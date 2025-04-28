Amarin To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On May 7, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that it will host a conference call with Aaron Berg, President & CEO, and members of Amarin's senior management team to discuss its first quarter 2025 results followed by Q&A on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call with management will follow the release of the Company's first quarter 2025 financial results in the pre-market hours on May 7th.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Access to the live call:

Go to the investor relations section of the Company's website at

Dial in within the United States: 888-506-0062

International dial in: 973-528-0011

Access Code: 253130

Access to replay:

Dial in within the United States: 877-481-4010

International dial in: 919-882-2331

Access Code: 52230

A replay of the call will also be available through the Company's website shortly after the call.

About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk.

