Pakistan To Use Arsenal Of Nuclear Weapons On India If 'There Is A Direct Threat To Existence', Says Defence Minister
The militant attack killed 26 people and triggered outrage in Hindu-majority India, along with calls for action against Muslim-majority Pakistan. India accuses Pakistan of backing militancy in Kashmir , a region both claim and have fought two wars over.
"We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now. So in that situation some strategic decisions have to be taken, so those decisions have been taken," Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told Reuters in an interview at his office in Islamabad.Also Read | 'India kills its own people & blames Pakistan,' Shahid Afridi on Pahalgam attack Also Read | 'Militancy, terrorism will end when...': CM Abdullah's powerful speech in Assembly
Asif said India's rhetoric was ramping up and that Pakistan's military had briefed the government on the possibility of an Indian attack. He did not go into further details on his reasons for thinking an incursion was imminent.
After the Kashmir attack , India identified two suspected militants as Pakistani. Islamabad has denied any role and called for a neutral investigation.Also Read | Govt writes to BBC over using 'militants' for Pahalgam terrorists
Asif said Pakistan was on high alert and that it would only use its arsenal of nuclear weapons if "there is a direct threat to our existence".
