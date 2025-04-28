Virtra Sets First Quarter 2025 Conference Call For Monday, May 12, 2025 At 4:30 P.M. ET
VirTra management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Monday, May 12, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 1-877-407-9208
International dial-in: 1-201-493-6784
Conference ID: 13753538
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website .
A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 26, 2025.
Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13753538
About VirTra, Inc.
VirTra (Nasdaq: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at .
Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover and Alec Wilson
Gateway Group, Inc.
...
949-574-3860
Legal Disclaimer:
