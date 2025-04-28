Sun Life U.S. Expands Family Leave Insurance To Arizona, Wyoming And Pennsylvania

WELLESLEY, Mass., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has expanded the availability of its Family Leave Insurance (FLI) offering to now include Arizona, Wyoming and Pennsylvania, with additional states poised for later this year. This brings the total number of states where Sun Life offers its fully insured paid family leave coverage to 14, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. FLI broadens workers' access to paid leave, giving employers the option to easily provide a valuable benefit to their employees when there isn't a state-mandated program in place. Sun Life has long been an advocate for paid leave, working with state legislatures to include a private plan option alongside mandated programs and supporting legislative proposals that would extend the employer federal paid leave tax credit. Sun Life FLI aligns with the current tax credit and will align with changes in the future.

"While the Family and Medical Leave Act provides unpaid leave up to 12 weeks, many employees have the difficult decision of whether they can afford to take time off to tend to their families," said Joi Tillman, president, Group Benefits, Sun Life U.S. "With FLI, employers can choose to offer paid family leave benefits in a structure that aligns with their business and gives their employees a valuable benefit. We believe no one should have to choose between their job and caring for a loved one."

Sun Life FLI is built with decades of disability leave management and return-to-work expertise. The benefit fills a substantial gap for employers in states without government programs, and is available to all eligible employees regardless of the state they work in. Sun Life FLI is offered as fully insured coverage, helping small and mid-size employers offer the benefit without the risk of self-funding. Sun Life also administers private paid family and medical leave (PFML) in many states that have mandated programs.

"FLI contributes to economic growth by attracting more workers to these regions and supporting the return-to-work process for those who go on leave," said Sheila Sokolski, vice president, Product Strategy and Portfolio Management, Sun Life U.S. "FLI also gives employers a powerful tool for talent recruitment and retention, as more professionals seek a robust benefits offering when considering jobs."

With Sun Life FLI, employees get the benefit of Sun Life's online claims submission, and employers can track employees' leave details, supporting overall health and productivity management. A recording of Sun Life's recent webinar on FLI can be found here .

Sun Life FLI will be available for quoting in Arizona, Wyoming and Pennsylvania on May 1, with additional states expected to approve filing throughout 2025. For more information visit .

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.54 trillion. For more information, please visit .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 50 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,500 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom .

Media contacts

Devon Fernald

Sun Life U.S.

[email protected]

781-800-3609

Connect with Sun Life U.S.





SOURCE Sun Life U.S.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED