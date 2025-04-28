403
Focus: Brazil’S Inflation Battle Intensifies As Growth Hangs In Balance
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Central Bank reported April 28 that analysts cut 2025 inflation projections to 5.55%, down from 5.57% the prior week, but still above the 4.5% target ceiling.
The Focus Bulletin, a weekly survey of financial institutions, reveals persistent pressure from food, energy, and administered prices, despite five Selic rate hikes since August 2024. The benchmark rate now sits at 14.25%, with markets expecting a year-end climb to 15%.
GDP growth forecasts held at 2% for 2025 and 1.7% for 2026, trailing the government's rosier 2.3% projection. Agriculture drives modest expansion, rebounding from drought, but industry struggles under high borrowing costs.
Public debt concerns persist, with fiscal risks amplified by pre-2026 election spending pressures. Analysts project the exchange rate at R$5.90 per dollar by 2025's close, while trade surpluses may hit $75 billion.
Inflation expectations for regulated prices dipped to 4.75% in 2025, but the broader IGP-M index remains elevated at 4.84%. Foreign direct investment holds steady at $70 billion annually, yet structural reforms stall.
The Central Bank's 2025 inflation target of 3% seems distant, as March's 5.48% annual rate confirms sticky price pressures. Market skepticism endures. While U.S. tariff shifts offer mild relief, analysts warn Brazil's path hinges on credible fiscal discipline.
High rates squeeze domestic demand, leaving growth reliant on exports and agriculture. With debt nearing 95% of GDP by 2027, policymakers face a tightrope walk: taming inflation without stifling an economy still healing from years of turbulence.
All figures derive from Central Bank reports, Focus Bulletin surveys, and IMF data.
