
|
|
11,369
|
|
0.7 %
|
|
11,518
|
|
0.7 %
|
Subtotal-operating expenses
|
|
1,409,974
|
|
80.7 %
|
|
1,335,778
|
|
80.7 %
|
Income from operations
|
|
337,675
|
|
19.3 %
|
|
320,289
|
|
19.3 %
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
1,075
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
1,027
|
|
0.1 %
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
(825)
|
|
(0.0) %
|
|
(676)
|
|
(0.0) %
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
$337,425
|
|
19.3 %
|
|
$319,938
|
|
19.3 %
|
|
We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of goodwill, long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.
|
|
The All Behavioral Health Care Services table summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months.
|
Universal Health Services, Inc.
|
Selected Hospital Statistics
|
For the Three Months ended
|
March 31, 2025 and 2024
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AS REPORTED:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACUTE
|
|
BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
|
|
|
3/31/25
|
|
3/31/24
|
|
% change
|
|
3/31/25
|
|
3/31/24
|
|
% change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hospitals owned and leased
|
|
28
|
|
27
|
|
3.7 %
|
|
334
|
|
333
|
|
0.3 %
|
Average licensed beds
|
|
6,854
|
|
6,657
|
|
3.0 %
|
|
24,223
|
|
24,378
|
|
-0.6 %
|
Average available beds
|
|
6,682
|
|
6,485
|
|
3.0 %
|
|
24,123
|
|
24,278
|
|
-0.6 %
|
Patient days
|
|
420,687
|
|
415,327
|
|
1.3 %
|
|
1,596,888
|
|
1,608,992
|
|
-0.8 %
|
Average daily census
|
|
4,674.3
|
|
4,564.0
|
|
2.4 %
|
|
17,743.2
|
|
17,681.2
|
|
0.4 %
|
Occupancy-licensed beds
|
|
68.2 %
|
|
68.6 %
|
|
-0.5 %
|
|
73.2 %
|
|
72.5 %
|
|
1.0 %
|
Occupancy-available beds
|
|
70.0 %
|
|
70.4 %
|
|
-0.6 %
|
|
73.6 %
|
|
72.8 %
|
|
1.0 %
|
Admissions
|
|
86,652
|
|
83,581
|
|
3.7 %
|
|
117,788
|
|
119,930
|
|
-1.8 %
|
Length of stay
|
|
4.9
|
|
5.0
|
|
-2.0 %
|
|
13.6
|
|
13.4
|
|
1.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SAME FACILITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACUTE
|
|
BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
|
|
|
3/31/25
|
|
3/31/24
|
|
% change
|
|
3/31/25
|
|
3/31/24
|
|
% change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hospitals owned and leased
|
|
27
|
|
27
|
|
0.0 %
|
|
333
|
|
333
|
|
0.0 %
|
Average licensed beds
|
|
6,704
|
|
6,657
|
|
0.7 %
|
|
24,097
|
|
23,914
|
|
0.8 %
|
Average available beds
|
|
6,532
|
|
6,485
|
|
0.7 %
|
|
23,997
|
|
23,814
|
|
0.8 %
|
Patient days
|
|
414,738
|
|
415,327
|
|
-0.1 %
|
|
1,586,691
|
|
1,584,255
|
|
0.2 %
|
Average daily census
|
|
4,608.2
|
|
4,564.0
|
|
1.0 %
|
|
17,629.9
|
|
17,409.4
|
|
1.3 %
|
Occupancy-licensed beds
|
|
68.7 %
|
|
68.6 %
|
|
0.3 %
|
|
73.2 %
|
|
72.8 %
|
|
0.5 %
|
Occupancy-available beds
|
|
70.5 %
|
|
70.4 %
|
|
0.2 %
|
|
73.5 %
|
|
73.1 %
|
|
0.5 %
|
Admissions
|
|
85,244
|
|
83,581
|
|
2.0 %
|
|
117,075
|
|
118,408
|
|
-1.1 %
|
Length of stay
|
|
4.9
|
|
5.0
|
|
-2.0 %
|
|
13.6
|
|
13.4
|
|
1.5 %
