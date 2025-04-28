Canada Election 2025 Results: When And Where To Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Millions of Canadians-and many abroad, will closely watch as ballot counting gets underway following Monday's federal election. The high-stakes race between Liberal leader Mark Carney and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has captured international attention amid concerns over Canada's future economic and political sovereignty.

Voting close timeline

Immediately after voting ends in each zone, election officials will begin counting ballots. Early leads and projections are expected within 30 minutes after the last vote is cast.

Due to Canada 's multiple time zones, poll closings are staggered throughout the evening. The first polls closed in Newfoundland and Labrador at 7:00 p.m. EDT (midnight BST), while the final polls in British Columbia will close at 10:00 p.m. EDT (3:00 a.m. BST).

The biggest wave of poll closings-including key battlegrounds Ontario and Quebec-will happen at 9:30 p.m. EDT (2:30 a.m. BST), a time expected to reveal significant trends and results.

Several platforms are providing live, real-time updates and analysis of the election results:

Elections Canada:

As the official government agency overseeing the election, Elections Canada's website will provide the most accurate and up-to-date vote counts, seat projections, voter turnout statistics, and riding-level breakdowns.

Preliminary results for the federal election will be published on Elections Canada's website as soon as the first polls close across the country on April 28. The first updates are expected shortly after 7:00 p.m. (EST) on April 28/4.30 am (IST) on April 29, based on data reported by returning officers on election night.

CBC News:

CBC, one of Canada's broadcasters, is covering the election across multiple platforms, including CBC TV, CBC News Network, CBCNews, the CBC News app, CBC Gem, and YouTube. Coverage began at 6 a.m. Canadian time and includes live updates, political commentary, and in-depth analysis.

High stakes and high interest

This election is seen not just as a domestic political contest, but also as a broader statement on Canada's sovereignty and economic future. With US President Donald Trump's recent comments suggesting that Canada should become the 51st US state , many Canadians have framed the vote as a stand for national independence.

