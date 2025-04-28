Hixny's Snapshot Application Now Available To All Providers In New York

In a new SHIN-NY collaboration, Hixny has made it easy for providers across the state

to screen patients for HRSN and query the state's controlled substance database.

ALBANY, N.Y., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hixny, New York's cutting-edge health information exchange (HIE), announced today that every provider in New York State has access to the limited view of their patient snapshot tool. The result of a collaboration among partners in the Statewide Health Information Network for New York (SHIN-NY), providers can request the tool directly from the qualified entity (QE) with whom they partner.

Since 2020, Hixny's patient record snapshot has delivered insights and data points to connected healthcare providers in an easy-to-navigate format, surfacing critical and actionable information within existing workflows. In the past year, Hixny has introduced new capabilities, including direct access to the state's Prescription Monitoring Program query tool (formerly I-STOP) and a health-related social needs (HRSN) screening tool that meets all the requirements of the state's 1115 Medicaid waiver amendment. It's these recently added services that are now available to providers across the state.

"The healthcare providers in our focus groups have been adamant that easier access to necessary tools within existing workflows is what they're looking for," said Mark McKinney, Hixny's CEO. "This limited view offers that exactly."

Using SMART on FHIR technology, the limited view snapshot application is available directly within electronic health records (EHR) systems. When launched, the provider will see basic demographic information on the patient whose record they're viewing, the option to begin a social needs screening with the patient, or the ability to search the patient's controlled substance prescription history.

The tool is available at no cost to providers or QEs, through collaboration with New York eHealth Collaborative (NYeC), the State Designated Entity named by the New York State Department of Health to provide leadership and oversight to the SHIN-NY.

"One of our priorities is to enable collaboration to improve patient outcomes," David Horrocks, NYeC's CEO, explained, "and Hixny created a tool that can seamlessly help achieve that. It was a no-brainer to join forces and ensure every healthcare provider in New York has access."

Healthcare providers who are interested in seeing how Hixny's limited view can be integrated with their EHR system are encouraged to reach out to their QE.

About Hixny

Hixny is the nonprofit electronic health information exchange (HIE) serving Eastern New York. Its secure technology allows healthcare consumers and providers to access health records in real time, focusing on collaboration to innovate, integrate and transform data into simple and actionable solutions. We make it easier to enhance patient, provider and community experiences, and improve outcomes.

