CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in millions, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$2,887
|
|
$2,784
|
|
Cost of products sold
|
|
2,262
|
|
2,247
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
110
|
|
115
|
|
Selling and administrative expense
|
|
152
|
|
154
|
|
Restructuring and other
|
|
(2)
|
|
23
|
|
Income from operations (1)
|
|
365
|
|
245
|
|
Other pension and postretirement
|
|
5
|
|
11
|
|
Foreign exchange
|
|
2
|
|
7
|
|
Earnings before interest and taxes
|
|
358
|
|
227
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
99
|
|
113
|
|
Interest income
|
|
(13)
|
|
(20)
|
|
Income from operations before income taxes
|
|
272
|
|
134
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
46
|
|
40
|
|
Equity earnings
|
|
1
|
|
(1)
|
|
Net income
|
|
227
|
|
93
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
34
|
|
26
|
|
Net income attributable to Crown Holdings
|
|
$ 193
|
|
$ 67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share attributable to Crown Holdings
common shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ 1.65
|
|
$ 0.56
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$ 1.65
|
|
$ 0.56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
116,672,836
|
|
119,574,366
|
|
Diluted
|
|
117,039,580
|
|
119,815,849
|
|
Actual common shares outstanding at quarter end
|
|
116,393,894
|
|
120,780,403
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Reconciliation from income from operations to segment income follows.
Consolidated Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Reconciliation from Income from Operations to Segment Income
The Company views segment income, as defined below, as a principal measure of performance of its operations and for the allocation of resources. Segment income is defined by the Company as income from operations adjusted to exclude intangibles amortization charges and provisions for restructuring and other.
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Income from operations
|
$
|
365
|
|
$
|
245
|
|
Intangibles amortization
|
|
35
|
|
|
40
|
|
Restructuring and other
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
23
|
|
Segment income
|
$
|
398
|
|
$
|
308
|
|
Segment Information
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Americas Beverage
|
|
$
|
1,320
|
|
$
|
1,222
|
|
European Beverage
|
|
|
512
|
|
|
482
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
279
|
|
Transit Packaging
|
|
|
482
|
|
|
520
|
|
Other (1)
|
|
|
294
|
|
|
281
|
|
Total net sales
|
|
$
|
2,887
|
|
$
|
2,784
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas Beverage
|
|
$
|
236
|
|
$
|
189
|
|
European Beverage
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
51
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
42
|
|
Transit Packaging
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
68
|
|
Other (1)
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
8
|
|
Corporate and other unallocated items
|
|
|
(41)
|
|
|
(50)
|
|
Total segment income
|
|
$
|
398
|
|
$
|
308
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes the Company's food can, aerosol can and closures businesses in North America, and beverage tooling and equipment operations in the U.S. and United Kingdom.
Consolidated Supplemental Data (Unaudited)
(in millions, except per share data)
Reconciliation from Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
The following table reconciles reported net income and diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, as used elsewhere in this release.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Net income/diluted earnings per share
attributable to Crown Holdings, as reported
|
$
|
193
|
|
|
$
|
1.65
|
|
|
$
|
67
|
|
|
$
|
0.56
|
|
Intangibles amortization (1)
|
35
|
|
|
0.30
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
0.33
|
|
Restructuring and other (2)
|
(2)
|
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
0.19
|
|
Income taxes (3)
|
(31)
|
|
|
(0.26)
|
|
|
(11)
|
|
|
(0.09)
|
|
Equity earnings (4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Adjusted net income/diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
195
|
|
|
$
|
1.67
|
|
|
$
|
122
|
|
|
$
|
1.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective tax rate as reported
|
16.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
29.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted effective tax rate
|
25.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
25.9 %
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and the adjusted effective tax rate are non-GAAP measures and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, diluted earnings per share and effective tax rates determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to evaluate the performance of the Company's ongoing business.
|
|
|
(1)
|
In the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, the Company recorded charges of $35 million ($27 million net of tax) and $40 million ($31 million net of tax) for intangibles amortization arising from prior acquisitions.
|
|
|
(2)
|
In the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded net restructuring and other gains of $2 million ($2 million net of tax). In the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded net restructuring and other charges of $23 million ($22 million net of tax) for business reorganization activities.
|
|
|
(3)
|
The Company recorded income tax benefits of $31 million and $11 million in the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, primarily related to an income tax benefit of $22 million from an internal reorganization in the first quarter of 2025 and the items described above.
|
|
|
(4)
|
In the first quarter of 2024, the Company recorded its proportional share of intangible amortization and restructuring charges, net of tax, recorded by its European tinplate equity method investment, in the line Equity earnings.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Condensed & Unaudited)
(in millions)
|
March 31,
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
779
|
|
|
$
|
1,123
|
|
Receivables, net
|
|
|
1,702
|
|
|
|
1,637
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
1,527
|
|
|
|
1,610
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
212
|
|
|
|
211
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
4,220
|
|
|
|
4,581
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
|
|
4,021
|
|
|
|
4,290
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
4,939
|
|
|
|
5,049
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
661
|
|
|
|
771
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
13,841
|
|
|
$
|
14,691
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt
|
|
$
|
202
|
|
|
$
|
87
|
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
|
1,491
|
|
|
|
743
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
3,145
|
|
|
|
3,034
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
4,838
|
|
|
|
3,864
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities
|
|
|
4,743
|
|
|
|
6,623
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
1,088
|
|
|
|
1,272
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
478
|
|
|
|
462
|
|
Crown Holdings shareholders' equity
|
|
|
2,694
|
|
|
|
2,470
|
|
Total equity
|
|
|
3,172
|
|
|
|
2,932
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
13,841
|
|
|
$
|
14,691
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Condensed & Unaudited)
(in millions)
|
Three months ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
227
|
|
|
$
|
93
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
Restructuring and other
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
Pension and postretirement expense
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
Pension contributions
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
Working capital changes and other
|
|
|
|
(370)
|
|
|
|
(365)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by/used for operating activities
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
(102)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(33)
|
|
|
|
(94)
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by/used for investing activities
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(81)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in debt
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
Dividends paid to shareholders
|
|
|
|
(30)
|
|
|
|
(30)
|
|
Common stock repurchased
|
|
|
|
(203)
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
(28)
|
|
|
|
(15)
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used for/provided by financing activities
|
|
|
|
(153)
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
(137)
|
|
|
|
(182)
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
|
|
|
|
1,016
|
|
|
|
1,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at March 31 (1)
|
|
|
$
|
879
|
|
|
$
|
1,218
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Cash and cash equivalents include $100 million and $95 million of restricted cash at March 31, 2025 and 2024.
Adjusted free cash flow is defined by the Company as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures and certain other items. A reconciliation of net cash used for operating activities to adjusted free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 follows.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Net cash provided by/used for operating activities
|
$
|
14
|
|
|
$
|
(102)
|
|
|
Interest included in investing activities (2)
|
13
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(33)
|
|
|
(94)
|
|
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
$
|
(6)
|
|
|
$
|
(183)
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Interest benefit of cross currency swaps included in investing activities.
|
Consolidated Supplemental Data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Impact of Foreign Currency Translation – Favorable/(Unfavorable) (1)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
Segment
|
|
Americas Beverage
|
$
|
(13)
|
|
$
|
|
|
European Beverage
|
(8)
|
|
(1)
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
4
|
|
1
|
|
Transit Packaging
|
(14)
|
|
(2)
|
|
Corporate and other
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
(31)
|
|
$
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
The impact of foreign currency translation represents the difference between actual current year U.S. dollar results and pro forma amounts assuming constant foreign currency exchange rates for translation in both periods. In order to compute the difference, the Company compares actual U.S. dollar results to an amount calculated by dividing the current U.S. dollar results by current year average foreign exchange rates and then multiplying those amounts by the applicable prior year average foreign exchange rates.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Leverage Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months
|
|
|
|
Q1 2025
|
|
Q1 2024
|
|
Full Year 2024
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
$
|
365
|
|
$
|
245
|
|
$
|
1,419
|
|
$
|
1,539
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangibles amortization
|
|
35
|
|
40
|
|
151
|
|
146
|
|
Restructuring and other
|
|
(2)
|
|
23
|
|
75
|
|
50
|
|
Segment income
|
|
398
|
|
308
|
|
1,645
|
|
1,735
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
75
|
|
75
|
|
297
|
|
297
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
473
|
|
$
|
383
|
|
$
|
1,942
|
|
$
|
2,032
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,204
|
|
$
|
6,436
|
|
Less cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
918
|
|
779
|
|
Net debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,286
|
|
$
|
5,657
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net leverage ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.7x
|
|
2.8x
|
