Welltower Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

TOLEDO, Ohio, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL ) today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter and Other Recent Highlights



Reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.40 per diluted share

Reported quarterly normalized funds from operations attributable to common stockholders of $1.20 per diluted share, an increase of 18.8% over the prior year

Reported total portfolio year-over-year same store NOI ("SSNOI") growth of 12.9%, driven by SSNOI growth in our Seniors Housing Operating ("SHO") portfolio of 21.7%

SHO portfolio year-over-year same store revenue increased 9.6% in the first quarter, driven by 400 basis points ("bps") of year-over-year average occupancy growth and Revenue Per Occupied Room ("RevPOR") growth of 5.9%

SHO portfolio year-over-year SSNOI margin expanded by 290 bps in the first quarter driven primarily by strong RevPOR growth, which continued to meaningfully outpace Expense per Occupied Room ("ExpPOR") growth

During the first quarter, we completed $2.8 billion of pro rata gross investments, including $2.7 billion in acquisitions and loan funding and $142 million in development funding

As previously announced, in March we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a portfolio of 38 ultra-luxury seniors housing communities and nine entitled development parcels for C$4.6 billion which will be operated by Amica Senior Lifestyles ("Amica"), a preeminent seniors housing owner/operator of category defining luxury communities with a long-term track record of substantial value creation through superior operational and development acumen, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals

Improved net debt to Adjusted EBITDA to 3.33x at March 31, 2025 compared to 4.03x at March 31, 2024

As of March 31, 2025, we had approximately $8.6 billion of available liquidity inclusive of $3.6 billion of available cash and restricted cash and full capacity under our $5.0 billion line of credit During the first quarter, S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") and Moody's Investor Service, Inc. ("Moody's") raised their credit ratings related to the Company to "A-" with a stable outlook and to "A3" with a stable outlook, respectively

First Quarter Capital Activity and Liquidity

Liquidity Update Net debt to consolidated enterprise value decreased to 10.8% as of March 31, 2025 from 17.4% as of March 31, 2024. We sourced over $3.1 billion of attractively priced capital, including the assumption of below-market debt, equity issuances and proceeds from dispositions and loan repayments to fund accretive capital deployment opportunities and to further strengthen our already robust liquidity profile. As of March 31, 2025, our share of variable rate debt was approximately 8.8%.

Credit Rating On March 31, 2025 S&P increased our credit rating to "A-" with a stable outlook and Moody's increased our credit rating to "A3" with a stable outlook, resulting in improved pricing across our term loans. S&P cited a continued benefit from robust industry tailwinds and the material strengthening of our balance sheets as drivers of the ratings upgrade. S&P also stated that it expects strong operating performance to drive additional improvement to credit metrics over the next two years, driven by beneficial industry supply and demand dynamics along with, as S&P noted, our superior operating platform, providing an expected competitive advantage relative to peers. Additionally, Moody's highlighted our improvement in leverage over the past year, partially driven by strong revenue and earnings growth. Moody's expects benefits from an acceleration in the growth of the aging population and an expansion in our addressable market, to lead to meeting or exceeding growth guidance and further strengthening our financial metrics.

Notable Portfolio Activity Completed During the First Quarter

In the first quarter, we completed $2.8 billion of pro rata gross investments, including $2.7 billion in acquisitions and loan funding and $142 million in development funding. We completed and placed into service nine development projects, including partial conversions and expansions, for an aggregate pro rata investment amount of $475 million. Additionally, during the first quarter we completed pro rata property dispositions of $381 million and loan repayments of $123 million. The property dispositions were primarily comprised of the previously announced Brookdale Senior Living development lease purchase option exercise, which was part of Welltower's International Joint Venture unwind, and the sale of our joint venture interest to Chartwell as part of the previously announced Welltower/Chartwell dissolution. In both transactions, we were the net buyer of properties.

Amica In March, we announced a definitive agreement to acquire a portfolio of 38 ultra-luxury seniors housing communities and nine entitled development parcels for aggregate consideration of C$4.6 billion. The portfolio is located within highly affluent markets in Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria. The transaction includes a 31 property in-place portfolio comprising 24 stabilized properties, seven recently opened properties still in lease up, as well as seven properties currently under construction. The in-place properties are being acquired at a substantial discount to estimated replacement cost. At closing of the in-place portfolio, which is expected in late 2025 or early 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, we will assume C$560 million of CMHC insured debt with an average interest rate of 3.6%. Additionally, we plan to acquire from Amica seven additional properties currently under construction upon achievement of certificates of occupancy, expected to be achieved in stages between 2025 and 2027.

Dividend On April 28, 2025, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $0.67 per share. This dividend, which will be paid on May 22, 2025 to stockholders of record as of May 14, 2025, will be our 216th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

Outlook for 2025 Net income attributable to common stockholders guidance has been revised to a range of $1.70 to $1.84 per diluted share from the previous range of $1.60 to $1.76 per diluted share. We also increased the guidance range of full year normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders to a range of $4.90 to $5.04 per diluted share from the previous range of $4.79 to $4.95 per diluted share. In preparing our guidance, we have updated or confirmed the following assumptions:



Same Store NOI: We expect average blended SSNOI growth of 10.00% to 13.25%, which is comprised of the following components:



Seniors Housing Operating approximately 16.5% to 21.5%



Seniors Housing Triple-net approximately 3.0% to 4.0%



Outpatient Medical approximately 2.0% to 3.0%

Long-Term/Post-Acute Care approximately 2.0% to 3.0%

Investments: Our earnings guidance includes only those acquisitions announced or closed to date. Furthermore, no transitions or restructures beyond those announced to date are included.

General and Administrative Expenses: We anticipate general and administrative expenses to be approximately $240 million to $250 million and stock-based compensation expense to be approximately $51 million, exclusive of approximately $10 million of expected expense related to the Special Performance Option Awards and the 2022-2025 OPP Awards.

Development: We anticipate funding an additional $340 million of development in 2025 relating to projects underway as of March 31, 2025. Dispositions: We expect pro rata disposition proceeds of $166 million at a blended yield of 4.8% in the next twelve months. This includes approximately $133 million of consideration from expected property sales and $33 million of expected proceeds from loan repayments.

Our guidance does not include any additional investments, dispositions or capital transactions, nor any other expenses, impairments, unanticipated additions to the loan loss reserve or other additional normalizing items beyond those disclosed. Please see the Supplemental Reporting Measures section for further discussion and our definition of normalized FFO and SSNOI and Exhibit 3 for a reconciliation of the outlook for net income available to common stockholders to normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders. We will provide additional detail regarding our 2025 outlook and assumptions on the first quarter 2025 conference call.

Supplemental Reporting Measures We believe that net income and net income attributable to common stockholders ("NICS"), as defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), are the most appropriate earnings measurements. However, we consider funds from operations ("FFO"), normalized FFO, net operating income ("NOI"), same store NOI ("SSNOI"), revenue per occupied room ("RevPOR"), same store RevPOR ("SS RevPOR"), expense per occupied room ("ExpPOR"), same store ExpPOR ("SS ExpPOR"), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be useful supplemental measures of our operating performance. Excluding EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, these supplemental measures are disclosed on our pro rata ownership basis. Pro rata amounts are derived by reducing consolidated amounts for minority partners' noncontrolling ownership interests and adding our minority ownership share of unconsolidated amounts. We do not control unconsolidated investments. While we consider pro rata disclosures useful, they may not accurately depict the legal and economic implications of our joint venture arrangements and should be used with caution.

Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with U.S. GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time as evidenced by the provision for depreciation. However, since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors and analysts have considered presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient. In response, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") created FFO as a supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs that excludes historical cost depreciation from net income. FFO attributable to common stockholders, as defined by NAREIT, means net income attributable to common stockholders, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate and acquisitions of controlling interests, impairments of depreciable assets, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated entities and noncontrolling interests. Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders represents FFO attributable to common stockholders adjusted for certain items detailed in Exhibit 2. We believe that normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders is a useful supplemental measure of operating performance because investors and equity analysts may use this measure to compare the operating performance of Welltower between periods or as compared to other REITs or other companies on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by unanticipated and/or incalculable items.

We define NOI as total revenues, including tenant reimbursements, less property operating expenses. Property operating expenses represent costs associated with managing, maintaining and servicing tenants for our properties. These expenses include, but are not limited to, property-related payroll and benefits, property management fees paid to managers, marketing, housekeeping, food service, maintenance, utilities, property taxes and insurance. General and administrative expenses represent general overhead costs that are unrelated to property operations and are unallocable to the properties. These expenses include, but are not limited to, payroll and benefits related to corporate employees, professional services, office expenses and depreciation of corporate fixed assets. SSNOI is used to evaluate the operating performance of our properties using a consistent population which controls for changes in the composition of our portfolio. As used herein, same store is generally defined as those revenue-generating properties in the portfolio for the relevant year-over-year reporting periods. Acquisitions and development conversions are included in the same store amounts five full quarters after acquisition or being placed into service. Land parcels, loans and leased properties, as well as any properties sold or classified as held for sale during the period, are excluded from the same store amounts. Redeveloped properties (including major refurbishments of a Seniors Housing Operating property where 20% or more of units are simultaneously taken out of commission for 30 days or more or Outpatient Medical properties undergoing a change in intended use) are excluded from the same store amounts until five full quarters post completion of the redevelopment. Properties undergoing operator transitions and/or segment transitions are also excluded from the same store amounts until five full quarters post completion of the operator transition or segment transition. In addition, properties significantly impacted by force majeure, acts of God or other extraordinary adverse events are excluded from same store amounts until five full quarters after the properties are placed back into service. SSNOI excludes non-cash NOI and includes adjustments to present consistent property ownership percentages and to translate Canadian properties and UK properties using a consistent exchange rate. Normalizers include adjustments that in management's opinion are appropriate in considering SSNOI, a supplemental, non-GAAP performance measure. None of these adjustments, which may increase or decrease SSNOI, are reflected in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Significant normalizers (defined as any that individually exceed 0.50% of SSNOI growth per property type) are separately disclosed and explained. We believe NOI and SSNOI provide investors relevant and useful information because they measure the operating performance of our properties at the property level on an unleveraged basis. We use NOI and SSNOI to make decisions about resource allocations and to assess the property level performance of our portfolio. No reconciliation of the forecasted range for SSNOI on a combined basis or by property type is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts, and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

RevPOR represents the average revenues generated per occupied room per month and ExpPOR represents the average expenses per occupied room per month at our Seniors Housing Operating properties. These metrics are calculated as our pro rata share of total resident fees and services revenues or property operating expenses from the income statement, divided by average monthly occupied room days. SS RevPOR and SS ExpPOR are used to evaluate the RevPOR and ExpPOR performance of our properties under a consistent population, which eliminates changes in the composition of our portfolio. They are based on the same pool of properties used for SSNOI and include any revenue and expense normalizations used for SSNOI. We use RevPOR, ExpPOR, SS RevPOR and SS ExpPOR to evaluate the revenue-generating capacity and profit potential of our Seniors Housing Operating portfolio independent of fluctuating occupancy rates. They are also used in comparison against industry and competitor statistics, if known, to evaluate the quality of our Seniors Housing Operating portfolio.

We measure our credit strength both in terms of leverage ratios and coverage ratios. The leverage ratios indicate how much of our balance sheet capitalization is related to long-term debt, net of cash and restricted cash. We expect to maintain capitalization ratios and coverage ratios sufficient to maintain a capital structure consistent with our current profile. The ratios are based on EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as earnings (net income per income statement) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding unconsolidated entities and including adjustments for stock-based compensation expense, provision for loan losses, gains/losses on extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on disposition of properties and acquisitions of controlling interests, impairment of assets, gains/losses on derivatives and financial instruments, other expenses, other impairment charges and other adjustments deemed appropriate in management's opinion. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, along with net income, are important supplemental measures because they provide additional information to assess and evaluate the performance of our operations. Our leverage ratios include net debt to Adjusted EBITDA and consolidated enterprise value. Net debt is defined as total long-term debt, excluding operating lease liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. Consolidated enterprise value represents the sum of net debt, the fair market value of our common stock and noncontrolling interests.

Our supplemental reporting measures and similarly entitled financial measures are widely used by investors, equity and debt analysts and rating agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies. Our management uses these financial measures to facilitate internal and external comparisons to historical operating results and in making operating decisions. Additionally, these measures are utilized by the Board of Directors to evaluate management performance. None of the supplemental reporting measures represent net income or cash flow provided from operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternative measures of profitability or liquidity. Finally, the supplemental reporting measures, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly entitled items reported by other real estate investment trusts or other companies. Please see the exhibits for reconciliations of supplemental reporting measures and the supplemental information package for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which is available on Welltower's website ( ), for information and reconciliations of additional supplemental reporting measures.

About Welltower Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL ), an S&P 500 company, is one of the world's preeminent residential wellness and healthcare infrastructure companies. We seek to position our portfolio of 1,500+ seniors and wellness housing communities at the intersection of housing, healthcare, and hospitality, creating vibrant communities for mature renters and older adults in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. We also strive to support physicians in our outpatient medical buildings with the critical infrastructure needed to deliver quality care. We believe our real estate portfolio is unmatched, located in highly attractive micro-markets with stunning built environments. Yet, we are an unusual real estate organization as we view ourselves as a product company in a real estate wrapper, driven by relationships and an unconventional culture. Through our disciplined approach to capital allocation powered by our Data Science platform and superior operating results driven by our operating platform, the Welltower Business System, we aspire to deliver long-term compounding of per share growth and returns for our existing investors – our North Star. More information is available at .

