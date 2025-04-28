Harmonic Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Broadband gross margins and profitability exceeded expectations Strong Video results with revenue and profitability surpassing high end of guidance Robust cash flow generation resulted in cash balance of $149 million at quarter end SAN JOSE, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT ) today announced its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2025. "Our first quarter results reflect strong execution as we exceeded expectations for Video revenue as well as gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA in both of our businesses," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "We continue to drive key wins in our Broadband business and expand market share in Video while we prioritize cost management due to a fluid macroeconomic backdrop. While there are future uncertainties from the potential impact of tariff policies, to date we have not seen any change in our customers' behavior. Considering our strong business execution, large backlog, and cumulative customer wins and market share, we remain confident in our strategy and long-term growth prospects." Q1 Financial and Business Highlights Financial

Revenue: $133.1 million, compared to $122.1 million in the prior year period



Broadband segment revenue: $84.9 million, compared to $78.9 million in the prior year period

Video segment revenue: $48.3 million, compared to $43.2 million in the prior year period

Gross margin: GAAP 59.0% and Non-GAAP 59.4%, both higher compared to GAAP 51.7% and Non-GAAP 52.5% in the prior year period



Broadband segment Non-GAAP gross margin: 55.5% compared to 47.5% in the prior year period

Video segment Non-GAAP gross margin: 66.4% compared to 61.6% in the prior year period

Operating income (loss): GAAP income $10.1 million and Non-GAAP income $18.6 million, compared to GAAP loss $9.5 million and Non-GAAP income $1.2 million in the prior year period

Net income (loss): GAAP net income $5.9 million and Non-GAAP net income of $13.4 million, compared to GAAP net loss $8.1 million and Non-GAAP net income $0.4 million in the prior year period

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA: $21.1 million compared to $4.1 million in the prior year period

Net income (loss) per share: GAAP net income per share of $0.05 and Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.11, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.07 and Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.00 in the prior year period

Backlog and deferred revenue of $485.1 million

Cash: $148.7 million, compared to $84.3 million in the prior year period Repurchased approximately 3.5 million shares of common stock for an aggregate amount of $36.1 million Business

Commercially deployed our cOSTM solution with 129 customers, serving 33.9 million cable modems

Won seven new broadband customers including two US Tier 1s and three fiber customers of which one is a LATAM Tier 1

Major Broadband innovations are now in production including our Beacon Speed Maximizer and PTP-less timing solution - both enabling higher subscriber satisfaction, elevated reliability and lower network operating costs At the 2025 NAB Show, the Harmonic Video business highlighted a range of hybrid cloud and on-premise solutions and AI-powered innovations for broadcasters and service providers, including the industry-first playout-to-delivery Select Financial Information





GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q1 2024

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q1 2024



(Unaudited, in millions, except per share data) Net revenue

$ 133.1

$ 222.2

$ 122.1

*

*

* Net income (loss)

$ 5.9

$ 38.1

$ (8.1)

$ 13.4

$ 52.4

$ 0.4 Net income (loss) per share

$ 0.05

$ 0.32

$ (0.07)

$ 0.11

$ 0.45

$ 0.00

















Other Financial Information Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q1 2024

(Unaudited, in millions) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter (1) $ 21.1

$ 71.8

$ 4.1 Bookings for the quarter $ 113.7

$ 150.0

$ 146.1 Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 485.1

$ 496.3

$ 677.8 Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end $ 148.7

$ 101.5

$ 84.3

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Preliminary Net Income (loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure. * Not applicable

Explanations regarding our use of Non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and Non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations."

Financial Guidance



Q2 2025 GAAP Financial Guidance (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Broadband

Video

Total GAAP

Broadband

Video

Total GAAP Net revenue $ 75

$ 45

$ 120

$ 85

$ 50

$ 135 Gross margin %







50.8 %









51.9 % Gross profit (1)







$ 61









$ 70 Tax rate







27 %









27 % Net loss







$ (5)









$ (1) Net loss per share







$ (0.04)









$ (0.01) Shares (2)







113.4









113.4

(1) Includes estimated tariff impacts of approximately $3 million (2) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $11.04 (Q1 2025 average price).



Q2 2025 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1) (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages and per share data) Low

High Broadband

Video

Total

Broadband

Video

Total Gross margin % 44.0 %

63.0 %

51.1 %

45.0 %

64.0 %

52.0 % Gross profit (2) $ 33

$ 28

$ 61

$ 38

$ 32

$ 70 Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 2

$ 2

$ 4

$ 6

$ 4

$ 10 Tax rate







20 %









20 % Net income per share







$ -









$ 0.04 Shares (4)







113.7









113.7

(1) Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Includes estimated tariff impacts of approximately $3 million (3) Refer to "Net Loss to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance" below for a reconciliation to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measure. (4) Diluted shares assumes stock price at $11.04 (Q1 2025 average price).

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) on Monday, April 28, 2025. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at . To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this link, . A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same website.

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at .

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our stock repurchase program and our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, and net income (loss) per diluted share. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: stock repurchases may not be conducted in the timeframe or in the manner we expect, or at all; customer concentration and consolidation; loss of one or more key customers; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite telco, broadcast and media industries; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the market and technology trends underlying our Broadband and Video businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the impact of tariffs and general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our cOSTM and VOS product solutions; dependence on various broadband and video industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the impact on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain Non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these Non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The Non-GAAP measures presented here are: Gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue) and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of Non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to Non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical Non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The Non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our Non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a Non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes - We record the amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA as this is a non-cash item unrelated to the ordinary course of our business and not reflective of our underlying business performance.

Non-recurring advisory fees - There were non-recurring costs that we excluded from Non-GAAP results relating to professional accounting, tax and legal fees associated with strategic corporate initiatives.

Asset impairment and related charges - We exclude asset impairment and related charges due to the nature of such expenses being unusual and arising outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. These costs primarily consist of impairments of fixed assets, right-of-use assets and related leasehold improvements, and other unrecoverable facility costs due to the intended change in use of certain leased space.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into Non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of Non-GAAP net income.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

March 28, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 148,708

$ 101,457 Restricted cash 330

332 Accounts receivable, net 98,568

178,013 Inventories 62,055

64,004 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,031

22,270 Total current assets 340,692

366,076 Property and equipment, net 26,635

26,823 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,912

12,411 Goodwill 238,200

236,876 Deferred income taxes, net 120,472

121,028 Other non-current assets 34,837

33,292 Total assets $ 773,748

$ 796,506







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt 2,444

2,194 Current portion of other borrowings 5,109

4,941 Accounts payable 27,332

35,250 Deferred revenue 51,090

47,069 Operating lease liabilities 5,679

5,675 Other current liabilities 73,567

72,440 Total current liabilities 165,221

167,569 Long-term debt 111,347

112,084 Other long-term borrowings 8,989

8,694 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 15,002

14,727 Other non-current liabilities 27,059

28,174 Total liabilities 327,618

331,248







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 114,679 and 116,735 shares

issued and outstanding at March 28, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 115

117 Additional paid-in capital 2,442,010

2,432,733 Accumulated deficit (1,983,872)

(1,953,495) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,123)

(14,097) Total stockholders' equity 446,130

465,258 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 773,748

$ 796,506

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 28, 2025

March 29, 2024 Revenue:





Appliance and integration $ 91,541

$ 81,595 SaaS and service 41,594

40,465 Total net revenue 133,135

122,060 Cost of revenue:





Appliance and integration 41,664

43,074 SaaS and service 12,897

15,905 Total cost of revenue 54,561

58,979 Total gross profit 78,574

63,081 Operating expenses:





Research and development 31,349

30,705 Selling, general and administrative 37,098

38,865 Restructuring and related charges -

3,037 Total operating expenses 68,447

72,607 Income (loss) from operations 10,127

(9,526) Interest expense, net (1,474)

(723) Other expense, net (172)

(289) Income (loss) before income taxes 8,481

(10,538) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,541

(2,449) Net income (loss) $ 5,940

$ (8,089)







Net income (loss) per share:





Basic $ 0.05

$ (0.07) Diluted $ 0.05

$ (0.07) Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 116,319

112,350 Diluted 117,021

112,350

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 28, 2025

March 29, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 5,940

$ (8,089) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 2,720

3,085 Stock-based compensation 8,465

6,923 Foreign currency remeasurement 377

(1,108) Deferred income taxes, net 712

(3,806) Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 1,793

757 Other adjustments (19)

240 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 79,609

35,187 Inventories 2,242

(4,571) Prepaid expenses and other assets (8,356)

(5,041) Accounts payable (8,820)

5,988 Deferred revenues 3,151

5,071 Other liabilities (4,209)

(7,816) Net cash provided by operating activities 83,605

26,820 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (1,872)

(1,911) Net cash used in investing activities (1,872)

(1,911) Cash flows from financing activities:





Payments for debt issuance costs -

(327) Repurchase of common stock (36,079)

(21,675) Repayment of long-term debt (500)

- Proceeds from common stock issued to employees 3,056

3,542 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (2,551)

(5,413) Net cash used in financing activities (36,074)

(23,873) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,590

(1,000) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 47,249

36 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 101,789

84,269 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 149,038

$ 84,305







Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period





Cash and cash equivalents $ 148,708

$ 84,305 Restricted cash 330

- Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows $ 149,038

$ 84,305

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 28, 2025

March 29, 2024 Supplemental cash flow disclosure:





Income tax payments, net $ 1,138

$ 1,110 Interest payments, net $ 1,686

$ 859 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities:





Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid $ 1,064

$ 396

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

March 28, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 29, 2024 Geography















Americas $ 101,681 76 %

$ 186,907 84 %

$ 93,031 76 % EMEA 23,172 18 %

26,044 12 %

23,560 19 % APAC 8,282 6 %

9,215 4 %

5,469 5 % Total $ 133,135 100 %

$ 222,166 100 %

$ 122,060 100 %

















Market















Service Provider $ 94,202 71 %

$ 178,266 80 %

$ 86,693 71 % Broadcast and Media 38,933 29 %

43,900 20 %

35,367 29 % Total $ 133,135 100 %

$ 222,166 100 %

$ 122,060 100 %



















Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Segment Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended March 28, 2025

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 84,878



$ 48,257



$ 133,135



$ -

$ 133,135 Gross profit 47,080 (1)

32,055 (1)

79,135 (1)

(561)

78,574 Gross margin % 55.5 % (1)

66.4 % (1)

59.4 % (1)





59.0 %



























Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 171,028



$ 51,138



$ 222,166



$ -

$ 222,166 Gross profit 90,200 (1)

34,451 (1)

124,651 (1)

-

124,651 Gross margin % 52.7 % (1)

67.4 % (1)

56.1 % (1)





56.1 %



























Three Months Ended March 29, 2024

Broadband



Video



Total Segment

Measures



Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP

Measures Net revenue $ 78,897



$ 43,163



$ 122,060



$ -

$ 122,060 Gross profit 37,494 (1)

26,569 (1)

64,063 (1)

(982)

63,081 Gross margin % 47.5 % (1)

61.6 % (1)

52.5 % (1)





51.7 %



























(1) Segment gross margin and segment gross profit are Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 28, 2025

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 133,135

$ 78,574

$ 68,447

$ 10,127

$ (1,646)

$ 5,940 Stock-based compensation -

561

(7,904)

8,465

-

8,465 Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

-

(1,018) Total adjustments -

561

(7,904)

8,465

-

7,447 Non-GAAP $ 133,135

$ 79,135

$ 60,543

$ 18,592

$ (1,646)

$ 13,387 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



59.0 %

51.4 %

7.6 %

(1.2) %

4.5 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



59.4 %

45.5 %

14.0 %

(1.2) %

10.1 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.05 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.11 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















117,021



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Income, net

Net Income GAAP $ 222,166

$ 124,651

$ 71,783

$ 52,868

$ 3,232

$ 38,120 Stock-based compensation -

-

(8,486)

8,486

-

8,486 Restructuring and related charges -

-

(1,173)

1,173

-

1,173 Asset impairment and related charges (1) -

-

(610)

610

-

610 Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

-

4,043 Total adjustments -

-

(10,269)

10,269

-

14,312 Non-GAAP $ 222,166

$ 124,651

$ 61,514

$ 63,137

$ 3,232

$ 52,432 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



56.1 %

32.3 %

23.8 %

1.5 %

17.2 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



56.1 %

27.7 %

28.4 %

1.5 %

23.6 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.32 Non-GAAP



















$ 0.45 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















117,699

(1) Includes impairment charges of $0.2 million for right-of-use assets and $0.4 million related to the fair value of other unrecoverable facility costs.



Three Months Ended March 29, 2024

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income

(Loss) from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

Expense, net

Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 122,060

$ 63,081

$ 72,607

$ (9,526)

$ (1,012)

$ (8,089) Stock-based compensation -

522

(6,401)

6,923

-

6,923 Restructuring and related charges -

460

(3,037)

3,497

11

3,508 Non-recurring advisory fees -

-

(349)

349

-

349 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible notes -

-

-

-

229

229 Discrete tax items and tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

-

(2,538) Total adjustments -

982

(9,787)

10,769

240

8,471 Non-GAAP $ 122,060

$ 64,063

$ 62,820

$ 1,243

$ (772)

$ 382 As a % of revenue (GAAP)



51.7 %

59.5 %

(7.8) %

(0.8) %

(6.6) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.5 %

51.5 %

1.0 %

(0.6) %

0.3 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





















GAAP



















$ (0.07) Non-GAAP



















$ 0.00 Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP



















112,350 Non-GAAP



















118,107

Harmonic Inc. Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended March 28, 2025

Broadband

Video Income from operations $ 14,021

$ 4,571 Depreciation 1,964

756 Other non-operating expense, net (124)

(48) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 15,861

$ 5,279 Revenue $ 84,878

$ 48,257 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1) 18.7 %

10.9 %









Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Broadband

Video Income from operations $ 57,787

$ 5,350 Depreciation 2,133

835 Other non-operating income, net 4,130

1,595 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 64,050

$ 7,780 Revenue $ 171,028

$ 51,138 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1) 37.5 %

15.2 %









Three Months Ended March 29, 2024

Broadband

Video Income (loss) from operations $ 8,594

$ (7,351) Depreciation 1,986

1,099 Other non-operating expense, net (179)

(99) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 10,401

$ (6,351) Revenue $ 78,897

$ 43,163 Adjusted EBITDA margin % (1) 13.2 %

(14.7) %









(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer below for the "Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation."

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

March 28, 2025

December 31, 2024

March 29, 2024 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 5,940

$ 38,120

$ (8,089) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,541

17,980

(2,449) Interest expense, net 1,474

2,493

723 Depreciation 2,720

2,968

3,085 EBITDA 12,675

61,561

(6,730)











Adjustments









Stock-based compensation 8,465

8,486

6,923 Restructuring and related charges -

1,173

3,508 Non-recurring advisory fees -

-

349 Asset impairment and related charges -

610

- Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 21,140

$ 71,830

$ 4,050 Revenue $ 133,135

$ 222,166

$ 122,060 Net income (loss) margin (GAAP) 4.5 %

17.2 %

(6.6) % Consolidated segment Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 15.9 %

32.3 %

3.3 %

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (In millions, except percentages and per share data)

Q2 2025 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Net Income (Loss) GAAP $ 120 to $ 135

$ 61 to $ 70

$ 67 to $ 70

$ (6) to $ -

$ (5) to $ (1) Stock-based compensation expense -

-

(7)

7

7 Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments -

-

-

-

(2) to (2) Total adjustments -

-

(7)

7

5 to 5 Non-GAAP $ 120 to $ 135

$ 61 to $ 70

$ 60 to $ 63

$ 1 to $ 7

$ - to $ 4 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







50.8 % to 51.9 %

55.8 % to 51.9 %

(5.0) % to - %

(4.2) % to (0.7) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







51.1 % to 52.0 %

50.0 % to 46.7 %

0.8 % to 5.2 %

- % to 3.0 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





































GAAP































$ (0.04) to $ (0.01) Non-GAAP































$ - to $ 0.04 Shares used in per share calculation:





































GAAP































113.4 Non-GAAP































113.7

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

Harmonic Inc. Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1) (In millions)

Q2 2025 Financial Guidance

Broadband

Video Income from operations $ - to $ 4

$ 1 to $ 3 Depreciation 2

2

1

1 Segment adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 2 to $ 6

$ 2 to $ 4

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below for the "Net Loss to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation on Financial Guidance."

Harmonic Inc. Net Loss to Consolidated Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (1) (In millions)

Q2 2025 Financial Guidance Net loss (GAAP) $ (5) to $ (1) Benefit from income taxes (3)

(1) Interest expense, net 2

2 Depreciation 3

3 EBITDA (3) to 3







Adjustments





Stock-based compensation 7

7 Total consolidated segment adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 4 to $ 10

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

