Ultra Clean Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Unaudited; in millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 28,
|
|
March 29,
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
Products
|
$ 457.0
|
|
$ 418.5
|
Services
|
61.6
|
|
59.2
|
Total revenues
|
518.6
|
|
477.7
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
Products
|
390.3
|
|
354.0
|
Services
|
44.3
|
|
41.1
|
Total cost revenues
|
434.6
|
|
395.1
|
Gross margin
|
84.0
|
|
82.6
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
7.6
|
|
7.0
|
Sales and marketing
|
14.9
|
|
13.7
|
General and administrative
|
48.6
|
|
44.6
|
Total operating expenses
|
71.1
|
|
65.3
|
Income from operations
|
12.9
|
|
17.3
|
Interest income
|
1.1
|
|
1.4
|
Interest expense
|
(9.9)
|
|
(12.2)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
0.8
|
|
(3.8)
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
4.9
|
|
2.7
|
Provision for income taxes
|
7.4
|
|
9.9
|
Net loss
|
(2.5)
|
|
(7.2)
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
2.5
|
|
2.2
|
Net loss attributable to UCT
|
$ (5.0)
|
|
$ (9.4)
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share attributable to UCT common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ (0.11)
|
|
$ (0.21)
|
Diluted
|
$ (0.11)
|
|
$ (0.21)
|
Shares used in computing net income loss per share:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
45.1
|
|
44.6
|
Diluted
|
45.1
|
|
44.6
|
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited; in millions)
|
|
March 28,
|
|
December 27,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 317.6
|
|
$ 313.9
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
|
217.9
|
|
241.1
|
Inventories
|
374.6
|
|
381.0
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
37.7
|
|
34.1
|
Total current assets
|
947.8
|
|
970.1
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
328.6
|
|
325.9
|
Goodwill
|
265.3
|
|
265.3
|
Intangible assets, net
|
177.6
|
|
184.9
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
3.5
|
|
3.1
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
157.2
|
|
161.0
|
Other non-current assets
|
11.0
|
|
9.6
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,891.0
|
|
$ 1,919.9
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Bank borrowings
|
$ 10.0
|
|
$ 16.0
|
Accounts payable
|
207.4
|
|
212.5
|
Accrued compensation and related benefits
|
39.7
|
|
50.1
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
18.6
|
|
18.6
|
Other current liabilities
|
37.5
|
|
38.4
|
Total current liabilities
|
313.2
|
|
335.6
|
Bank borrowings, net of current portion
|
470.9
|
|
476.5
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
16.2
|
|
16.1
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
146.9
|
|
149.2
|
Other liabilities
|
7.0
|
|
6.7
|
Total liabilities
|
954.2
|
|
984.1
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
UCT stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
0.1
|
|
0.1
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
561.3
|
|
558.4
|
Common shares held in treasury
|
(45.0)
|
|
(45.0)
|
Retained earnings
|
365.4
|
|
370.4
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(9.8)
|
|
(10.3)
|
Total UCT stockholders' equity
|
872.0
|
|
873.6
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
64.8
|
|
62.2
|
Total equity
|
936.8
|
|
935.8
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 1,891.0
|
|
$ 1,919.9
|
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited; in millions)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 28,
|
|
March 29,
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$ (2.5)
|
|
$ (7.2)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
11.7
|
|
11.5
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
7.3
|
|
7.7
|
Stock-based compensation
|
2.9
|
|
3.5
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
0.6
|
|
1.0
|
Change in the fair value of financial instruments
|
(0.1)
|
|
1.8
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(0.3)
|
|
(0.7)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
23.1
|
|
(13.7)
|
Inventories
|
6.4
|
|
(13.6)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
(0.6)
|
|
(0.8)
|
Other non-current assets
|
0.2
|
|
0.7
|
Accounts payable
|
(8.5)
|
|
25.1
|
Accrued compensation and related benefits
|
(10.4)
|
|
(10.6)
|
Income taxes payable
|
(0.7)
|
|
2.1
|
Operating lease assets and liabilities
|
1.4
|
|
(1.1)
|
Other liabilities
|
(2.3)
|
|
4.1
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
28.2
|
|
9.8
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
(12.4)
|
|
(18.0)
|
Proceeds from sale of equipment
|
-
|
|
0.1
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(12.4)
|
|
(17.9)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Principal payments on bank borrowings
|
(12.0)
|
|
(4.5)
|
Other financing activities
|
(0.2)
|
|
-
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(12.2)
|
|
(4.5)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
0.1
|
|
(1.4)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
3.7
|
|
(14.0)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
313.9
|
|
307.0
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 317.6
|
|
$ 293.0
|
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
|
REPORTABLE SEGMENTS
|
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
|
(Unaudited; dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Non-GAAP
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 28, 2025
|
|
March 28, 2025
|
|
Products
|
|
Services
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Products
|
|
Services
|
|
Consolidated
|
Revenues
|
$ 457.0
|
|
$ 61.6
|
|
$ 518.6
|
|
$ 457.0
|
|
$ 61.6
|
|
$ 518.6
|
Gross profit
|
$ 66.7
|
|
$ 17.3
|
|
$ 84.0
|
|
$ 68.2
|
|
$ 18.3
|
|
$ 86.5
|
Gross margin
|
14.6 %
|
|
28.1 %
|
|
16.2 %
|
|
14.9 %
|
|
29.8 %
|
|
16.7 %
|
Income from operations
|
$ 10.1
|
|
$ 2.8
|
|
$ 12.9
|
|
$ 20.9
|
|
$ 6.2
|
|
$ 27.1
|
Operating margin
|
2.2 %
|
|
4.6 %
|
|
2.5 %
|
|
4.6 %
|
|
10.2 %
|
|
5.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 28, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
|
Services
|
|
Consolidated
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in millions)
|
Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis
|
|
$ 66.7
|
|
$ 17.3
|
|
$ 84.0
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
|
1.3
|
|
1.0
|
|
2.3
|
Stock-based compensation expense (2)
|
|
0.2
|
|
-
|
|
0.2
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
|
$ 68.2
|
|
$ 18.3
|
|
$ 86.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin
|
Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis
|
|
14.6 %
|
|
28.1 %
|
|
16.2 %
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
|
0.3 %
|
|
1.7 %
|
|
0.5 %
|
Stock-based compensation expense (2)
|
|
0.0 %
|
|
- %
|
|
0.0 %
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
14.9 %
|
|
29.8 %
|
|
16.7 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in millions)
|
Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis
|
|
$ 10.1
|
|
$ 2.8
|
|
$ 12.9
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
|
4.4
|
|
2.9
|
|
7.3
|
Stock-based compensation expense (2)
|
|
2.1
|
|
0.5
|
|
2.6
|
Restructuring charges (3)
|
|
3.6
|
|
-
|
|
3.6
|
Legal-related costs (4)
|
|
0.7
|
|
-
|
|
0.7
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
|
|
$ 20.9
|
|
$ 6.2
|
|
$ 27.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin
|
Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis
|
|
2.2 %
|
|
4.6 %
|
|
2.5 %
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
|
1.0 %
|
|
4.8 %
|
|
1.4 %
|
Stock-based compensation expense (2)
|
|
0.5 %
|
|
0.8 %
|
|
0.5 %
|
Restructuring charges (3)
|
|
0.8 %
|
|
- %
|
|
0.7 %
|
Legal-related costs (4)
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
- %
|
|
0.1 %
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
|
4.6 %
|
|
10.2 %
|
|
5.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions
|
2 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors
|
3 Represents costs associated with employee separation, severance, retention, and other expenses related to facility closures
|
4 Represents estimated costs related to certain legal proceedings
|
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
|
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 28,
|
|
March 29,
|
|
December 27,
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (in millions)
|
Reported net income (loss) attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis
|
$ (5.0)
|
|
$ (9.4)
|
|
$ 16.3
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
7.3
|
|
7.7
|
|
7.5
|
Stock-based compensation expense (2)
|
2.6
|
|
3.9
|
|
4.7
|
Restructuring charges (3)
|
3.6
|
|
1.8
|
|
-
|
Acquisition related costs (4)
|
-
|
|
0.3
|
|
-
|
Fair value related adjustments (5)
|
(0.1)
|
|
1.3
|
|
(7.1)
|
Debt refinancing costs expensed (6)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.4
|
Legal-related costs (7)
|
0.7
|
|
-
|
|
1.1
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)
|
(2.8)
|
|
(3.0)
|
|
(1.0)
|
Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)
|
6.4
|
|
9.5
|
|
1.0
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT
|
$ 12.7
|
|
$ 12.1
|
|
$ 22.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in millions)
|
Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis
|
$ 12.9
|
|
$ 17.3
|
|
$ 25.9
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
7.3
|
|
7.7
|
|
7.5
|
Stock-based compensation expense (2)
|
2.6
|
|
3.9
|
|
4.7
|
Restructuring charges (3)
|
3.6
|
|
1.8
|
|
-
|
Acquisition related costs (4)
|
-
|
|
0.3
|
|
-
|
Legal-related costs (7)
|
0.7
|
|
-
|
|
1.1
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
|
$ 27.1
|
|
$ 31.0
|
|
$ 39.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin
|
Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis
|
2.5 %
|
|
3.6 %
|
|
4.6 %
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
1.4 %
|
|
1.6 %
|
|
1.3 %
|
Stock-based compensation expense (2)
|
0.5 %
|
|
0.8 %
|
|
0.9 %
|
Restructuring charges (3)
|
0.7 %
|
|
0.4 %
|
|
- %
|
Acquisition related costs (4)
|
- %
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
- %
|
Legal-related costs (7)
|
0.1 %
|
|
- %
|
|
0.2 %
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
5.2 %
|
|
6.5 %
|
|
7.0 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in millions)
|
Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis
|
$ 84.0
|
|
$ 82.6
|
|
$ 91.8
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
2.3
|
|
2.3
|
|
2.3
|
Stock-based compensation expense (2)
|
0.2
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.4
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$ 86.5
|
|
$ 85.5
|
|
$ 94.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin
|
Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis
|
16.2 %
|
|
17.3 %
|
|
16.3 %
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
0.5 %
|
|
0.5 %
|
|
0.4 %
|
Stock-based compensation expense (2)
|
0.0 %
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
0.1 %
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
16.7 %
|
|
17.9 %
|
|
16.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Other income (expense), net to Non-GAAP Other income (expense), net (in millions)
|
Reported Other income (expense), net on a GAAP basis
|
$ 0.8
|
|
$ (3.8)
|
|
$ 8.4
|
Fair value related adjustments (5)
|
(0.1)
|
|
1.3
|
|
(7.1)
|
Debt refinancing costs expensed (6)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.4
|
Non-GAAP Other income (expense), net
|
$ 0.7
|
|
$ (2.5)
|
|
$ 1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share
|
Reported net income (loss) on a GAAP basis
|
$ (0.11)
|
|
$ (0.21)
|
|
$ 0.36
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
0.16
|
|
0.17
|
|
0.17
|
Stock-based compensation expense (2)
|
0.06
|
|
0.09
|
|
0.10
|
Restructuring charges (3)
|
0.08
|
|
0.04
|
|
-
|
Acquisition related costs (4)
|
-
|
|
0.01
|
|
-
|
Fair value related adjustments (5)
|
0.00
|
|
0.03
|
|
(0.16)
|
Debt refinancing costs expensed (6)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.01
|
Legal-related costs (7)
|
0.01
|
|
-
|
|
0.03
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)
|
(0.06)
|
|
(0.07)
|
|
(0.02)
|
Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)
|
0.14
|
|
0.21
|
|
0.02
|
Non-GAAP net earnings
|
$ 0.28
|
|
$ 0.27
|
|
$ 0.51
|
Weighted average number of diluted shares (in millions) on a non-GAAP basis
|
45.4
|
|
45.1
|
|
45.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.
|
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
March 28,
|
|
March 29,
|
|
December 27,
|
Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis
|
$ 7.4
|
|
$ 9.9
|
|
$ 4.5
|
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)
|
2.8
|
|
3.0
|
|
1.0
|
Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)
|
(6.4)
|
|
(9.5)
|
|
(1.0)
|
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
|
$ 3.8
|
|
$ 3.4
|
|
$ 4.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes on a GAAP basis
|
$ 4.9
|
|
$ 2.7
|
|
$ 24.5
|
Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
7.3
|
|
7.7
|
|
7.5
|
Stock-based compensation expense (2)
|
2.6
|
|
3.9
|
|
4.7
|
Restructuring charges (3)
|
3.6
|
|
1.8
|
|
-
|
Acquisition related costs (4)
|
-
|
|
0.3
|
|
-
|
Fair value related adjustments (5)
|
(0.1)
|
|
1.3
|
|
(7.1)
|
Debt refinancing costs expensed (6)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
0.4
|
Legal-related costs (7)
|
0.7
|
|
-
|
|
1.1
|
Non-GAAP income before income taxes
|
$ 19.0
|
|
$ 17.7
|
|
$ 31.1
|
Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis
|
151.0 %
|
|
366.7 %
|
|
18.4 %
|
Non-GAAP effective income tax rate
|
20.0 %
|
|
19.7 %
|
|
14.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions
|
2 Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors
|
3 Represents costs associated with employee separation, severance, retention, and other expenses related to facility closures
|
4 Represents acquisition activity costs
|
5 Fair value adjustments related to contingent consideration
|
6 Represents the third party transaction costs related to the amended credit agreement and the previously capitalized costs of extinguished debt
|
7 Represents estimated costs related to certain legal proceedings
|
8 Tax effect of items (1) through (7) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate
|
9 The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect
