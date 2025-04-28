Privo Technologies Expands CLN-004 Clinical Trial Across Leading U.S. Cancer Centers

PEABODY, Mass., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Privo Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering nanotechnology-based cancer therapies, is thrilled to announce the activation of multiple premier clinical sites across the United States for its ongoing CLN-004 trial. This Phase 2/3, open-label, two-arm study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of two of Privo's lead assets-PRV111 and PRV211-in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

The trial is now actively recruiting at the following esteemed institutions:



University of Chicago Medicine (Chicago, IL)



City of Hope (Los Angeles, CA)



Miami Cancer Institute (Miami, FL)

Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland, OH)

Additional leading cancer centers are in the process of being activated and will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We are honored to collaborate with some of the nation's leading head and neck oncology experts at these top-tier institutions," said Dr. Manijeh Goldberg, CEO of Privo Technologies. "Their participation underscores the potential impact of our novel therapies in transforming the treatment landscape for patients with HNSCC."

About the CLN-004 Trial

The CLN-004 study comprises two distinct arms:



Arm 1 : Evaluates PRV111, a nanoengineered, self-adhesive patch designed for the topical delivery of cisplatin directly to the tumor site. This arm targets patients with carcinoma in situ (CIS) and high-grade dysplasia of the oral cavity, aiming to improve local control and potentially reduce the extent of surgical intervention.

Arm 2 : Assesses PRV211, an intraoperative chemotherapy system intended for application into the resected tumor bed during surgery. This approach seeks to eliminate residual microscopic disease and reduce the risk of tumor recurrence in patients with stages T1-T4 HNSCC.

Both PRV111 and PRV211 are part of Privo's proprietary PRVTM platform, which utilizes nanotechnology to enhance the locoregional delivery of chemotherapeutic agents, aiming to maximize therapeutic efficacy while minimizing systemic toxicity.

About Privo Technologies

Privo Technologies is dedicated to developing innovative therapies that address unmet needs in oncology, with a focus on mucosal cancers. By leveraging its PRVTM platform, Privo aims to improve patient outcomes through targeted, localized drug delivery systems.

For more information about the CLN-004 clinical trial or to inquire about participation, please visit .

Note: This press release is based on information available as of April 28, 2025.

