403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IRB Brasil’S Profit Climbs, Yet Premium Slump Clouds Future Gains
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) IRB Brasil Resseguros S.A., Brazil's leading reinsurer, posted a net profit of R$29.5 million ($4.9 million) in February 2025, a 45.3% jump from last year, according to company filings.
However, shares dropped 5.2% to R$45.58 ($7.60) on April 28, 2025, reflecting market doubts about sustained growth. Investors worry about declining premiums and missed targets, despite profit gains.
Gross written premiums fell 40% to R$186 million ($31 million), with domestic premiums down 50% and international premiums up 17%. This shift toward overseas markets raises questions about replacing lost domestic revenue.
Analysts suspect some contracts may have moved to March, though IRB remains silent. The first quarter's estimated net profit of R$106 million ($17.7 million) missed analyst forecasts of R$130 million ($21.7 million) by 18%.
The combined ratio improved to 103% from 105% in January, but it still exceeds the profitable 100% mark. The loss ratio held at 64%, while the commission ratio hit 24.8%, above IRB's 20% target.
These numbers show better efficiency, yet not enough to ease market concerns. IRB's selective underwriting boosts margins but shrinks premium volume, especially in Brazil.
In 2024, IRB achieved a net profit of R$372.7 million ($62.1 million), up 226.2%, with a combined ratio of 101.2%, down 6.3 points. The 2025 price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2x exceeds competitors, signaling high expectations.
Analysts project 2025 profits between R$525 million ($87.5 million) and R$590 million ($98.3 million), but dividend payouts are delayed to 2026. IRB's recovery shows promise, yet weak premiums and market skepticism demand careful navigation.
However, shares dropped 5.2% to R$45.58 ($7.60) on April 28, 2025, reflecting market doubts about sustained growth. Investors worry about declining premiums and missed targets, despite profit gains.
Gross written premiums fell 40% to R$186 million ($31 million), with domestic premiums down 50% and international premiums up 17%. This shift toward overseas markets raises questions about replacing lost domestic revenue.
Analysts suspect some contracts may have moved to March, though IRB remains silent. The first quarter's estimated net profit of R$106 million ($17.7 million) missed analyst forecasts of R$130 million ($21.7 million) by 18%.
The combined ratio improved to 103% from 105% in January, but it still exceeds the profitable 100% mark. The loss ratio held at 64%, while the commission ratio hit 24.8%, above IRB's 20% target.
These numbers show better efficiency, yet not enough to ease market concerns. IRB's selective underwriting boosts margins but shrinks premium volume, especially in Brazil.
In 2024, IRB achieved a net profit of R$372.7 million ($62.1 million), up 226.2%, with a combined ratio of 101.2%, down 6.3 points. The 2025 price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2x exceeds competitors, signaling high expectations.
Analysts project 2025 profits between R$525 million ($87.5 million) and R$590 million ($98.3 million), but dividend payouts are delayed to 2026. IRB's recovery shows promise, yet weak premiums and market skepticism demand careful navigation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment