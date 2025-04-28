Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Net Income Of $43 Million, Or $0.34 Per Diluted Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $35 million, or $0.27, per diluted share in the prior quarter, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increased by $9 million to $44 million, or $0.35, per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This increase was driven by a $14 million increase in net interest income impacted by a large non-accrual interest income recovery. The adjusted annualized returns on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) and average assets (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were 11.11% and 1.25% compared to 8.71% and 0.97% for the prior quarter. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on May 20, 2025 to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2025. This is the 122th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company's common stock as of March 31, 2025, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 6.7%. Louis J. Torchio, President and CEO, Northwest Bancshares commented, "Our strong performance, with record earnings for a first quarter and one of the best quarters in Northwest's history, is a result of the Northwest team's continued rigorous focus on execution, and cost control and risk management discipline. We continue to enhance our capabilities, expand our footprint, and provide personalized services and expertise to our consumers, companies, and the communities we serve." "Despite the unpredictable operating environment, I remain confident and excited about Northwest's prospects for the year ahead. We continue to focus on managing the factors within our control, such as serving our core customers and communities, building on our strong and stable financial foundations, maintaining prudent cost control and risk management discipline, and executing to plan on our financial close and systems conversion for the Penns Woods acquisition by late July 2025. We are well prepared to capitalize on opportunities aligned with our strategy for sustainable, responsible, and profitable growth, when and where they arise in the coming months." Balance Sheet Highlights

Dollars in thousands











Change 1Q25 vs.

1Q25

4Q24

1Q24

4Q24

1Q24 Average loans receivable $ 11,176,516

11,204,781

11,345,308

(0.3) %

(1.5) % Average investments 2,037,227

2,033,991

2,051,058

0.2 %

(0.7) % Average deposits 12,088,371

12,028,417

11,887,954

0.5 %

1.7 % Average borrowed funds 224,122

222,506

469,697

0.7 %

(52.3) %



Average loans receivable decreased $169 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 driven by our personal banking portfolio, which decreased by $388 million as cash flows from this portfolio were reinvested in our commercial portfolios. This was partially offset by growth in our commercial banking portfolio, which grew by $219 million in total, including a $339 million increase in our commercial and industrial portfolio as we have continued to build-out our commercial lending verticals. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, average loans receivable decreased by $28 million. Growth was muted in the quarter as we continue to reinvest cash flows from our personal banking portfolio and focus on profitability and credit discipline.

Average investments declined $14 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and increased $3 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decline from the prior year was driven by the investment portfolio restructure which occurred in the second quarter of 2024 as a portion of the proceeds from the investment sale were used to reduce outstanding borrowings. The growth in average investments from the prior quarter was due to an increase in net portfolio purchases during the quarter to reach a normalized percentage of total assets for liquidity purposes.

Average deposits grew $200 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and $60 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The growth in both periods was driven by an increase in both money market and saving account balances partly due to customers shifting funds to these competitively priced products as their time deposits matured. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in brokered time deposit balances as growth in core deposits provided sufficient funding. Average borrowings decreased $246 million compared to the quarter end March 31, 2024 and increased $2 million compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in average borrowings from the prior year is primarily attributable to the strategic pay-down of wholesale borrowings with the proceeds from our investment portfolio restructuring in the second quarter of 2024.

Income Statement Highlights

Dollars in thousands









Change 1Q25 vs.

1Q25

4Q24

1Q24

4Q24

1Q24 Interest income $ 180,595

170,722

160,239

5.8 %

12.7 % Interest expense 52,777

56,525

57,001

(6.6) %

(7.4) % Net interest income $ 127,818

114,197

103,238

11.9 %

23.8 %



















Net interest margin 3.87 %

3.42 %

3.10 %









Compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, net interest income increased $25 million and net interest margin increased to 3.87% from 3.10% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. This increase in net interest income resulted primarily from:



A $20 million increase in interest income that was the result of higher average yields, partly offset by lower average earning assets. The average yield on loans improved to 6.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 from 5.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. This increase was driven by a loan mix shift towards higher yielding commercial loans and also includes an interest recovery of $13.1 million on a non-accrual commercial loan payoff during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Excluding this interest recovery, the yield on loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 5.52% and the net interest margin was 3.48%. The average yields on investments increased due to a portfolio restructuring completed in the second quarter of 2024. A $4 million decrease in interest expense as the result of a decline in the average balance of borrowings and higher cost brokered CDs that was accomplished by growth in core deposits. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 from 2.28% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net interest income increased $14 million and net interest margin increased to 3.87% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 from 3.42% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. This increase in net interest income resulted from the following:



A $10 million increase in interest income driven by higher interest income on loans receivable and investments as average yield increased compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on loans improved to 6.00% from 5.56% and average investment yields increased to 2.62% from 2.57% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase in loan yields was impacted by non-accrual interest recoveries in both the current and prior quarter, partially offset by the full impact of fourth quarter 2024 rate cuts. A $4 million decrease in interest expense driven by lower interest expense on deposits as average cost declined compared to the prior quarter to 2.02% from 2.14% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Dollars in thousands











Change 1Q25 vs.

1Q25

4Q24

1Q24

4Q24

1Q24 Provision for credit losses - loans $ 8,256

15,549

4,234

(46.9) %

95.0 % Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (345)

1,016

(799)

(134.0) %

(56.8) % Total provision for credit losses expense $ 7,911

16,565

3,435

(52.2) %

130.3 %

The total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $8 million primarily driven by growth within our commercial lending portfolio and changes in the economic forecasts. Total provision for credit losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $17 million as the result of steps taken to de-risk our loan portfolio and reduce our levels of nonperforming, criticized and classified loans by completing two loan pool sales and transferring certain loans within our Long Term Healthcare portfolio into held for sale. As a result we saw an elevated level of charge-offs during the fourth quarter as the loans noted above were written-down to fair market value prior to sale. Total charge-offs related to the loan sales and transfer to loans held-for-sale was a combined $15 million.

The Company saw an increase in classified loans to $279 million, or 2.49% of total loans, at March 31, 2025 from $229 million, or 1.99% of total loans, at March 31, 2024 and $272 million, or 2.44% of total loans, at December 31, 2024.

Dollars in thousands









Change 1Q25 vs.

1Q25

4Q24

1Q24

4Q24

1Q24 Noninterest income:

















Gain on sale of SBA loans $ 1,238

822

873

50.6 %

41.8 % Service charges and fees 14,987

15,975

15,523

(6.2) %

(3.5) % Trust and other financial services income 7,910

7,485

7,127

5.7 %

11.0 % Gain on real estate owned, net 84

238

57

(64.7) %

47.4 % Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,331

2,020

1,502

(34.1) %

(11.4) % Mortgage banking income 696

224

452

210.7 %

54.0 % Other operating income 2,109

13,299

2,429

(84.1) %

(13.2) % Total noninterest income $ 28,355

40,063

27,963

(29.2) %

1.4 %

Noninterest income remained flat from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and decreased by $12 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2024, due primarily to a decrease in other operating income driven by a gain on sale of Visa B shares and a gain on a low income housing tax credit investment that occurred in the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Dollars in thousands









Change 1Q25 vs.

1Q25

4Q24

1Q24

4Q24

1Q24 Noninterest expense:

















Personnel expense $ 54,540

53,198

51,540

2.5 %

5.8 % Non-personnel expense 37,197

42,128

38,484

(11.7) %

(3.3) % Total noninterest expense $ 91,737

95,326

90,024

(3.8) %

1.9 %

Noninterest expense increased from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 due to a $3 million increase in personnel expenses driven by an increase in incentive compensation and an increase in medical expenses, which was partially offset by a decrease in non-personnel expense of $1 million due to the decline in professional services fees.

Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, noninterest expense decreased due to a decrease in non-personnel expense of $5 million due to restructuring expenses in the prior quarter and a decrease in processing expense due to technology investments in the prior period.

Dollars in thousands









Change 1Q25 vs.

1Q25

4Q24

1Q24

4Q24

1Q24 Income before income taxes $ 56,525

42,369

37,742

33.4 %

49.8 % Income tax expense 13,067

9,619

8,579

35.8 %

52.3 % Net income $ 43,458

32,750

29,163

32.7 %

49.0 %

The provision for income taxes increased by $4 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and increased $3 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 primarily due to the quarterly change in income before income taxes.

Net income increased from the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2024 due to the factors discussed above.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Northwest Bank. Founded in 1896 Northwest Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, as well as employee benefits and wealth management services. As of March 31, 2025, Northwest operated 130 full-service financial centers and eleven free standing drive-up facilities in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NWBI"). Additional information regarding Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Northwest Bank can be accessed online at .

Forward-Looking Statements - This release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and results of operations of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. including, without limitation, statements relating to the earnings outlook of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) changes in the interest rate environment; (2) competitive pressure among financial services companies; (3) general economic conditions including inflation and an increase in non-performing loans; (4) changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; (5) difficulties in continuing to improve operating efficiencies; (6) difficulties in the integration of acquired businesses or the ability to complete sales transactions; (7) increased risk associated with commercial real-estate and business loans; (8) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio; (9) reduction in the value of our goodwill and other intangible assets; and (10) the effect of any pandemic, war or act of terrorism. This release also contains forward-looking statements with respect to the proposed merger between the Company and Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. ("Penns Woods") including, without limitation, statements with respect to the expected timing of the proposed merger. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contained or implied by such statements for a variety of factors including, without limitation: the proposed merger may not be consummated within the anticipated time period or at all. Management has no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

March 31,

2024 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 353,203

288,378

119,319 Marketable securities available-for-sale (amortized cost of $1,304,760, $1,278,665 and $1,298,108,

respectively) 1,153,385

1,108,944

1,094,009 Marketable securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $637,803, $637,948 and $680,353, respectively) 735,909

750,586

801,107 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 2,242,497

2,147,908

2,014,435











Loans held-for-sale 71,206

76,331

8,082 Residential mortgage loans 3,121,647

3,178,269

3,374,980 Home equity loans 1,141,577

1,149,396

1,196,607 Consumer loans 2,081,469

1,995,085

2,118,367 Commercial real estate loans 2,792,734

2,849,862

3,028,314 Commercial loans 2,079,018

2,007,402

1,774,896 Total loans receivable 11,216,445

11,180,014

11,493,164 Allowance for credit losses (122,809)

(116,819)

(124,897) Loans receivable, net 11,093,636

11,063,195

11,368,267











FHLB stock, at cost 17,941

21,006

30,811 Accrued interest receivable 45,949

46,356

50,680 Real estate owned, net 80

35

50 Premises and equipment, net 123,138

124,246

130,565 Bank-owned life insurance 254,444

253,137

252,842 Goodwill 380,997

380,997

380,997 Other intangible assets, net 2,334

2,837

4,589 Other assets 221,505

292,176

268,945 Total assets $ 14,453,727

14,408,224

14,510,263 Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Liabilities









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,640,943

2,621,415

2,618,379 Interest-bearing demand deposits 2,590,568

2,666,504

2,557,866 Money market deposit accounts 2,124,293

2,007,739

1,952,537 Savings deposits 2,221,901

2,171,251

2,156,048 Time deposits 2,596,451

2,677,645

2,786,814 Total deposits 12,174,156

12,144,554

12,071,644











Borrowed funds 197,270

200,331

400,783 Subordinated debt 114,625

114,538

114,276 Junior subordinated debentures 129,899

129,834

129,639 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 44,121

42,042

46,970 Accrued interest payable 6,843

6,935

17,395 Other liabilities 157,858

173,134

177,107 Total liabilities 12,824,772

12,811,368

12,957,814 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued -

-

- Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 127,736,303, 127,508,003 and

127,253,189 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,277

1,275

1,273 Additional paid-in capital 1,035,093

1,033,385

1,026,173 Retained earnings 691,066

673,110

678,427 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (98,481)

(110,914)

(153,424) Total shareholders' equity 1,628,955

1,596,856

1,552,449 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,453,727

14,408,224

14,510,263











Equity to assets 11.27 %

11.08 %

10.70 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets* 8.85 %

8.65 %

8.26 % Book value per share $ 12.75

12.52

12.20 Tangible book value per share* $ 9.75

9.51

9.17 Closing market price per share $ 12.02

13.19

11.65 Full time equivalent employees 1,996

1,956

2,060 Number of banking offices 141

141

142

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024









Interest income:

















Loans receivable $ 164,638

155,838

156,413

153,954

149,571 Mortgage-backed securities 11,730

11,515

10,908

9,426

7,944 Taxable investment securities 933

910

842

728

794 Tax-free investment securities 512

515

512

457

491 FHLB stock dividends 366

392

394

498

607 Interest-earning deposits 2,416

1,552

2,312

1,791

832 Total interest income 180,595

170,722

171,381

166,854

160,239 Interest expense:

















Deposits 47,325

50,854

54,198

52,754

47,686 Borrowed funds 5,452

5,671

5,881

7,259

9,315 Total interest expense 52,777

56,525

60,079

60,013

57,001 Net interest income 127,818

114,197

111,302

106,841

103,238 Provision for credit losses - loans 8,256

15,549

5,727

2,169

4,234 Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments (345)

1,016

(852)

(2,539)

(799) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 119,907

97,632

106,427

107,211

99,803 Noninterest income:

















Loss on sale of investments -

-

-

(39,413)

- Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,238

822

667

1,457

873 Service charges and fees 14,987

15,975

15,932

15,527

15,523 Trust and other financial services income 7,910

7,485

7,924

7,566

7,127 Gain on real estate owned, net 84

238

105

487

57 Income from bank-owned life insurance 1,331

2,020

1,434

1,371

1,502 Mortgage banking income 696

224

744

901

452 Other operating income 2,109

13,299

1,027

3,255

2,429 Total noninterest income/(loss) 28,355

40,063

27,833

(8,849)

27,963 Noninterest expense:

















Compensation and employee benefits 54,540

53,198

56,186

53,531

51,540 Premises and occupancy costs 8,400

7,263

7,115

7,464

7,627 Office operations 2,977

3,036

2,811

3,819

2,767 Collections expense 328

905

474

406

336 Processing expenses 13,990

15,361

14,570

14,695

14,725 Marketing expenses 1,880

2,327

2,004

2,410

2,149 Federal deposit insurance premiums 2,328

2,949

2,763

2,865

3,023 Professional services 2,756

3,788

3,302

3,728

4,065 Amortization of intangible assets 504

526

590

635

701 Merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 1,123

2,850

43

1,915

955 Other expenses 2,911

3,123

909

952

2,136 Total noninterest expense 91,737

95,326

90,767

92,420

90,024 Income before income taxes 56,525

42,369

43,493

5,942

37,742 Income tax expense 13,067

9,619

9,875

1,195

8,579 Net income $ 43,458

32,750

33,618

4,747

29,163



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.34

0.26

0.26

0.04

0.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34

0.26

0.26

0.04

0.23



















Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 128,299,013

127,968,910

127,714,511

127,199,039

127,598,971



















Annualized return on average equity 10.90 %

8.20 %

8.50 %

1.24 %

7.57 % Annualized return on average assets 1.22 %

0.91 %

0.93 %

0.13 %

0.81 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity * 14.29 %

10.81 %

11.26 %

1.65 %

10.08 % Efficiency ratio 58.74 %

61.80 %

65.24 %

94.31 %

68.62 % Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items ** 57.70 %

59.61 %

64.78 %

65.41 %

67.35 %

* Excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items. ** Excludes loss on sale of investments, amortization of intangible assets and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (non-GAAP). See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to these items.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter ended

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

March 31, 2024 Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income:









Net income (GAAP) $ 43,458

32,750

29,163 Non-GAAP adjustments









Add: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense 1,123

2,850

955 Less: tax benefit of non-GAAP adjustments (314)

(798)

(267) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 44,267

34,802

29,851 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.34

0.26

0.23 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.35

0.27

0.23











Average equity $ 1,616,611

1,589,228

1,549,870 Average assets 14,402,483

14,322,864

14,408,612 Annualized return on average equity (GAAP) 10.90 %

8.20 %

7.57 % Annualized return on average assets (GAAP) 1.22 %

0.91 %

0.81 % Annualized return on average equity, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense and

loss on the sale of investments, net of tax (non-GAAP) 11.11 %

8.71 %

7.75 % Annualized return on average assets, excluding merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense and

loss on sale of investments, net of tax (non-GAAP) 1.25 %

0.97 %

0.83 %

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.



March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

March 31,

2024 Tangible common equity to assets









Total shareholders' equity $ 1,628,955

1,596,856

1,552,449 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (383,331)

(383,834)

(385,586) Tangible common equity $ 1,245,624

1,213,022

1,166,863











Total assets $ 14,453,727

14,408,224

14,510,263 Less: goodwill and intangible assets (383,331)

(383,834)

(385,586) Tangible assets $ 14,070,396

14,024,390

14,124,677











Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.85 %

8.65 %

8.26 %











Tangible book value per share









Tangible common equity $ 1,245,624

1,213,022

1,166,863 Common shares outstanding 127,736,303

127,508,003

127,253,189 Tangible book value per share 9.75

9.51

9.17

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) * (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income.



Quarter ended

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024









Annualized return on average tangible common equity

















Net income $ 43,458

32,750

33,618

4,747

29,163



















Average shareholders' equity 1,616,611

1,589,228

1,572,897

1,541,434

1,549,870 Less: average goodwill and intangible assets (383,649)

(384,178)

(384,730)

(385,364)

(386,038) Average tangible common equity $ 1,232,962

1,205,050

1,188,167

1,156,070

1,163,832



















Annualized return on average tangible common equity 14.29 %

10.81 %

11.26 %

1.65 %

10.08 %



















Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on the sale of investments, gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights, amortization and

merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses

















Non-interest expense $ 91,737

95,326

90,767

92,420

90,024 Less: amortization expense (504)

(526)

(590)

(635)

(701) Less: merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses (1,123)

(2,850)

(43)

(1,915)

(955) Non-interest expense, excluding amortization and merger, assets disposition and restructuring expenses $ 90,110

91,950

90,134

89,870

88,368



















Net interest income $ 127,818

114,197

111,302

106,841

103,238 Non-interest income 28,355

40,063

27,833

(8,849)

27,963 Add: loss on the sale of investments -

-

-

39,413

- Net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding loss on sale of investments $ 156,173

154,260

139,135

137,405

131,201



















Efficiency ratio, excluding loss on sale of investments, amortization and merger, asset disposition and restructuring expenses 57.70 %

59.61 %

64.78 %

65.41 %

67.35 %

* The table summarizes the Company's results from operations on a GAAP basis and on an operating (non-GAAP) basis for the periods indicated. Operating results exclude merger, asset disposition and restructuring expense, amortization expense and loss on sale of investments. The net tax effect was calculated using statutory tax rates of approximately 28.0%. The Company believes this non-GAAP presentation provides a meaningful comparison of operational performance and facilitates a more effective evaluation and comparison of results to assess performance in relation to ongoing operations.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Deposits (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

Generally, deposits in excess of $250,000 are not federally insured. The following table provides details regarding the Company's uninsured deposits portfolio:



As of March 31, 2025

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

relationships Uninsured deposits per the Call Report (1) $ 3,222,098

26.5 %

5,345 Less intercompany deposit accounts 1,282,989

10.5 %

12 Less collateralized deposit accounts 395,737

3.3 %

237 Uninsured deposits excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts $ 1,543,372

12.7 %

5,096

(1) Uninsured deposits presented may be different from actual amounts due to titling of accounts.

Our largest uninsured depositor, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $29.2 million, or 0.24% of total deposits, as of March 31, 2025. Our top ten largest uninsured depositors, excluding intercompany and collateralized deposit accounts, had an aggregate uninsured deposit balance of $186.0 million, or 1.53% of total deposits, as of March 31, 2025. The average uninsured deposit account balance, excluding intercompany and collateralized accounts, was $303,000 as of March 31, 2025.

The following table provides additional details for the Company's deposit portfolio:



As of March 31, 2025

Balance

Percent of

total deposits

Number of

accounts Personal noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 1,404,770

11.5 %

284,530 Business noninterest bearing demand deposits 1,236,173

10.2 %

42,964 Personal interest-bearing demand deposits 1,374,998

11.3 %

55,371 Business interest-bearing demand deposits 1,215,570

10.0 %

7,486 Personal money market deposits 1,512,596

12.4 %

24,817 Business money market deposits 611,697

5.0 %

2,675 Savings deposits 2,221,901

18.3 %

178,473 Time deposits 2,596,451

21.3 %

78,677 Total deposits $ 12,174,156

100.0 %

674,993

Our average deposit account balance as of March 31, 2025 was $18,036. The Company's insured cash sweep deposit balance was $501 million as of March 31, 2025.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Regulatory Capital Requirements (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



At March 31, 2025

Actual (1)

Minimum capital requirements (2)

Well capitalized requirements

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio Total capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. $ 1,743,262

16.468 %

$ 1,111,489

10.500 %

$ 1,058,561

10.000 % Northwest Bank 1,504,956

14.231 %

1,110,402

10.500 %

1,057,526

10.000 %























Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,496,161

14.134 %

899,777

8.500 %

635,136

6.000 % Northwest Bank 1,372,608

12.979 %

898,897

8.500 %

846,021

8.000 %























Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,370,251

12.944 %

740,992

7.000 %

N/A

N/A Northwest Bank 1,372,608

12.979 %

740,268

7.000 %

687,392

6.500 %























Tier 1 capital (leverage) (to average assets)





















Northwest Bancshares, Inc. 1,496,161

10.512 %

569,332

4.000 %

N/A

N/A Northwest Bank 1,372,608

9.650 %

568,942

4.000 %

711,177

5.000 %

(1) March 31, 2025 figures are estimated. (2) Amounts and ratios include the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, which does not apply to Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio). For further information related to the capital conservation buffer, see "Item 1. Business - Supervision and Regulation" of our 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Marketable Securities (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)





March 31, 2025 Marketable securities available-for-sale

Amortized cost

Gross unrealized holding gains

Gross unrealized holding losses

Fair value

Weighted average

duration Debt issued by the U.S. government and agencies:



















Due after ten years

$ 44,404

-

(8,913)

35,491

5.96





















Debt issued by government sponsored enterprises:



















Due after one year through five years

106

-

(4)

102

1.73





















Municipal securities:



















Due after one year through five years

848

11

-

859

1.45 Due after five years through ten years

17,783

120

(1,947)

15,956

7.34 Due after ten years

50,075

82

(8,823)

41,334

9.97





















Corporate debt issues:



















Due after one year through five years

5,486

1

(58)

5,429

2.59 Due after five years through ten years

19,968

773

(57)

20,684

3.74 Due after ten years

3,000

5

-

3,005

4.28





















Mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

240,994

1,176

(13,799)

228,371

6.55 Variable rate pass-through

3,521

57

(3)

3,575

3.42 Fixed rate agency CMOs

874,552

1,613

(121,492)

754,673

4.64 Variable rate agency CMOs

44,023

28

(145)

43,906

6.34 Total mortgage-backed agency securities

1,163,090

2,874

(135,439)

1,030,525

5.13 Total marketable securities available-for-sale

$ 1,304,760

3,866

(155,241)

1,153,385

5.32





















Marketable securities held-to-maturity



















Government sponsored



















Due in one year or less

$ 16,478

-

(497)

15,981

0.98 Due after one year through five years

107,985

-

(11,667)

96,318

3.70





















Mortgage-backed agency securities:



















Fixed rate pass-through

129,505

-

(17,095)

112,410

4.70 Variable rate pass-through

356

2

-

358

5.41 Fixed rate agency CMOs

481,057

-

(68,846)

412,211

5.99 Variable rate agency CMOs

528

-

(3)

525

4.51 Total mortgage-backed agency securities

611,446

2

(85,944)

525,504

5.71 Total marketable securities held-to-maturity

$ 735,909

2

(98,108)

637,803

5.31

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024 Nonaccrual loans:

















Residential mortgage loans $ 7,025

6,951

7,541

6,403

7,109 Home equity loans 3,004

3,332

4,041

4,055

4,409 Consumer loans 5,201

5,028

5,205

4,609

4,629 Commercial real estate loans 31,763

36,967

43,471

74,972

74,452 Commercial loans 11,757

9,123

16,570

12,120

4,461 Total nonaccrual loans 58,750

61,401

76,828

102,159

95,060 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 603

656

1,045

2,511

2,452 Nonperforming loans 59,353

62,057

77,873

104,670

97,512 Real estate owned, net 80

35

76

74

50 Other nonperforming assets (1) 16,102

16,102

-

-

- Nonperforming assets $ 75,535

78,194

77,949

104,744

97,562



















Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.53 %

0.56 %

0.69 %

0.92 %

0.85 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.52 %

0.54 %

0.54 %

0.73 %

0.67 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.09 %

1.04 %

1.11 %

1.10 %

1.09 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 206.91 %

188.24 %

161.56 %

119.49 %

128.08 %

(1) Other nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans held-for-sale.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loans by Credit Quality Indicators (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

At March 31, 2025

Pass

Special mention *

Substandard **

Doubtful

Loss

Loans receivable Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,110,770

-

10,877

-

-

3,121,647 Home equity loans

1,138,367

-

3,210

-

-

1,141,577 Consumer loans

2,075,719

-

5,750

-

-

2,081,469 Total Personal Banking

6,324,856

-

19,837

-

-

6,344,693 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,497,722

86,779

208,233

-

-

2,792,734 Commercial loans

1,964,699

63,249

51,070

-

-

2,079,018 Total Commercial Banking

4,462,421

150,028

259,303

-

-

4,871,752 Total loans

$ 10,787,277

150,028

279,140

-

-

11,216,445 At December 31, 2024























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,167,447

-

10,822

-

-

3,178,269 Home equity loans

1,145,856

-

3,540

-

-

1,149,396 Consumer loans

1,989,479

-

5,606

-

-

1,995,085 Total Personal Banking

6,302,782

-

19,968

-

-

6,322,750 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,571,915

72,601

205,346

-

-

2,849,862 Commercial loans

1,923,382

37,063

46,957

-

-

2,007,402 Total Commercial Banking

4,495,297

109,664

252,303

-

-

4,857,264 Total loans

$ 10,798,079

109,664

272,271

-

-

11,180,014 At September 30, 2024























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,237,357

-

11,431

-

-

3,248,788 Home equity loans

1,162,951

-

4,251

-

-

1,167,202 Consumer loans

1,992,110

-

5,922

-

-

1,998,032 Total Personal Banking

6,392,418

-

21,604

-

-

6,414,022 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,634,987

87,693

271,699

-

-

2,994,379 Commercial loans

1,808,433

51,714

26,640

-

-

1,886,787 Total Commercial Banking

4,443,420

139,407

298,339

-

-

4,881,166 Total loans

$ 10,835,838

139,407

319,943

-

-

11,295,188 At June 30, 2024























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,303,603

-

11,700

-

-

3,315,303 Home equity loans

1,176,187

-

4,299

-

-

1,180,486 Consumer loans

2,074,869

-

5,189

-

-

2,080,058 Total Personal Banking

6,554,659

-

21,188

-

-

6,575,847 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,682,086

130,879

213,993

-

-

3,026,958 Commercial loans

1,673,052

47,400

21,662

-

-

1,742,114 Total Commercial Banking

4,355,138

178,279

235,655

-

-

4,769,072 Total loans

$ 10,909,797

178,279

256,843

-

-

11,344,919 At March 31, 2024























Personal Banking:























Residential mortgage loans

$ 3,362,439

-

12,541

-

-

3,374,980 Home equity loans

1,191,957

-

4,650

-

-

1,196,607 Consumer loans

2,113,050

-

5,317

-

-

2,118,367 Total Personal Banking

6,667,446

-

22,508

-

-

6,689,954 Commercial Banking:























Commercial real estate loans

2,714,643

131,247

182,424

-

-

3,028,314 Commercial loans

1,698,519

52,461

23,916

-

-

1,774,896 Total Commercial Banking

4,413,162

183,708

206,340

-

-

4,803,210 Total loans

$ 11,080,608

183,708

228,848

-

-

11,493,164

* Includes $4.7 million, $2.7 million, $2.9 million, $2.5 million, and $2.4 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively. ** Includes $18.0 million, $19.8 million, $26.0 million, $24.3 million, and $27.2 million of acquired loans at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Delinquency (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



March 31,

2025

*

December 31, 2024

*

September 30, 2024

*

June 30, 2024

*

March 31, 2024

*







































Loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days:





































Residential mortgage loans $ 32,840

1.0 %

$ 28,690

0.9 %

$ 685

- %

$ 616

- %

$ 38,502

1.1 % Home equity loans 3,882

0.3 %

5,365

0.5 %

3,907

0.3 %

3,771

0.3 %

4,608

0.4 % Consumer loans 8,792

0.4 %

11,102

0.6 %

10,777

0.5 %

10,372

0.5 %

9,911

0.5 % Commercial real estate loans 8,536

0.3 %

5,215

0.2 %

5,919

0.2 %

4,310

0.1 %

6,396

0.2 % Commercial loans 6,841

0.3 %

5,632

0.3 %

3,260

0.2 %

4,366

0.3 %

3,091

0.2 % Total loans delinquent 30 days to 59 days $ 60,891

0.5 %

$ 56,004

0.5 %

$ 24,548

0.2 %

$ 23,435

0.2 %

$ 62,508

0.5 %







































Loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days:





































Residential mortgage loans $ 3,074

0.1 %

$ 10,112

0.3 %

$ 9,027

0.3 %

$ 8,223

0.2 %

$ 70

- % Home equity loans 1,290

0.1 %

1,434

0.1 %

882

0.1 %

1,065

0.1 %

761

0.1 % Consumer loans 2,808

0.1 %

3,640

0.2 %

3,600

0.2 %

3,198

0.2 %

2,545

0.1 % Commercial real estate loans 2,001

0.1 %

915

- %

7,643

0.3 %

3,155

0.1 %

807

- % Commercial loans 2,676

0.1 %

1,726

0.1 %

753

- %

8,732

0.5 %

1,284

0.1 % Total loans delinquent 60 days to 89 days $ 11,849

0.1 %

$ 17,827

0.2 %

$ 21,905

0.2 %

$ 24,373

0.2 %

$ 5,467

- %







































Loans delinquent 90 days or more: **





































Residential mortgage loans $ 4,005

0.1 %

$ 4,931

0.2 %

$ 5,370

0.2 %

$ 5,553

0.2 %

$ 5,813

0.2 % Home equity loans 1,893

0.2 %

2,250

0.2 %

2,558

0.2 %

2,506

0.2 %

2,823

0.2 % Consumer loans 4,026

0.2 %

3,967

0.2 %

3,983

0.2 %

3,012

0.1 %

3,345

0.2 % Commercial real estate loans 23,433

0.8 %

7,702

0.3 %

6,167

0.2 %

6,034

0.2 %

6,931

0.2 % Commercial loans 5,994

0.3 %

7,335

0.4 %

14,484

0.8 %

3,385

0.2 %

3,421

0.2 % Total loans delinquent 90 days or more $ 39,351

0.3 %

$ 26,185

0.2 %

$ 32,562

0.3 %

$ 20,490

0.2 %

$ 22,333

0.2 %







































Total loans delinquent $ 112,091

1.0 %

$ 100,016

0.9 %

$ 79,015

0.7 %

$ 68,298

0.6 %

$ 90,308

0.8 %

* Represents delinquency, in dollars, divided by the respective total amount of that type of loan outstanding. ** Includes purchased credit deteriorated loans of $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.1 million, and $0.4 million at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)



Quarter ended

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024 Beginning balance $ 116,819

125,813

125,070

124,897

125,243 Provision 8,256

15,549

5,727

2,169

4,234 Charge-offs residential mortgage (588)

(176)

(255)

(252)

(162) Charge-offs home equity (273)

(197)

(890)

(237)

(412) Charge-offs consumer (3,805)

(4,044)

(3,560)

(2,561)

(4,573) Charge-offs commercial real estate (116)

(13,997)

(475)

(500)

(349) Charge-offs commercial (571)

(10,400)

(1,580)

(1,319)

(1,163) Recoveries 3,087

4,271

1,776

2,873

2,079 Ending balance $ 122,809

116,819

125,813

125,070

124,897 Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.08 %

0.87 %

0.18 %

0.07 %

0.16 %

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

The following table sets forth certain information relating to the Company's average balance sheet and reflects the average yield on assets and average cost of liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balance of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances are calculated using daily averages.



Quarter ended

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Average balance

Interest

Avg.

yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost

Average balance

Interest

Avg. yield/ cost Assets:

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Residential mortgage loans $ 3,155,738

30,394

3.85 %

$ 3,215,596

31,107

3.87 %

$ 3,286,316

31,537

3.84 %

$ 3,342,749

32,182

3.85 %

$ 3,392,524

32,674

3.85 % Home equity loans 1,139,728

16,164

5.75 %

1,154,456

16,801

5.79 %

1,166,866

17,296

5.90 %

1,183,497

17,303

5.88 %

1,205,273

17,294

5.77 % Consumer loans 1,948,230

26,273

5.47 %

1,918,356

26,293

5.45 %

1,955,988

26,034

5.29 %

2,048,396

26,334

5.17 %

2,033,620

25,033

4.95 % Commercial real estate loans 2,879,607

56,508

7.85 %

2,983,946

46,933

6.15 %

2,995,032

47,473

6.31 %

3,023,762

45,658

5.97 %

2,999,224

43,425

5.73 % Commercial loans 2,053,213

36,012

7.02 %

1,932,427

35,404

7.17 %

1,819,400

34,837

7.62 %

1,770,345

33,229

7.43 %

1,714,667

31,857

7.35 % Total loans receivable (a) (b) (d) 11,176,516

165,351

6.00 %

11,204,781

156,538

5.56 %

11,223,602

157,177

5.57 %

11,368,749

154,706

5.47 %

11,345,308

150,283

5.33 % Mortgage-backed securities (c) 1,773,402

11,730

2.65 %

1,769,151

11,514

2.60 %

1,735,728

10,908

2.51 %

1,734,085

9,426

2.17 %

1,717,306

7,944

1.85 % Investment securities (c) (d) 263,825

1,599

2.43 %

264,840

1,575

2.38 %

263,127

1,504

2.29 %

287,262

1,316

1.83 %

333,752

1,430

1.71 % FHLB stock, at cost 20,862

366

7.11 %

21,237

392

7.35 %

20,849

394

7.51 %

25,544

498

7.84 %

32,249

607

7.57 % Other interest-earning deposits 243,412

2,415

3.97 %

132,273

1,554

4.60 %

173,770

2,312

5.29 %

135,520

1,791

5.23 %

61,666

832

5.34 % Total interest-earning assets 13,478,017

181,461

5.46 %

13,392,282

171,573

5.10 %

13,417,076

172,295

5.11 %

13,551,160

167,737

4.98 %

13,490,281

161,096

4.80 % Noninterest-earning assets (e) 924,466









930,582









934,593









907,432









918,331







Total assets $ 14,402,483









$ 14,322,864









$ 14,351,669









$ 14,458,592









$ 14,408,612







Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Savings deposits $ 2,194,305

6,452

1.19 %

$ 2,152,955

6,549

1.21 %

$ 2,151,933

6,680

1.23 %

$ 2,144,278

5,957

1.12 %

$ 2,122,035

5,036

0.95 % Interest-bearing demand deposit 2,593,228

7,063

1.10 %

2,636,279

7,894

1.19 %

2,567,682

7,452

1.15 %

2,555,863

6,646

1.05 %

2,538,823

5,402

0.86 % Money market deposit accounts 2,082,948

9,306

1.81 %

1,980,769

8,880

1.78 %

1,966,684

9,170

1.85 %

1,957,990

8,601

1.77 %

1,961,332

7,913

1.62 % Time deposits 2,629,388

24,504

3.78 %

2,671,343

27,531

4.10 %

2,830,737

30,896

4.34 %

2,832,720

31,550

4.48 %

2,697,983

29,335

4.37 % Total interesting bearing deposits (g) 9,499,869

47,325

2.02 %

9,441,346

50,854

2.14 %

9,517,036

54,198

2.27 %

9,490,851

52,754

2.24 %

9,320,173

47,686

2.07 % Borrowed funds (f) 224,122

2,206

3.99 %

222,506

2,246

4.02 %

220,677

2,266

4.09 %

323,191

3,662

4.56 %

469,697

5,708

4.89 % Subordinated debt 114,576

1,148

4.01 %

114,488

1,148

4.01 %

114,396

1,148

4.01 %

114,308

1,148

4.02 %

114,225

1,148

4.02 % Junior subordinated debentures 129,856

2,098

6.46 %

129,791

2,277

6.87 %

129,727

2,467

7.56 %

129,663

2,449

7.47 %

129,597

2,459

7.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,968,423

52,777

2.15 %

9,908,131

56,525

2.27 %

9,981,836

60,079

2.39 %

10,058,013

60,013

2.40 %

10,033,692

57,001

2.28 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (g) 2,588,502









2,587,071









2,579,775









2,595,511









2,567,781







Noninterest-bearing liabilities 228,947









238,434









217,161









263,634









257,269







Total liabilities 12,785,872









12,733,636









12,778,772









12,917,158









12,858,742







Shareholders' equity 1,616,611









1,589,228









1,572,897









1,541,434









1,549,870







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,402,483









$ 14,322,864









$ 14,351,669









$ 14,458,592









$ 14,408,612







Net interest income/Interest rate spread FTE



128,684

3.31 %





115,048

2.83 %





112,216

2.72 %





107,724

2.58 %





104,095

2.52 % Net interest-earning assets/Net interest margin FTE $ 3,509,594





3.87 %

$ 3,484,151





3.42 %

$ 3,435,240





3.33 %

$ 3,493,147





3.20 %

$ 3,456,589





3.10 % Tax equivalent adjustment (d)



866









851









914









883









857



Net interest income, GAAP basis



127,818









114,197









111,302









106,841









103,238



Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.35X









1.35X









1.34X









1.35X









1.34X









(a) Average gross loans receivable includes loans held as available-for-sale and loans placed on nonaccrual status. (b) Interest income includes accretion/amortization of deferred loan fees/expenses, which was not material. (c) Average balances do not include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (d) Interest income on tax-free investment securities and tax-free loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis. (e) Average balances include the effect of unrealized gains or losses on securities held as available-for-sale. (f) Average balances include FHLB borrowings and collateralized borrowings. (g) Average cost of total deposits were 1.59%, 1.68%, 1.78%, 1.76%, and 1.61%, respectively.

SOURCE Northwest Bancshares, Inc.