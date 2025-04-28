Welltower Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|
Welltower Inc.
|
Financial Exhibits
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate investments:
|
|
|
|
|
Land and land improvements
|
|
$ 5,552,719
|
|
$ 4,754,699
|
Buildings and improvements
|
|
44,793,835
|
|
37,841,775
|
Acquired lease intangibles
|
|
2,688,181
|
|
2,158,915
|
Real property held for sale, net of accumulated depreciation
|
|
95,667
|
|
422,225
|
Construction in progress
|
|
1,045,160
|
|
1,342,410
|
Less accumulated depreciation and intangible amortization
|
|
(11,092,885)
|
|
(9,537,562)
|
Net real property owned
|
|
43,082,677
|
|
36,982,462
|
Right of use assets, net
|
|
1,230,343
|
|
348,892
|
Real estate loans receivable, net of credit allowance
|
|
1,772,708
|
|
1,426,094
|
Net real estate investments
|
|
46,085,728
|
|
38,757,448
|
Other assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Investments in unconsolidated entities
|
|
1,787,398
|
|
1,719,646
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
3,501,851
|
|
2,388,488
|
Restricted cash
|
|
108,434
|
|
89,847
|
Receivables and other assets
|
|
1,810,203
|
|
1,598,156
|
Total other assets
|
|
7,207,886
|
|
5,796,137
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 53,293,614
|
|
$ 44,553,585
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Unsecured credit facility and commercial paper
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ -
|
Senior unsecured notes
|
|
13,219,202
|
|
12,171,913
|
Secured debt
|
|
2,504,655
|
|
2,033,232
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
1,285,727
|
|
381,320
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
1,702,053
|
|
1,419,212
|
Total liabilities
|
|
18,711,637
|
|
16,005,677
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
|
277,461
|
|
300,915
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
652,088
|
|
592,637
|
Capital in excess of par value
|
|
42,030,903
|
|
35,105,097
|
Treasury stock
|
|
(20,172)
|
|
(114,842)
|
Cumulative net income
|
|
10,354,681
|
|
9,272,190
|
Cumulative dividends
|
|
(18,751,105)
|
|
(17,126,302)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
(309,636)
|
|
(180,837)
|
Total Welltower Inc. stockholders' equity
|
|
33,956,759
|
|
27,547,943
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
347,757
|
|
699,050
|
Total equity
|
|
34,304,516
|
|
28,246,993
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$ 53,293,614
|
|
$ 44,553,585
|
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resident fees and services
|
|
$ 1,864,530
|
|
$ 1,360,274
|
|
Rental income
|
|
461,567
|
|
417,652
|
|
Interest income
|
|
62,490
|
|
52,664
|
|
Other income
|
|
34,500
|
|
29,151
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
2,423,087
|
|
1,859,741
|
Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property operating expenses
|
|
1,462,390
|
|
1,096,913
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
485,869
|
|
365,863
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
144,962
|
|
147,318
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
63,758
|
|
53,318
|
|
Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net
|
|
(3,210)
|
|
(3,054)
|
|
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net
|
|
6,156
|
|
6
|
|
Provision for loan losses, net
|
|
(2,007)
|
|
1,014
|
|
Impairment of assets
|
|
52,402
|
|
43,331
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
14,060
|
|
14,131
|
|
Total expenses
|
|
2,224,380
|
|
1,718,840
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and other items
|
|
198,707
|
|
140,901
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
|
5,519
|
|
(6,191)
|
Income (loss) from unconsolidated entities
|
|
1,263
|
|
(7,783)
|
Gain (loss) on real estate dispositions and acquisitions of controlling interests, net
|
|
51,777
|
|
4,707
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
257,266
|
|
131,634
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
257,266
|
|
131,634
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)
|
|
(691)
|
|
4,488
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$ 257,957
|
|
$ 127,146
|
Average number of common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
643,393
|
|
574,049
|
|
Diluted
|
|
653,795
|
|
577,530
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ 0.40
|
|
$ 0.22
|
|
Diluted(2)
|
|
$ 0.40
|
|
$ 0.22
|
Common dividends per share
|
|
$ 0.67
|
|
$ 0.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests.
|
(2) Includes adjustment to the numerator for income (loss) attributable to OP Units and DownREIT Units.
|
FFO Reconciliations
|
|
|
|
Exhibit 1
|
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$ 257,957
|
|
$ 127,146
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
485,869
|
|
365,863
|
|
Impairments and losses (gains) on real estate dispositions and acquisitions of
|
|
625
|
|
38,624
|
|
Noncontrolling interests(1)
|
|
(9,468)
|
|
(11,996)
|
|
Unconsolidated entities(2)
|
|
30,214
|
|
37,066
|
|
NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders
|
|
765,197
|
|
556,703
|
|
Normalizing items, net(3)
|
|
21,980
|
|
28,505
|
|
Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$ 787,177
|
|
$ 585,208
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average diluted common shares outstanding
|
|
653,795
|
|
577,530
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per diluted share data attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)(4)
|
|
$ 0.40
|
|
$ 0.22
|
|
|
NAREIT FFO
|
|
$ 1.17
|
|
$ 0.96
|
|
|
Normalized FFO
|
|
$ 1.20
|
|
$ 1.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Normalized FFO Payout Ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends per common share
|
|
$ 0.67
|
|
$ 0.61
|
|
|
Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per share
|
|
$ 1.20
|
|
$ 1.01
|
|
|
Normalized FFO payout ratio
|
|
56 %
|
|
60 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other items:(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net straight-line rent and above/below market rent amortization(6)
|
|
$ (46,121)
|
|
$ (35,004)
|
|
Non-cash interest expenses(7)
|
|
12,869
|
|
9,386
|
|
Recurring cap-ex, tenant improvements and lease commissions(8)
|
|
(74,550)
|
|
(51,616)
|
|
Stock-based compensation(9)
|
|
14,643
|
|
11,342
|
|
|
|
(1) Represents noncontrolling interests' share of net FFO adjustments.
|
|
(2) Represents Welltower's share of net FFO adjustments from unconsolidated entities.
|
|
(3) See Exhibit 2.
|
|
(4) Includes adjustment to the numerator for income (loss) attributable to OP Units and DownREIT Units.
|
|
(5) Amounts presented net of noncontrolling interests' share and including Welltower's share of unconsolidated entities.
|
|
(6) Excludes normalized other impairment (see Exhibit 2).
|
|
(7) Excludes normalized foreign currency loss (gain) (see Exhibit 2).
|
|
(8) Reflects recurring cap-ex, tenant improvements and lease commissions on owned operational properties.
|
|
(9) Excludes normalized stock compensation expense related to the Special Performance Options and OPP awards (see Exhibit 2).
|
|
|
|
Normalizing Items
|
|
|
|
Exhibit 2
|
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net
|
|
$ (3,210)
|
(1)
|
$ (3,054)
|
|
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net
|
|
6,156
|
(2)
|
6
|
|
Provision for loan losses, net
|
|
(2,007)
|
(3)
|
1,014
|
|
Income tax benefits
|
|
(7,586)
|
(4)
|
-
|
|
Other impairment
|
|
-
|
|
9,356
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
14,060
|
(5)
|
14,131
|
|
Special Performance Options and OPP Awards
|
|
2,862
|
(6)
|
-
|
|
Casualty losses, net of recoveries
|
|
3,842
|
(7)
|
2,158
|
|
Foreign currency loss (gain)
|
|
109
|
(8)
|
609
|
|
Normalizing items attributable to noncontrolling interests and unconsolidated entities, net
|
|
7,754
|
(9)
|
4,285
|
|
Net normalizing items
|
|
$ 21,980
|
|
$ 28,505
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average diluted common shares outstanding
|
|
653,795
|
|
577,530
|
|
Net normalizing items per diluted share
|
|
$ 0.03
|
|
$ 0.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Primarily related to mark-to-market of the equity warrants received as part of the Safanad/HC-One transactions.
|
|
(2) Primarily related to the extinguishment of secured debt.
|
|
(3) Primarily related to adjustments to reserves for loan losses under the current expected credit losses accounting standard.
|
|
(4) Primarily related to the retrospective application of a deferred tax benefit.
|
|
(5) Primarily related to non-capitalizable transaction costs and legal fees.
|
|
(6) Primarily related to expenses recognized on the 2021 Special Performance Option Awards and 2022-2025 Outperformance Program ("OPP").
|
|
(7) Primarily relates to casualty losses net of any insurance recoveries.
|
|
(8) Primarily relates to foreign currency gains and losses related to accrued interest on intercompany loans and third party debt denominated in a foreign currency.
|
|
(9) Primarily relates to hypothetical liquidation at book value adjustments related to in substance real estate investments.
|
|
Outlook Reconciliation: Year Ending December 31, 2025
|
Exhibit 3
|
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
Prior Outlook
|
|
Current Outlook
|
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
FFO Reconciliation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to common stockholders
|
$ 1,043
|
|
$ 1,147
|
|
$ 1,127
|
|
$ 1,219
|
|
Impairments and losses (gains) on real estate dispositions and
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(4)
|
|
(4)
|
|
Depreciation and amortization(1)
|
2,062
|
|
2,062
|
|
2,092
|
|
2,092
|
|
NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders
|
3,105
|
|
3,209
|
|
3,215
|
|
3,307
|
|
Normalizing items, net(1,2)
|
10
|
|
10
|
|
30
|
|
30
|
|
Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders
|
$ 3,115
|
|
$ 3,219
|
|
$ 3,245
|
|
$ 3,337
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted per share data attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 1.60
|
|
$ 1.76
|
|
$ 1.70
|
|
$ 1.84
|
|
NAREIT FFO
|
$ 4.77
|
|
$ 4.93
|
|
$ 4.86
|
|
$ 5.00
|
|
Normalized FFO
|
$ 4.79
|
|
$ 4.95
|
|
$ 4.90
|
|
$ 5.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other items:(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net straight-line rent and above/below market rent amortization
|
$ (155)
|
|
$ (155)
|
|
$ (190)
|
|
$ (190)
|
|
Non-cash interest expenses
|
51
|
|
51
|
|
50
|
|
50
|
|
Recurring cap-ex, tenant improvements and lease commissions(3)
|
(343)
|
|
(343)
|
|
(352)
|
|
(352)
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
51
|
|
51
|
|
53
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Amounts presented net of noncontrolling interests' share and Welltower's share of unconsolidated entities.
|
|
(2) Includes estimated stock compensation expense related to the one-time 2021 Special Stock Performance Option Awards and the 2022-2025 OPP Awards.
|
|
(3) Reflects recurring cap-ex, tenant improvements and lease commissions on owned operational properties.
|
|
SSNOI Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exhibit 4
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
% growth
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$ 257,266
|
|
$ 131,634
|
|
|
|
Loss (gain) on real estate dispositions and acquisitions of controlling
|
|
(51,777)
|
|
(4,707)
|
|
|
|
Loss (income) from unconsolidated entities
|
|
(1,263)
|
|
7,783
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
(5,519)
|
|
6,191
|
|
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
14,060
|
|
14,131
|
|
|
|
Impairment of assets
|
|
52,402
|
|
43,331
|
|
|
|
Provision for loan losses, net
|
|
(2,007)
|
|
1,014
|
|
|
|
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net
|
|
6,156
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net
|
|
(3,210)
|
|
(3,054)
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
63,758
|
|
53,318
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
485,869
|
|
365,863
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
144,962
|
|
147,318
|
|
|
|
Consolidated NOI
|
|
960,697
|
|
762,828
|
|
|
|
NOI attributable to unconsolidated investments(1)
|
|
28,316
|
|
32,090
|
|
|
|
NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests(2)
|
|
(14,284)
|
|
(22,796)
|
|
|
|
Pro rata NOI
|
|
974,729
|
|
772,122
|
|
|
|
Non-cash NOI attributable to same store properties
|
|
(26,577)
|
|
(26,591)
|
|
|
|
NOI attributable to non-same store properties
|
|
(296,247)
|
|
(173,582)
|
|
|
|
Currency and ownership adjustments(3)
|
|
(1,073)
|
|
4,100
|
|
|
|
Normalizing adjustments, net(4)
|
|
(329)
|
|
317
|
|
|
|
Same Store NOI (SSNOI)
|
|
$ 650,503
|
|
$ 576,366
|
|
12.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seniors Housing Operating
|
|
364,299
|
|
299,268
|
|
21.7 %
|
|
Seniors Housing Triple-net
|
|
71,721
|
|
68,243
|
|
5.1 %
|
|
Outpatient Medical
|
|
133,083
|
|
129,647
|
|
2.7 %
|
|
Long-Term/Post-Acute Care
|
|
81,400
|
|
79,208
|
|
2.8 %
|
|
Total SSNOI
|
|
$ 650,503
|
|
$ 576,366
|
|
12.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Represents Welltower's interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the minority partner.
|
|
(2) Represents minority partners' interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the majority partner.
|
|
(3) Includes adjustments to reflect consistent property ownership percentages and foreign currency exchange rates for properties in the U.K. and Canada.
|
|
(4) Includes other adjustments described in the accompanying Supplement.
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of SHO SS RevPOR Growth
|
|
|
Exhibit 5
|
|
(in thousands except SS RevPOR)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Consolidated SHO revenues
|
$ 1,867,871
|
|
$ 1,361,737
|
|
Unconsolidated SHO revenues attributable to WELL(1)
|
56,430
|
|
63,581
|
|
SHO revenues attributable to noncontrolling interests(2)
|
(23,074)
|
|
(43,216)
|
|
SHO pro rata revenues(3)
|
1,901,227
|
|
1,382,102
|
|
Non-cash and non-RevPOR revenues on same store properties
|
(3,040)
|
|
(3,683)
|
|
Revenues attributable to non-same store properties
|
(616,172)
|
|
(219,399)
|
|
Currency and ownership adjustments(4)
|
(2,475)
|
|
7,328
|
|
Other normalizing adjustments(5)
|
-
|
|
707
|
|
SHO SS RevPOR revenues(6)
|
$ 1,279,540
|
|
$ 1,167,055
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average occupied units/month(7)
|
70,786
|
|
67,633
|
|
SHO SS RevPOR(8)
|
$ 6,109
|
|
$ 5,768
|
|
SS RevPOR YOY growth
|
5.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Represents Welltower's interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the minority partner.
|
|
(2) Represents minority partners' interests in joint ventures where Welltower is the majority partner.
|
|
(3) Represents SHO revenues at Welltower pro rata ownership.
|
|
(4) Includes where appropriate adjustments to reflect consistent property ownership percentages, to translate Canadian
|
|
(5) Represents aggregate normalizing adjustments which are individually less than .50% of SSNOI growth.
|
|
(6) Represents SS SHO RevPOR revenues at Welltower pro rata ownership.
|
|
(7) Represents average occupied units for SS properties on a pro rata basis.
|
|
(8) Represents pro rata SS average revenues generated per occupied room per month.
|
|
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|
|
|
|
Exhibit 6
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$ 257,266
|
|
$ 131,634
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
144,962
|
|
147,318
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
(5,519)
|
|
6,191
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
485,869
|
|
365,863
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
882,578
|
|
651,006
|
|
Loss (income) from unconsolidated entities
|
|
(1,263)
|
|
7,783
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
17,505
|
|
11,342
|
|
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net
|
|
6,156
|
|
6
|
|
Loss (gain) on real estate dispositions and acquisitions of controlling interests, net
|
|
(51,777)
|
|
(4,707)
|
|
Impairment of assets
|
|
52,402
|
|
43,331
|
|
Provision for loan losses, net
|
|
(2,007)
|
|
1,014
|
|
Loss (gain) on derivatives and financial instruments, net
|
|
(3,210)
|
|
(3,054)
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
14,060
|
|
14,131
|
|
Casualty losses, net of recoveries
|
|
3,842
|
|
2,158
|
|
Other impairment(1)
|
|
-
|
|
9,356
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 918,286
|
|
$ 732,366
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total debt(2)
|
|
$ 15,831,799
|
|
$ 14,285,686
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(3,610,285)
|
|
(2,478,335)
|
|
Net debt
|
|
$ 12,221,514
|
|
$ 11,807,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA annualized
|
|
$ 3,673,144
|
|
$ 2,929,464
|
|
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio
|
|
3.33x
|
|
4.03 x
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Represents the write-off of straight-line rent receivable and unamortized lease incentive balances for leases placed on cash recognition.
|
|
(2) Amounts include unamortized premiums/discounts, other fair value adjustments and financing lease liabilities. Excludes operating lease liabilities related to ASC 842 of $1,177,785,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt to Consolidated Enterprise Value
|
|
|
|
Exhibit 7
|
|
(in thousands, except share price)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
Common shares outstanding
|
|
651,889
|
|
590,934
|
|
Period end share price
|
|
$ 153.21
|
|
$ 93.44
|
|
Common equity market capitalization
|
|
$ 99,875,914
|
|
$ 55,216,873
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt
|
|
12,221,514
|
|
11,807,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncontrolling interests(1)
|
|
625,218
|
|
999,965
|
|
Consolidated enterprise value
|
|
$ 112,722,646
|
|
$ 68,024,189
|
|
Net debt to consolidated enterprise value
|
|
10.8 %
|
|
17.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes all noncontrolling interests (redeemable and permanent) as reflected on our consolidated balance sheet.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
