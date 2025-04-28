Pediatric Flu Deaths Not Slowing Down Across U.S.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BOATON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2024-25 flu season is proving to be one of the deadliest in years and is on track to surpass the number of pediatric deaths reported in the previous season. In a report issued April 25th, data through April 19, 2025 shows there have been 204 pediatric deaths due to influenza. During the 2023-24 season, there were 207 pediatric deaths. The 2009-10 flu season recorded 288 pediatric flu-related deaths, the most in recent history.As of April 19, 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that influenza activity remains elevated with 47 million illnesses, 610,000 hospitalizations, and 26,000 deaths, including the 204 pediatric deaths. At the same time, flu vaccination rates continue to lag. Due to these numbers, the CDC has characterized the 2024-2025 flu season as a 'high severity season'. The. U.S. has not seen a high severity season since the 2017-2018 season.“The loss is unimaginable,” said Michele Slafkosky, Executive Director of Families Fighting Flu.“Our organization was founded by a group of families who all lost a child to the flu. More than 20 years later, we still witness far too many young lives claimed by a vaccine-preventable disease. Many of our member families who have lost a loved one to the flu express that their greatest regret was not ensuring they or their loved ones were vaccinated. They didn't realize the risks associated with not getting vaccinated, and they are now dedicated to preventing another family from suffering the same devastating loss.”Everyone aged 6 months and older is recommended to receive an annual flu shot.Family members and survivors from across the U.S. are available for interviews-for example:Florida:Kaitlyn Covert: Cousin of Amanda Kantowitz who died of the flu, Kaitlyn contracted the flu in October 2024 and was hospitalized twice. A freshman at the University of Florida, she is an active member of the FFF Junior Board. (Gainsville)Madi Allen was an active 12-year-old when she contracted the flu. She spent more than 90 days in the hospital and was given a 1 percent chance of survival. She now lives in Florida and is working in a pulmonologist's office, starting to administer the flu shot to her patients. (Tampa)Michigan:Michele and Kaden StevensonNow 9 years old, Kaden survived the flu, but both of his legs had to be amputated as a result of the infection in his bloodstream that the flu caused. (Flint)Missouri:Charlie Hinderlighter, a flu survivor from St. Louis caught the flu when he was 38. He ended up in the hospital for nearly two months and had months of recovery following that at the same nursing home as his grandmother.Other families with similar stories are available for interviews in the following states:CT, IA, IL, KY, NJ, NM, NY, OR, PA, SD, VAPlease inquire with Jen Daly for more information.

