Sudokoo Unleashes A New Era Of CPU Cooling For PC Gamers And System Builders
Introducing the SK700, PROTEUS, and NEXAURA Series - Cooling Systems Engineered for Maximum Performance and Eye-Catching Style
LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based cooling innovator Sudokoo is redefining thermal performance and design for the next generation of PC gamers and custom builders. With the official launch of its premium SK700 , PROTEUS , and NEXAURA series, Sudokoo brings a new standard to CPU cooling-fusing advanced engineering with visual impact.
Designed for gamers who demand more than just performance, Sudokoo's lineup features:
"We're inviting builders, gamers, and hardware enthusiasts everywhere to stay Super Cool with Sudokoo"Post thi
SK700 series SK700 AIR Series – Flagship air coolers built with L-Rail Lock Mount tech for rock-solid installation and a built-in AM5 anti-bending corrector for CPU safety. Choose the Digital Edition for real-time monitoring in style.
-
Anti-bending AM5 Corrector Included;
L-Rail Lock Mount Design:
Digital version available
PROTEUS series PROTEUS Series – High-performance AIO liquid coolers powered by 30mm thick fans and a 3.4" customizable LCD screen . With 360° rotation and a tool-free magnetic metal pump cap , this series delivers both function and flair for serious setups.
-
30mm THIC HIGH PERFORMANCE FANS
3.4" LCD screen with the best DIY software ever
360 ° rotation with tool-free magnetic metal pump cap
NEXAURA series NEXAURA Series – Mainstream AIO coolers that don't compromise on style or power. Features include a full-coverage diamond-glow ARGB pump cap and a dynamic PWM-controlled pump that ramps from 2,500 to 3,600 RPM .
-
Full-coverage ARGB diamond glow pump cap
Efficient PWM-Controlled Pump
An adjustable pump speed range of 2,500 to 3,600 RPM
"We're inviting builders, gamers, and hardware enthusiasts everywhere to stay Super Cool with Sudokoo," said a Sudokoo representative. "This isn't just cooling-it's a next-gen experience designed to perform, impress, and inspire."
Whether you're pushing frames in esports or showcasing a dream build, Sudokoo ensures your system runs cool and looks even cooler.
Media Contact: Global Inquiries [email protected]
Sudokoo is a performance-first thermal solutions company headquartered in Singapore, delivering cutting-edge cooling systems for gamers, PC modders, and custom builders. Inspired by the Linux command 'sudo', Sudokoo stands for control, customization, and elite computing experiences. With a design philosophy that blends engineering precision with aesthetic beauty, Sudokoo empowers SuperUsers worldwide to build beyond limits.
SOURCE SudokooWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment