Sudokoo Unleashes A New Era Of CPU Cooling For PC Gamers And System Builders

Introducing the SK700, PROTEUS, and NEXAURA Series - Cooling Systems Engineered for Maximum Performance and Eye-Catching Style

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based cooling innovator Sudokoo is redefining thermal performance and design for the next generation of PC gamers and custom builders. With the official launch of its premium SK700 , PROTEUS , and NEXAURA series, Sudokoo brings a new standard to CPU cooling-fusing advanced engineering with visual impact.

Designed for gamers who demand more than just performance, Sudokoo's lineup features:

SK700 series SK700 AIR Series – Flagship air coolers built with L-Rail Lock Mount tech for rock-solid installation and a built-in AM5 anti-bending corrector for CPU safety. Choose the Digital Edition for real-time monitoring in style.



Anti-bending AM5 Corrector Included;

L-Rail Lock Mount Design: Digital version available

PROTEUS series PROTEUS Series – High-performance AIO liquid coolers powered by 30mm thick fans and a 3.4" customizable LCD screen . With 360° rotation and a tool-free magnetic metal pump cap , this series delivers both function and flair for serious setups.



30mm THIC HIGH PERFORMANCE FANS

3.4" LCD screen with the best DIY software ever 360 ° rotation with tool-free magnetic metal pump cap

NEXAURA series NEXAURA Series – Mainstream AIO coolers that don't compromise on style or power. Features include a full-coverage diamond-glow ARGB pump cap and a dynamic PWM-controlled pump that ramps from 2,500 to 3,600 RPM .



Full-coverage ARGB diamond glow pump cap

Efficient PWM-Controlled Pump An adjustable pump speed range of 2,500 to 3,600 RPM

"We're inviting builders, gamers, and hardware enthusiasts everywhere to stay Super Cool with Sudokoo," said a Sudokoo representative. "This isn't just cooling-it's a next-gen experience designed to perform, impress, and inspire."

Whether you're pushing frames in esports or showcasing a dream build, Sudokoo ensures your system runs cool and looks even cooler.

Media Contact: Global Inquiries [email protected]

Sudokoo is a performance-first thermal solutions company headquartered in Singapore, delivering cutting-edge cooling systems for gamers, PC modders, and custom builders. Inspired by the Linux command 'sudo', Sudokoo stands for control, customization, and elite computing experiences. With a design philosophy that blends engineering precision with aesthetic beauty, Sudokoo empowers SuperUsers worldwide to build beyond limits.

SOURCE Sudokoo

