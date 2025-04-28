Hamilton Wingo Trial Lawyers Named Among Dallas' Best For Personal Injury Lawsuits

DALLAS, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accomplished trial lawyers Chris Hamilton , Paul Wingo , and Brad Jackson from the Dallas plaintiffs law firm Hamilton Wingo have earned selections on the 2025 Best Lawyers in Dallas list published in the May edition of D Magazine.

Attorneys from across North Texas have repeatedly selected the three Hamilton Wingo partners among the top local lawyers for plaintiffs' personal injury cases and other types of civil lawsuits.

"Paul, Brad, and I are grateful to have been nominated and selected, especially since there are so many great lawyers in Dallas," says Mr. Hamilton. "We like to think this reflects all the effort and work put into our clients' cases day in and day out."

Earlier this year, Hamilton Wingo partners Barrett Robin and Allie Hallmark claimed spots on D Magazine's companion Best Lawyers Under 40 list for their work on the same types of lawsuits.

Every year, D Magazine's editors ask thousands of local attorneys to nominate their peers in various areas of law for the publication's Best Lawyers lists, which are vetted by an anonymous panel of leading attorneys before the selections are announced.

Hamilton Wingo is the back-to-back title holder as Dallas' Best Personal Injury Law Firm in the annual "Best Of" guide published by Texas Lawyer newspaper. The firm earned its first selection as the city's best after winning a $7.37 billion verdict that remains the largest amount ever awarded by a Dallas County jury and was the largest in the nation in 2022.

Hamilton Wingo is one of Dallas' premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements in the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents , workplace safety issues , dram shop liability , dangerous products , industrial catastrophes , medical malpractice , premises liability , utility accidents , and water contamination. To learn more about the firm, visit .

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo LLP

