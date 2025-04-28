Stubbs Alderton & Markiles Announces Closing Of Its Preccelerator® Program

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP (SA&M), one of Southern California's leading business law firms, today announced that after thirteen years it is closing its Preccelerator® Program and Santa Monica office, effective June 27, 2025. Although ending the Preccelerator® Program, SA&M will continue its commitment to supporting early-stage startups and the venture community via comprehensive legal guidance, entrepreneurial resources, mentoring, and support to startups at every stage of their development.

Founded in 2012, the Preccelerator® was one of the first early-stage accelerators to provide technology startups with initial capital, sophisticated legal services, mentorship, and access to a strategic perks portfolio. Over its 13-year history, the Preccelerator® has successfully guided more than 56 companies through its programs, with those companies securing over $62 million in follow-on funding.

The Preccelerator® grew out of SA&M's well-established law practice, representing emerging growth, technology, and digital media companies from their very inception. It was designed to provide entrepreneurs with the tools, knowledge, and resources needed to build successful businesses from their most nascent stage, avoid common pitfalls, and achieve sustainable growth.

"The Preccelerator® Program has been a cornerstone of our firm's dedication to nurturing innovation in Southern California's technology ecosystem," says Scott Alderton, Managing Partner at Stubbs Alderton & Markiles. "Like many other accelerators, we have found that the need for physical space has become less pressing for these companies as technology continues to make it easier to virtually manage their way through the startup process," he adds. "As we evolve our approach to supporting startups, we remain dedicated to the entrepreneurial community that has been the heart of the Preccelerator® since its inception," he ends.

SA&M Partner and key figure in the Preccelerator® Program, Kelly Laffey adds, "Over the years, we have had the great privilege of working with dozens of remarkable startups that have gone on to achieve significant milestones. The Preccelerator® has served as a launchpad for companies that are now making substantial impacts in their respective industries and has allowed our attorneys to contribute consequential legal guidance to these companies. We are immensely proud of what these entrepreneurs have accomplished and the role we've played in their journeys," she concludes.

Len Lanzi, Preccelerator® Managing Director, reflected on the program's community impact: "The Preccelerator® has always been more than just an accelerator program. We have been deeply committed to fostering entrepreneurship throughout Santa Monica and the broader Los Angeles ecosystem. Through our workshops, mentorship programs, community events and strategic partnerships, we've strived to create an environment where innovation can thrive. The connections and collaborative spirit we have nurtured will continue to benefit the startup community long after our physical doors close," Lanzi adds.

Stubbs Alderton & Markiles invites all current and early-stage prospective clients to continue engaging with the firm for their legal and strategic needs as they navigate the challenges of building innovative technology businesses.

About Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP

Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP is a Southern California business law firm with robust corporate, public securities, mergers and acquisitions, entertainment, intellectual property, brand protection, and business litigation practice groups focusing on the representation of venture-backed emerging growth companies, middle market public companies, large technology companies, entertainment and digital media companies, investors, venture capital funds, investment bankers, and underwriters. The firm's clients represent a broad range of industries with a concentration in the technology, entertainment, video game, apparel, and medical device sectors.

