Springfield Missouri Named Host City For National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff

A kickoff concert featuring A-list entertainment will be held in the Historic Shrine Mosque on April 30, 2026, livestreamed around the world with cut-ins from Route 66 cities across the United States. April 30 is the anniversary of the telegram that was sent in 1926 from Springfield to Washington D.C. requesting that a new transcontinental road be named Route 66.

Additional festivities in Springfield, including a Telegraph Ball and others across the state of Missouri will be announced at a later date. Visit celebratemo66 for ongoing updates.

"I'm proud to celebrate Springfield's designation as the national kickoff city for the Route 66 Centennial Celebration in 2026. This recognition is a testament to Missouri's deep roots in the history of America's most iconic highway and to the vibrant spirit of the communities that keep that legacy alive today," said Governor Mike Kehoe. "Route 66 is more than just a road - it's a symbol of freedom, opportunity, and the American Dream. And there's no better place to begin the centennial celebration than right here in the city where it all began: Springfield, Missouri. I want to thank the Missouri Route 66 Centennial Commission for their tireless work and leadership in helping us secure this national honor. Together, we're preserving the past, promoting tourism, and fueling pride for future generations across our state."

The Road Ahead Partnership

The mission of the Road Ahead Partnership is to revitalize and sustain Route 66 as a national icon and international destination, benefitting all Route 66 communities, travelers, and businesses/attractions, through collaborative partnerships focused on promotion, preservation, research and education, and economic development.

The Road Ahead Board of Directors comprises representatives from the eight states through which Route 66 runs and the Chairpersons of each of the organization's five Working Groups.

U.S. National Route 66 Centennial Commission

Congress established the Route 66 Centennial Commission to study and recommend fitting and proper activities to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the Mother Road of the United States, U.S. Route 66, in 2026. Members include representatives from each of the eight states along Historic Route 66.

For more information, contact Cora Scott, Chair of the Missouri Route 66 Centennial Commission, at 417-380-3352 or [email protected] .

SOURCE Missouri Route 66 Centennial Commission