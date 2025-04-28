50 Years Of SOLV: Women-Owned Idaho Business Celebrates Major Milestone

SOLV to Host Public Celebration in Downtown Meridian on May 7th

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SOLV - a women-owned industry leader in branded merchandise, print, apparel, and tax form processing - is celebrating 50 years in business this May with a community event on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Loose Screw Beer Co. in downtown Meridian. The celebration is free, family-friendly, and open to all, featuring live music by Soul Serene, a photo booth, food, drinks, giveaways, and more.

In partnership with Loose Screw, SOLV created a one-of-a-kind hazy IPA to commemorate the milestone, which will be available at the celebration and throughout the summer at the brewery in downtown Meridian. The evening will also include a charitable raffle with 100% of proceeds benefiting the Idaho Women's Business Center (IWBC), a nonprofit that played a key role in SOLV's journey to becoming a women-owned business.

SOLV began in 1975 as Idaho Business Forms, a small business printing provider founded by Jim Dunn. As the company evolved, it expanded services and became known as IBF. In 2015, co-owners Tressa McLaughlin and Jamie McCormick acquired the company, rebranded it as SOLV, and positioned it as a women-owned business with a fresh vision. Since then, SOLV has grown into a national partner known for its creativity, culture, and results-driven solutions in branded merchandise, operational print, commercial print, apparel, tax form processing, and fulfillment.

“This celebration marks more than a business milestone - it's a tribute to the people, partnerships, and persistence that brought us here,” shares Tressa McLaughlin, SOLV President and CEO.“We're proud of our roots and even more excited about the future.”

Throughout its five decades, SOLV has also remained deeply committed to the local community. The company is a longtime supporter and active member of the Meridian Chamber of Commerce, Boise Metro Chamber, Nampa Chamber of Commerce, Buy Idaho, and numerous nonprofit organizations across the state. In addition to giving back through volunteerism and sponsorships, SOLV regularly collaborates with other local businesses and initiatives to help strengthen Idaho's business landscape.

“SOLV has been an instrumental part of Meridian's growth and business community for decades,” says Sean Evans, President and CEO at the Meridian Chamber of Commerce.“They bring not only exceptional service and innovation to their industry, but also leadership, heart, and a collaborative spirit that uplifts those around them. We're honored to celebrate this milestone alongside them.”

For more information about the celebration on May 7th and to RSVP, visit thesolvgroup/solv50 .

About SOLV: SOLV is an award-winning, women-owned company proudly based in Meridian, Idaho. From branded swag and custom apparel to print projects and tax form processing (yes, they make that fun too), they help businesses get stuff done and look good doing it. Whether you're growing your brand or wrangling compliance, SOLV brings creative solutions, sharp strategy, and efficiency to every project.

