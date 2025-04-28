Primo Solutions, LLC Launches New Competitive Pricing Platform

Primo Pricing Platform

Primo Solutions, LLC, the largest provider of Mystery Shopping in the senior living space, launches their Innovative Pricing Platform for Competitor Analysis.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Primo Solutions, LLC , a leading provider of Mystery Shopping, Training, and Satisfaction Survey services for the senior living industry, today announced the launch of its new online Pricing Platform for Competitor Analysis shops. This innovative platform gives clients unprecedented access to in-depth pricing data and insights on their competitors, empowering them to make more informed strategic decisions. As experts in the senior living space, Primo Solutions understands the importance of staying ahead of the competition. The new Pricing Platform delivers a comprehensive solution that goes beyond basic pricing information, providing clients with a deep dive into their competitors' offerings. "In today's highly competitive senior living market, having a clear understanding of your competitors' pricing is essential for success," said Michael Miller, CEO of Primo Solutions, LLC. "Our new Pricing Platform gives our clients the data and tools they need to analyze the competitive landscape, identify opportunities, and make strategic pricing decisions that drive their business forward."Key features of the Primo Solutions Pricing Platform include:.Online access to all pricing data and competitor information.Ability to view historical data and track pricing trends over time.Downloadable reports in Excel format for easy analysis and sharing.Comprehensive collection of competitor marketing collateral and pricing sheets.Dashboards to better visualize your data.Single Sign-On (SSO). Access your competitor pricing on the same platform as your regular mystery shops (Web/Speed-to-Lead, Phone, In-person)..Access to the platform is FREE to everyone.By leveraging the power of this new platform, Primo Solutions' clients can gain a significant advantage over their competition. With real-time insights and the ability to quickly adapt to market changes, senior living providers can optimize their pricing strategies, improve their competitive positioning, and ultimately deliver better value to their residents."We're thrilled to offer this innovative solution to our clients," added Michael Miller. "The Pricing Platform is just one example of how Primo Solutions is continuously investing in new technologies and services to help senior living providers succeed in today's dynamic market."About Primo Solutions, LLCPrimo Solutions, LLC is a full-service Mystery Shopping, Training, and Satisfaction Survey company that specializes in the senior living industry. With a team of experts and a commitment to quality, Primo Solutions provides comprehensive measurement tools to evaluate sales and customer service performance, enabling its clients to deliver exceptional experiences to their residents. For more information, please visit .To learn more about the Primo Solutions Pricing Platform and how it can benefit your senior living community, please visit or email ....

Michael Miller

Primo Solutions, LLC

+1 623-476-7238

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.