UAE Team Secures Second Place In Huawei Tech4good 2025 Global Competition

The winning team comprised seven students from the UAE University, the American University in Dubai, and the University of Dubai. Sultan Al Samach, Maryam Al Dhanhani, Muna Al Qaydi, Fatima Al Hammami, Hamad Al Marzooqi, Ali Zainal, and Ahmed Al Mheiri were supervised by Prof. Dr. Wathiq Mansoor, Dean of the College of Engineering and IT at the University of Dubai. The students engineered an innovative rehabilitation solution that empowers stroke survivors to regain hand functionality and independence in everyday tasks. Their device integrates 3D scanning and printing, Bluetooth connectivity, and mobile applications to address the unique challenges stroke patients face. Wang Ke, VP of Global Government Affairs Department, Huawei, said,“We are immensely proud of the UAE team's remarkable achievement in this year's Tech4Good Global Competition. Their innovative solution for stroke patients exemplifies exactly what the Seeds for the Future program aims to foster – using technology to create meaningful social impact. This team has not only represented the UAE with distinction on the global stage but has also demonstrated how young innovators can harness digital technologies to address real-world healthcare challenges.” Their journey began in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where they claimed second place in the 2024 Tech4Good Regional Competition. This performance earned them a coveted spot in the global finals held in China. Building on their success, the team is enhancing their prototype based on feedback from healthcare professionals and technical experts. With 3D printing underway and electronic testing in progress, they've also opened dialogue with the Emirates Health Services nationwide to ensure their device meets real clinical needs while remaining intuitive for patient use. “It is a proud moment for the UAE to be among the top two teams globally in this prestigious competition,” said Prof. Mansoor. He added that despite challenges in balancing academic responsibilities with project development, team spirit and continuous mentor support drove continuous progress. Tech4Good, part of Huawei Seeds for the Future global CSR program, has been sponsored by the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and the ICT FUND since 2016. It is designed to help young adults learn about the latest trends in digitalization and explore how digital technologies can address common social issues. The program aims to raise students' awareness of challenges to local, sustainable development and supports them in using ICT skills to explore technically and commercially viable solutions Tech4Good competition is part of Huawei's Seeds for the Future program, which has been implemented in 141 countries since 2008, benefiting over 19,000 students globally. Last year's competition featured 146 teams across six regional championships. This achievement marks the first time a UAE team has reached such an elevated position in the global competition, underscoring the nation's progress in scientific research, technological advances, and AI while preparing a new generation of youth equipped with the skills to solve real-world challenges. About Huawei: Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world. Our Vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.