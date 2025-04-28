Plantro Ltd. Announces Extension Of Tender Offer To Acquire Up To 15% Of Class A Limited Voting Shares Of Information Services Corporation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tender Offer Extended Until 5:00pm Eastern Time on May 5, 2025

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plantro Ltd. (“ Plantro ”) today announced that it is extending its ongoing all-cash tender offer (the“ Tender Offer ”) to acquire up to 2,777,242 class A limited voting shares (the“ Class A Shares ”) in the capital of Information Services Corporation (TSX: ISC) (“ ISC ” or the“ Company ”).

Pursuant to the extension, the terms of which are set out in a notice of variation and extension dated April 28, 2025 (the“ Notice of Variation and Extension ”), Plantro has extended the expiry date of the Tender Offer to 5:00pm (Eastern Time) on May 5, 2025, unless further varied, extended, or withdrawn in accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer (the“ Expiry Time ”).

Shareholders of ISC who have already validly deposited and not withdrawn their Class A Shares are not required to take any further action to accept the Tender Offer. No Class A Shares will be taken up and paid for by Plantro pursuant to the Tender Offer until after the Expiry Time.

All other terms of the Tender Offer remain unchanged. Details of the Tender Offer, including instructions for tendering Class A Shares, are included in the amended and restated offer dated April 14, 2025 (the“ Offer Document ”), as amended by the Notice of Variation and Extension (the Notice of Variation and Extension together with the Offer Document and the amended and restated letter of transmittal dated April 14, 2025, the“ Offer Documents ”). The Notice of Variation and Extension will be filed and made available on ISC's SEDAR+ profile at . Shareholders of ISC should carefully read the Offer Documents prior to making a decision with respect to the Tender Offer.

About Plantro

Plantro is a privately held company, with an established track record of making successful investments in undervalued and high quality legal, financial, and information services businesses.

Shareholder Questions

Shareholders of ISC who have questions with respect to the Tender Offer, or who need assistance in depositing their Class A Shares, please contact the depositary or the information agent for the Tender Offer at the contact details below:

Depositary: Odyssey Trust Company

Toll Free (US & Canada): 1-888-290-1175

Calls (All Regions): 587-885-0960

Email: ...

Information Agent: Carson Proxy

North America Toll Free: 1-800-530-5189

Local and Text: 416-751-2066

Email: ...

Information in Support of Public Broadcast Exemption Under Canadian Law

Plantro is relying on the exemption under section 9.2(4) of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations to make this public broadcast solicitation. The following information is provided in accordance with corporate and securities laws applicable to public broadcast solicitations.

This solicitation is being made by Plantro, and not by or on behalf of management of ISC. The information agent will receive a fee of up to $250,000 for its services as information agent under the Tender Offer, plus ancillary payments and disbursements. Based upon publicly available information, ISC's registered and head office is located at 300 – 10 Research Drive, Regina, Saskatchewan, S4S 7J7, Canada. Plantro is soliciting proxies in reliance upon the public broadcast exemption to the solicitation requirements under applicable Canadian corporate and securities laws, conveyed by way of public broadcast, including press release, speech or publication, and by any other manner permitted under applicable Canadian securities laws. In addition, this solicitation may be made by mail, telephone, facsimile, email or other electronic means as well as by newspaper or other media advertising and in person by representatives of Plantro. All costs incurred for such solicitation will be borne by Plantro.

Subject to the terms of the Offer Documents, a registered shareholder who has given a proxy under the terms of the amended and restated letter of transmittal may, prior to its Class A Shares being taken up and paid for under the Tender Offer, revoke the proxy by instrument in writing, including a proxy bearing a later date. The instrument revoking the proxy must be deposited at the registered office of ISC at least 48 hours, exclusive of Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays, preceding the date of the meeting or an adjournment or postponement thereof, or with the Chair of the meeting on the day of the meeting, or in any other manner permitted by law, provided that, in each circumstance, a copy of such revocation has been delivered to the depositary, at its principal office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada prior to the Class A Shares relating to such proxy having been taken up and paid for under the Tender Offer.

Subject to the terms of the Offer Documents, a non-registered shareholder may revoke a form of proxy or voting instruction form given to an intermediary at any time by written notice to the intermediary in accordance with the instructions given to the non-registered shareholder by its intermediary. Non-registered shareholders should contact their broker for assistance in ensuring that forms of proxies or voting instructions previously given to an intermediary are properly revoked.

None of Plantro nor, to its knowledge, any of its associates or affiliates, has any material interest, direct or indirect, in any transaction since the commencement of ISC's most recently completed financial year, or in any proposed transaction which has materially affected or will materially affect ISC or any of its subsidiaries. None of Plantro nor, to its knowledge, any of its associates or affiliates, has any material interest, direct or indirect, by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, in any matter to be acted upon at any upcoming shareholders' meeting, other than as set out herein and in the Offer Documents.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Specifically, certain statements contained in this press release, including without limitation statements regarding the Tender Offer, taking up and paying for Class A Shares deposited under the Tender Offer, and the expiry of the Tender Offer, contain“forward-looking information” and are prospective in nature. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as“plans”,“targets”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“an opportunity exists”,“is positioned”,“estimates”,“intends”,“assumes”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate” or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might”,“will” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements.

Statements containing forward-looking information are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future outcomes expressed or implied by the statements containing forward-looking information.

Although Plantro believes that the expectations reflected in statements containing forward-looking information herein made by it (and not, for greater certainty, any forward-looking statements attributable to the Company) are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in formulating the forward-looking information contained herein include the assumption that the business and economic conditions affecting the Company's operations will continue substantially in the current state, including, without limitation, with respect to industry conditions, general levels of economic activity, continuity and availability of personnel, local and international laws and regulations, foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates, inflation, taxes, that there will be no unplanned material changes to the Company's operations, and that the Company's public disclosure record is accurate in all material respects and is not misleading (including by omission).

Plantro cautions that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. While these factors and assumptions are considered by Plantro to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Plantro and there is no assurance that they will prove correct.

Important facts that could cause outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information include, among other things, actions taken by the Company in respect of the Tender Offer, the content of subsequent public disclosures by the Company, the failure to satisfy the conditions to the Tender Offer, general economic conditions, legislative or regulatory changes and changes in capital or securities markets. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Although Plantro has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to Plantro or that Plantro presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information.

Statements containing forward-looking information in this press release are based on Plantro's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made, and there should be no expectation that such forward-looking information will be updated or supplemented as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, and Plantro disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.