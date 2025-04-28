Red Door Escape Room And The Game Show Studio Bring An Iconic Game Show Experience To Nimbus Winery Shopping Center
“Partnering with Red Door Escape Room marks an exciting milestone in our mission to reinvent how people connect and build camaraderie,” said Julian Wagner, Co-Founder of The Game Show Studio.“We're bringing the energy of a real game show to life, one you don't just watch, but actually experience. Sacramento is the perfect city to launch this next chapter of fun, competition, and unforgettable memories.”
The Game Show Studio experience invites guests to step into the spotlight and compete in high-energy games on a fully immersive set, complete with dazzling lights, studio effects, and rapid-fire challenges that make everyone feel like a game show star. The new activation will live inside the renowned Red Door Escape Room, known for its immersive, story-driven adventures.
“Our goal has always been to create memorable, meaningful experiences, and The Game Show Studio aligns perfectly with that vision,” said Nicholas Madden, CEO of Red Door Experiences.“This collaboration goes beyond entertainment and creates joy, connection, and excitement. We can't wait for Sacramento to experience this one-of-a-kind adventure.”
Grand Opening + Ribbon Cutting
Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: 12401 Folsom Blvd, Suite 115, Rancho Cordova, CA 95742
About The Game Show Studio
The Game Show Studio is the ultimate immersive game show experience, where participants step into the spotlight and compete in exhilarating challenges. Designed for corporate events, group outings, and special occasions, The Game Show Studio delivers high-energy fun that brings people together in a one-of-a-kind entertainment setting. For more information, visit:
About Red Door Escape Room
Red Door Escape Room is on a mission to deepen relationships between people through creative entertainment, providing a fantastic experience where escape means using your brain and the brains of those closest to you to pull off a daring breakout. In a hectic world of disconnected people, Red Door helps those who need to feel present to escape their screens and create memories. For more information, visit:
Nicole Thompson
The Game Show Studio
+1 619-559-6532
