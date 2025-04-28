Plexium Announces Multiple Presentations At AACR 2025 With Selective Monovalent Degrader Programs Targeting SMARCA2, IKZF2 And CDK2

-PLX-61639, a selective, oral SMARCA2 degrader, demonstrated sustained PD response and single-agent efficacy in SMARCA4 mutant tumors; program is advancing through IND-enabling studies-

-PLX-4545, a selective IKZF2 molecular glue degrader, completely degraded IKZF2 across a range of well-tolerated doses in Phase 1, resulting in a shift from Treg to an effector-like T cell phenotype-

-Preclinical data was presented on its CDK2 selective molecular glue degrader, which exhibited superior selectivity over inhibitor-based approaches; program is targeting CCNE1 amplified cancers-

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexium, Inc. (Plexium), a leading next-generation targeted protein degradation company, announced today multiple presentations with the Company's selective monovalent degrader programs for SMARCA2, IKZF2 and CDK2 at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 25-30, 2025, in Chicago, IL.

"These data highlight the clinical and preclinical progress we've made across our portfolio, including the use of a novel E3 ligase DCAF16, in our SMARCA2 program-an industry first that reinforces the differentiated potential of our monovalent degrader platform," said Jorge F. DiMartino, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Plexium. "We are also excited to share initial clinical data from PLX-4545, which demonstrated clinical proof of mechanism and intended pharmacological immunophenotypic effects."

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: "Discovery and characterization of novel, potent and selective CDK2 molecular glue degrader against CCNE1-amplified tumors"

Session: MS09.01 – Degraders and Glues

Abstract Number: 6375

Date and Time: April 29, 2:55 PM – 3:10 PM

Presenting Author: Leenus Martin, PhD

Title: "PLX-4545, a selective IKZF2 degrader, reprograms suppressive Tregs leading to tumor growth inhibition and combination benefit with immune checkpoint therapy"

Session: MS09.01 – Degraders and Glues

Abstract Number: 6380

Date and Time: April 29, 4:10 PM – 4:25 PM

Presenting Author: Peggy Thompson, PhD

Poster Presentation Highlights:

Title: "Mechanistic characterization of selective monovalent direct degraders of SMARCA2′′

Session: PO09.04 – Degraders and Glues 1

Abstract Number: 404

Section: 18

Date and Time: April 27, 2025, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Presenting Author: Julia Toth, PhD



Plexium's SMARCA2 degraders function by bromodomain binding and covalent modification

A CRISPR knockout screen identified DCAF16 as being required for PLX-61639 mediated SMARCA2 degradation MOA studies demonstrate PLX-61639-mediated SMARCA2:DCAF16 protein interactions and the requirement of covalent binding to a specific DCAF16 cysteine to support a stable ternary complex and subsequent SMARCA2 degradation

Title: "Preclinical characterization of PLX-61639, a potent and orally bioavailable SMARCA2-selective monovalent direct degrader"

Session: PO09.10 – Degraders and Glues 2

Abstract Number: 1653

Section: 18

Date and Time: April 28, 2025, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Presenting Author: Gregory Parker, PhD



Plexium has designed PLX-61639, a potent and selective direct degrader of SMARCA2, and nominated it as a development candidate

Daily oral dosing of PLX-61639 results in deep and sustained SMARCA2 degradation, eliciting robust tumor growth inhibition and regression in SM4mut CDX and PDX models, no tumor growth inhibition is observed in a control SM4wt CDX model PLX-61639 is currently advancing through IND-enabling studies

Title: "A first in human trial of PLX-4545, a molecular glue degrader of IKZF2, in healthy volunteers, shows pharmacologic modulation of Tregs at well-tolerated doses"

Session Title: PO01.02. First-in-Human Phase I Clinical Trials 2

Abstract Number: CT150

Section: 48

Date and Time: April 29, 2025, 9:00 AM – 12 PM

Presenting Author: Jorge DiMartino, MD, PhD



PLX-4545 an oral, CRBN molecular glue degrader of IKZF2, a lineage-defining transcription factor for Tregs was tested in healthy adult volunteers

With repeated daily dosing for 14 days, all dose levels achieved complete degradation of IKZF2 in PBMCs by Day 2 leading to conversion of Tregs into effector-like T cells and an increase in activated T effector cells TEAEs were mostly Grade 1 or 2 (mild or moderate) in severity and no Dose Limiting Toxicities were encountered. All AEs were reversible with discontinuation of dosing

The AACR 2025 posters will be made available on the Plexium website .

About Plexium Inc.

Plexium is the premier, next-generation Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) company seeking to discover a wide range of monovalent degraders that address the limitations of first-generation heterobifunctional degraders. The company is powered by its proprietary AI-integrated ultra-high-throughput phenotypic drug discovery platform technologies that have enabled the identification of novel small molecules that induce E3 ligase mediated selective degradation of target proteins. From molecular glues to direct degraders, Plexium is advancing a pipeline of novel monovalent targeted protein degraders for the treatment of cancer, neurodegeneration, and other diseases.

For more information, visit and engage with us on LinkedIn .

Plexium Investor and Media Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

[email protected]

858-366-3243

SOURCE Plexium

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED