Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release Date And Conference Call

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (the"Company") today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 results after market close on Monday, May 5, 2025, and will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) the following day, Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 6, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13752911. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 13, 2025.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at . The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. ("PSRE"), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. ("PIA"), Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc ("PUEO"), Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc, and First Indemnity of America Insurance Company (acquired 1/1/2025). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Reciprocal Exchange, a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar's insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of“A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com

