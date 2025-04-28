UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST REPORTS 2025 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Consolidated Statements of Income
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
(amounts in thousands, except share information)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease revenue - UHS facilities (a.)
|
|
$
|
8,327
|
|
|
$
|
8,664
|
|
Lease revenue - Non-related parties
|
|
|
14,326
|
|
|
|
14,487
|
|
Other revenue - UHS facilities
|
|
|
229
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
Other revenue - Non-related parties
|
|
|
314
|
|
|
|
409
|
|
Interest income on financing leases - UHS facilities
|
|
|
1,352
|
|
|
|
1,361
|
|
|
|
|
24,548
|
|
|
|
25,141
|
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
6,845
|
|
|
|
6,809
|
|
Advisory fees to UHS
|
|
|
1,364
|
|
|
|
1,338
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
7,305
|
|
|
|
7,531
|
|
|
|
|
15,514
|
|
|
|
15,678
|
|
Income before equity in income of unconsolidated limited liability companies ("LLCs") and interest expense
|
|
|
9,034
|
|
|
|
9,463
|
|
Equity in income of unconsolidated LLCs
|
|
|
412
|
|
|
|
384
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(4,669)
|
|
|
|
(4,547)
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
4,777
|
|
|
$
|
5,300
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic
|
|
|
13,810
|
|
|
|
13,792
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Diluted
|
|
|
13,851
|
|
|
|
13,824
|
|
|
(a.) Includes bonus rental on McAllen Medical Center, a UHS acute care hospital facility, of $817 and $783 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule")
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and 2024
(amounts in thousands, except share information)
(unaudited)
Calculation of Funds From Operations ("FFO")
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Per
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Per
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
4,777
|
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
$
|
5,300
|
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated investments
|
|
|
6,845
|
|
|
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
6,809
|
|
|
|
0.50
|
|
Unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
308
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
304
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
FFO
|
|
$
|
11,930
|
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
|
$
|
12,413
|
|
|
$
|
0.90
|
|
Dividend paid per share
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.735
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.725
|
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in thousands, except share information)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Estate Investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buildings and improvements and construction in progress
|
|
$
|
657,156
|
|
|
$
|
655,996
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
(293,064)
|
|
|
|
(286,932)
|
|
|
|
|
364,092
|
|
|
|
369,064
|
|
Land
|
|
|
56,870
|
|
|
|
56,870
|
|
Net Real Estate Investments
|
|
|
420,962
|
|
|
|
425,934
|
|
Financing receivable from UHS
|
|
|
82,639
|
|
|
|
82,798
|
|
Net Real Estate Investments and Financing receivable
|
|
|
503,601
|
|
|
|
508,732
|
|
Investments in limited liability companies ("LLCs")
|
|
|
14,437
|
|
|
|
13,948
|
|
Other Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
6,974
|
|
|
|
7,097
|
|
Lease and other receivables from UHS
|
|
|
7,051
|
|
|
|
7,131
|
|
Lease receivable - other
|
|
|
8,128
|
|
|
|
7,975
|
|
Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $11.7 million and
|
|
|
6,891
|
|
|
|
7,325
|
|
Right-of-use land assets, net
|
|
|
10,911
|
|
|
|
10,918
|
|
Deferred charges, notes receivable and other assets, net
|
|
|
15,489
|
|
|
|
17,736
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
573,482
|
|
|
$
|
580,862
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Line of credit borrowings
|
|
$
|
349,500
|
|
|
$
|
348,900
|
|
Mortgage notes payable, non-recourse to us, net
|
|
|
19,034
|
|
|
|
19,349
|
|
Accrued interest
|
|
|
659
|
|
|
|
694
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
9,892
|
|
|
|
10,444
|
|
Ground lease liabilities, net
|
|
|
10,910
|
|
|
|
10,918
|
|
Tenant reserves, deposits and deferred and prepaid rents
|
|
|
11,321
|
|
|
|
11,016
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
401,316
|
|
|
|
401,321
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred shares of beneficial interest,
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Common shares, $.01 par value;
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
|
|
271,340
|
|
|
|
271,092
|
|
Cumulative net income
|
|
|
850,072
|
|
|
|
845,295
|
|
Cumulative dividends
|
|
|
(953,576)
|
|
|
|
(943,396)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
4,192
|
|
|
|
6,412
|
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
172,166
|
|
|
|
179,541
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
$
|
573,482
|
|
|
$
|
580,862
|
