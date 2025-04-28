SEABOARD CORPORATION REPORT OF EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 29,
|
|
March 30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
2,316
|
|
$
|
2,191
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
$
|
38
|
|
$
|
(20)
|
|
Net earnings attributable to Seaboard
|
|
$
|
32
|
|
$
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share
|
|
$
|
32.95
|
|
$
|
22.66
|
|
Average number of shares outstanding
|
|
|
971,055
|
|
|
971,055
|
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
|
$
|
2.25
|
|
$
|
2.25
|
Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at .
Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on May 19, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 8, 2025.
SOURCE Seaboard CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment