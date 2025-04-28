403
Eletrobras Board Shake-Up Reveals Power Struggle Over Brazil’S Energy Giant
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Eletrobras, Brazil's largest power company, faces a pivotal board election this week as the government seeks to regain influence lost after privatization in 2022.
According to official company releases and government sources, the Ministry of Mines and Energy nominated three high-profile candidates for board seats: former ministers Silas Rondeau, Nelson Hubner, and Petrobras executive Mauricio Tolmasquim.
The government also proposed former finance minister Guido Mantega for the fiscal council, but he withdrew his candidacy just before the vote. The government holds about 45% of Eletrobras's capital but controls only 10% of voting rights due to a legal cap set during privatization.
This cap, designed to prevent any single shareholder from dominating the company, has become a flashpoint. President Lula's administration has challenged the restriction, arguing that its large stake justifies greater representation.
After months of legal and boardroom battles, the government and Eletrobras agreed to expand the board from nine to ten members, with three seats reserved for government nominees if shareholders approve.
This election, set for April 29, marks the first competitive board contest since privatization. Private investors and government interests now openly vie for influence.
The outcome will determine whether the government can steer Eletrobras's strategy more closely with national policy or if private investors will maintain operational independence.
Eletrobras remains crucial to Brazil s economy, generating 22% of the nation's electricity and operating nearly 40% of its transmission lines. The board's composition will shape investment, pricing, and expansion decisions for years.
As shareholders prepare to vote, the result will set the tone for the balance of power in Brazil's energy sector and the future of privatized strategic assets.
