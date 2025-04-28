Ric Davidge Unveils Groundbreaking Vision To Solve Water Scarcity Using Alaska's Untapped Glacier Reserves

New book reveals a viable path to clean, mineral-rich water for Pacific markets, including the U.S. and beyond

CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With global demand for clean, high-quality water reaching critical levels, public policy expert Ric Davidge delivers an urgent and forward-thinking solution in his new book, A New Water Future . Drawing on more than a decade of research, Davidge outlines how Alaska's glacier water-some of the purest on Earth-can now be sustainably transported to water-starved markets such as California, Mexico, and even parts of Asia and South America.Previously, high transport costs made large-scale water delivery unfeasible. But thanks to advances in logistics and vessel technology, Davidge reveals that the equation has changed-and the time to act is now.“A New Water Future is not just a vision,” says Davidge.“It's a practical, cost-effective solution that's ready to go. California knows how desperately it needs reliable water sources. Alaska is ready to provide.”The book also serves as a strategic call to action for water buyers, policymakers, and environmental planners. Davidge shares the backstory of how he was asked by the late Governor Wally Hickel to lead water policy innovation for Alaska-and how he shifted away from failed pipeline concepts to breakthrough methods for bulk water transport by sea.Highlights from the Book:-Why Alaska's glacier water is uniquely positioned to meet growing global demand-How new logistics make water transport financially viable today-Potential markets including California, Mexico, China, and India-The vital importance of critical minerals in clean water sources-A realistic path forward for tackling water scarcity on a global scaleAbout the Author:Ric Davidge, MPA, is a longtime public servant, policy strategist, and author with a focus on government management, environmental solutions, and national security. He previously served under the guidance of Governor Hickel to develop water strategies for Alaska. Now, at nearly 80 years old, Ric continues to advocate for innovative resource management with clarity, conviction, and a passion for real-world impact.A New Water Future is a timely and essential read for anyone concerned with the future of clean water, sustainability, and regional resilience.

